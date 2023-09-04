2023 Desafio Ruta 40: Manuel Andujar holds off Moreno for Quad victory

The Desafío Ruta 40‘s Quad category had seven times as many entrants as the previous World Rally-Raid Championship round in Sonora four months prior, which makes it ironic that the battle for the win came down to just two riders yet again. Argentinians Manuel Andújar and Francisco Moreno split the five stages, and the former gained the upper hand with three wins en route to the overall victory.
Moreno, who is not competing for the W2RC, fell behind early as he finished eighth and seventeen minutes back in Stage #1 while Andújar drew first blood. He responded by winning the second stage, only to create a pattern of the two trading stage victories.
Entering the fifth and final day, Andújar led Moreno by 11:32 and increased the gap by another 1:35 en route to the win. The victory is a strong rebound for Andújar after being forced to retire from the Dakar Rally with a mechanical failure before a herniated disc sidelined him from riding until May, when he returned to racing in the Campeonato Argentino de Rally y Navegación (CaNav) series.
Marcelo Medeiros provided the next closest competition to the two when he set the fastest time in their class in the Prologue before joining them on the podium in all five stages. His closest shot at interfering with their duel came in Stages #3 and #5 when he finished fifty-two and fifty-one seconds behind Andújar, respectively, but ultimately placed half an hour back due to sixteen- and eighteen-minute deficits in the even-numbered legs.
Rodolfo Guillioli and Juraj Varga, the only other W2RC riders in the class, respectively placed sixth and eighth. Varga, who raced under his own banner but had support from Andújar’s 7240 Team, struggled with mechanical problems throughout the rally’s second half. In Stage #3, his Yamaha Raptor lost power before the oil hose burst as did the air hose thirty kilometres before the finish; electronic issues then plagued him on the fourth and fifth legs.
Quad riders Ayelén Bogado and Suany Martinez were among six women competing in the DR 40. Martinez finished as high as eighth before bowing out on the final day, while Bogado was the final rider to complete the rally.
After finishing fourth in Stage #1, Tobias Carrizo retired three days later due to a rollover.
Following his Dakar retirement and missing the next two races, Andújar’s Argentina win gave him his first W2RC points of the season. Receiving twenty-five points as the overall winner, he is tied with Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge champion Abdulaziz Ahli for fifth. Laisvydas Kancius, who ran the first three rounds and won Sonora before sitting out the DR 40, remains the points leader while Guillioli and Varga move past Pablo Copetti for second and third. Going into the final round in Morocco, Guillioli trails Kancius by sixteen points and Varga does so by twenty-three.
Quad overall results
|Finish
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Time
|Margin
|1
|152
|Manuel Andújar
|7240 Team
|19:24:30
|Leader
|2
|154
|Francisco Moreno*
|Franci Moreno Rally Team
|19:37:37
|+ 13:07
|3
|179
|Marcelo Medeiros*
|Taguatur Racng Team
|19:55:0
|+ 30:39
|4
|174
|Facundo Viel*
|Viel Team
|20:57:23
|+ 1:32:53
|5
|177
|Gaston Gonzalez*
|Gonzalez Racing
|21:07:35
|+ 1:43:05
|6
|165
|Rodolfo Guillioli
|Pepitas Racing Team
|22:38:12
|+ 3:13:42
|7
|175
|Matias Canalis*
|Paparrelli
|23:26:28
|+ 4:01:58
|8
|153
|Juraj Varga
|Varga Motorsport
|39:55:39
|+ 20:31:09
|9
|178
|Mariano Bennazar*
|Bennazar Quad Team
|41:05:08
|+ 21:40:38
|10
|176
|Mariano Viel*
|Viel Team
|43:30:41
|+ 24:06:11
|11
|170
|Leonardo Martinez*
|Martinez Racing
|44:55:47
|+ 25:31:17
|12
|173
|Ayelén Bogado*
|MEC Team
|49:57:57
|+ 30:33:27
|DNF
|171
|Suany Martinez*
|Martinez Racing
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|172
|Tobias Carrizo*
|MED Racing Team
|DNF
|N/A
Quad stage winners
|Stage
|Rider
|Time
|Prologue
|Marcelo Medeiros*
|59:28
|Stage #1
|Manuel Andújar
|3:23:00
|Stage #2
|Francisco Moreno*
|4:31:37
|Stage #3
|Manuel Andújar
|3:40:06
|Stage #4
|Francisco Moreno*
|3:40:48
|Stage #5
|Manuel Andújar
|2:57:25
Overall winners
|Class
|Number
|Competitor
|Team
|Time
|T1
|200
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|15:10:03
|T3
|302
|Mitch Guthrie
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|16:22:31
|T4
|403
|Gustavo Gallego*
|South Racing Can-Am
|18:34:37
|RallyGP
|68
|Tosha Schareina*
|Honda Team
|15:58:46
|Rally2
|21
|Bradley Cox
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|17:01:01
|Rally3
|122
|Ardit Kurtaj
|Xraids Experience
|23:15:45
|Quad
|152
|Manuel Andújar
|7240 Team
|19:24:30
|Open Auto
|650
|Blas Zapag*
|Copetrol Rally
|23:06:34
|Open T3
|670
|Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli*
|Ferioli Racing Team
|17:34:31
|Open T4
|678
|Juan José Semino*
|Xcorpion Rally Racing
|20:59:00
|Open Moto
|608
|Rodrigo de Abreu Sallum*
|MED Racing Team
|22:36:24
|Open Quad
|623
|Santiago Rostan*
|Pampa Rental Rally Team
|25:28:33
|Road to Dakar Auto
|678
|Juan José Semino*
|Xcorpion Rally Racing
|20:59:00
|Road to Dakar Moto
|69
|Juan Santiago Rostan*
|Pampa Rental Rally Team
|25:28:33
W2RC Quad standings
|Rank
|Rider
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Laisvydas Kancius
|69
|Leader
|2
|Rodolfo Guillioli
|53
|– 16
|3
|Juraj Varga
|46
|– 23
|4
|Pablo Copetti
|38
|– 31
|T-5
|Abdulaziz Ahli
|25
|– 44
|T-5
|Manuel Andújar
|25
|– 44
|7
|Carlos Alejandro Verza
|20
|– 49
|8
|Adomas Gančierius
|16
|– 53
|9
|Antonas Kanopkinas
|11
|– 58