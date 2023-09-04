World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40: Ardit Kurtaj adds Rally3 win in road to Dakar 2024

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Rally Zone

As Ardit Kurtaj prepares for his Dakar Rally début in 2024, he hopes to add a World Rally-Raid Championship to his résumé beforehand. He took a step in the right direction when he won the Rally3 category at the Desafío Ruta 40, beating Mauricio Cueva and Leo Dari.

With only three entries, the class was the smallest of the seven W2RC categories in Argentina. The same occurred at the Sonora Rally in April, the first Rally3 race of 2023, where Kurtaj finished second. He was the only rider from Sonora to also race the DR 40.

Cueva, who competed at the 2022 Rallye du Maroc with Kurtaj (though the latter was in Rally2 while Cueva remained in Rally3), set the tone early by being the only rider of the trio to set a Prologue time below nine minutes.

Kurtaj responded by winning the first two stages, the first by just forty-five seconds over Cueva before increasing it to over nineteen minutes minutes to lead by 13:55 entering Stage #3. Cueva claimed Stages #3 and #4, beating Kurtaj by a combined 12:18 to narrow the gap to seven minutes and four seconds going into the final day.

Stage #5 saw Kurtaj defeat Cueva by 4:03 to score the overall win.

Dari fell behind early as he finished an hour and twenty-four minutes behind Kurtaj in Stage #1. A mechanical failure ninety kilometres into the next day that sidelined him for Stage #3 ended his already slim chances of contending for the overall. He rejoined for the final two legs but finished at the back in both. Nonetheless, completing the rally is an achievement in itself and Dari still receives both a podium and points in the W2RC.

As the only Rally3 rider with multiple starts and a race winner, Kurtaj passes Sonora victor Massimo Camurri for the W2RC points lead with a twenty-point advantage. Cueva sits third while Dari and Alexander Chepurkó are tied for fourth as they finished third of three bikes in their respective races.

Rally3 typically generates much lower grid numbers than its higher Rally2 and RallyGP counterparts as a class for production motorcycles with certain limitations. Riders who are not yet qualified for RallyGP often opt to compete in Rally2 instead as those permit stock bikes without performance restrictions. Consequently, the category did not appear at the season-opening Dakar Rally nor the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

With Rally3 expected to appear at the Rallye du Maroc in October, Kurtaj has stated he intends to race there before Dakar. Morocco, the final round of the 2023 W2RC, is often used as a last trial for teams heading to the Dakar Rally.

Rally3 overall results

FinishNumberRiderTeamTimeMargin
1122Ardit KurtajXraids Experience23:15:45Leader
2132Mauricio CuevaXraids Experience23:26:52+ 11:07
3121Leo DariLeo Dari88:06:01+ 64:50:16

Rally3 stage winners

StageRiderTime
PrologueMauricio Cueva1:11:44
Stage #1Ardit Kurtaj3:52:12
Stage #2Ardit Kurtaj5:31:35
Stage #3Mauricio Cueva4:21:49
Stage #4Mauricio Cueva4:46:38
Stage #5Ardit Kurtaj3:19:05

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
T1200Nasser Al-AttiyahToyota Gazoo Racing15:10:03
T3302Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team16:22:31
T4403Gustavo Gallego*South Racing Can-Am18:34:37
RallyGP68Tosha Schareina*Honda Team15:58:46
Rally221Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing Team17:01:01
Rally3122Ardit KurtajXraids Experience23:15:45
Quad152Manuel Andújar7240 Team19:24:30
Open Auto650Blas Zapag*Copetrol Rally23:06:34
Open T3670Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli*Ferioli Racing Team17:34:31
Open T4678Juan José Semino*Xcorpion Rally Racing20:59:00
Open Moto608Rodrigo de Abreu Sallum*MED Racing Team22:36:24
Open Quad623Santiago Rostan*Pampa Rental Rally Team25:28:33
Road to Dakar Auto678Juan José Semino*Xcorpion Rally Racing20:59:00
Road to Dakar Moto69Juan Santiago Rostan*Pampa Rental Rally Team25:28:33

W2RC Rally3 standings

RankRiderPointsMargin
1Ardit Kurtaj45Leader
2Massimo Camurri25 20
3Mauricio Cueva20 25
T-4Alexander Chepurkó16 29
T-4Leo Dari16 29
Share
Avatar photo
3040 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40: Despite Docherty dominance, Bradley Cox triumphs in Rally2

By
3 Mins read
Michael Docherty and Bradley Cox were the stars of the Rally2 show at the Desafío Ruta 40, but Docherty’s Stage 2 retirement was the difference maker.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40: Gustavo Gallego survives in T4

By
3 Mins read
All three of Gustavo Gallego’s T4 rivals suffered at least one stage retirement or major mechanical issue, while he stayed consistent to win the Desafío Ruta 40 on home soil.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40: Mitch Guthrie assumes T3 points lead with second straight win

By
3 Mins read
As Seth Quintero and Mattias Ekström’s Can-Ams suffered mechanical failures, Mitch Guthrie’s T3M cruised to the Desafío Ruta 40 victory in the T3 class. He now leads Austin Jones by 3 points in the W2RC.