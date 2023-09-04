World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40: Manuel Andujar holds off Moreno for Quad victory

Credit: Julien Delfosse/DPPI

The Desafío Ruta 40‘s Quad category had seven times as many entrants as the previous World Rally-Raid Championship round in Sonora four months prior, which makes it ironic that the battle for the win came down to just two riders yet again. Argentinians Manuel Andújar and Francisco Moreno split the five stages, and the former gained the upper hand with three wins en route to the overall victory.

Moreno, who is not competing for the W2RC, fell behind early as he finished eighth and seventeen minutes back in Stage #1 while Andújar drew first blood. He responded by winning the second stage, only to create a pattern of the two trading stage victories.

Entering the fifth and final day, Andújar led Moreno by 11:32 and increased the gap by another 1:35 en route to the win. The victory is a strong rebound for Andújar after being forced to retire from the Dakar Rally with a mechanical failure before a herniated disc sidelined him from riding until May, when he returned to racing in the Campeonato Argentino de Rally y Navegación (CaNav) series.

Marcelo Medeiros provided the next closest competition to the two when he set the fastest time in their class in the Prologue before joining them on the podium in all five stages. His closest shot at interfering with their duel came in Stages #3 and #5 when he finished fifty-two and fifty-one seconds behind Andújar, respectively, but ultimately placed half an hour back due to sixteen- and eighteen-minute deficits in the even-numbered legs.

Rodolfo Guillioli and Juraj Varga, the only other W2RC riders in the class, respectively placed sixth and eighth. Varga, who raced under his own banner but had support from Andújar’s 7240 Team, struggled with mechanical problems throughout the rally’s second half. In Stage #3, his Yamaha Raptor lost power before the oil hose burst as did the air hose thirty kilometres before the finish; electronic issues then plagued him on the fourth and fifth legs.

Quad riders Ayelén Bogado and Suany Martinez were among six women competing in the DR 40. Martinez finished as high as eighth before bowing out on the final day, while Bogado was the final rider to complete the rally.

After finishing fourth in Stage #1, Tobias Carrizo retired three days later due to a rollover.

Following his Dakar retirement and missing the next two races, Andújar’s Argentina win gave him his first W2RC points of the season. Receiving twenty-five points as the overall winner, he is tied with Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge champion Abdulaziz Ahli for fifth. Laisvydas Kancius, who ran the first three rounds and won Sonora before sitting out the DR 40, remains the points leader while Guillioli and Varga move past Pablo Copetti for second and third. Going into the final round in Morocco, Guillioli trails Kancius by sixteen points and Varga does so by twenty-three.

Quad overall results

FinishNumberRiderTeamTimeMargin
1152Manuel Andújar7240 Team19:24:30Leader
2154Francisco Moreno*Franci Moreno Rally Team19:37:37+ 13:07
3179Marcelo Medeiros*Taguatur Racng Team19:55:0+ 30:39
4174Facundo Viel*Viel Team20:57:23+ 1:32:53
5177Gaston Gonzalez*Gonzalez Racing21:07:35+ 1:43:05
6165Rodolfo GuillioliPepitas Racing Team22:38:12+ 3:13:42
7175Matias Canalis*Paparrelli23:26:28+ 4:01:58
8153Juraj VargaVarga Motorsport39:55:39+ 20:31:09
9178Mariano Bennazar*Bennazar Quad Team41:05:08+ 21:40:38
10176Mariano Viel*Viel Team43:30:41+ 24:06:11
11170Leonardo Martinez*Martinez Racing44:55:47+ 25:31:17
12173Ayelén Bogado*MEC Team49:57:57+ 30:33:27
DNF171Suany Martinez*Martinez RacingDNFN/A
DNF172Tobias Carrizo*MED Racing TeamDNFN/A
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Quad stage winners

StageRiderTime
PrologueMarcelo Medeiros*59:28
Stage #1Manuel Andújar3:23:00
Stage #2Francisco Moreno*4:31:37
Stage #3Manuel Andújar3:40:06
Stage #4Francisco Moreno*3:40:48
Stage #5Manuel Andújar2:57:25

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
T1200Nasser Al-AttiyahToyota Gazoo Racing15:10:03
T3302Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team16:22:31
T4403Gustavo Gallego*South Racing Can-Am18:34:37
RallyGP68Tosha Schareina*Honda Team15:58:46
Rally221Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing Team17:01:01
Rally3122Ardit KurtajXraids Experience23:15:45
Quad152Manuel Andújar7240 Team19:24:30
Open Auto650Blas Zapag*Copetrol Rally23:06:34
Open T3670Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli*Ferioli Racing Team17:34:31
Open T4678Juan José Semino*Xcorpion Rally Racing20:59:00
Open Moto608Rodrigo de Abreu Sallum*MED Racing Team22:36:24
Open Quad623Santiago Rostan*Pampa Rental Rally Team25:28:33
Road to Dakar Auto678Juan José Semino*Xcorpion Rally Racing20:59:00
Road to Dakar Moto69Juan Santiago Rostan*Pampa Rental Rally Team25:28:33

W2RC Quad standings

RankRiderPointsMargin
1Laisvydas Kancius69Leader
2Rodolfo Guillioli53– 16
3Juraj Varga46– 23
4Pablo Copetti38– 31
T-5Abdulaziz Ahli25– 44
T-5Manuel Andújar25– 44
7Carlos Alejandro Verza20– 49
8Adomas Gančierius16– 53
9Antonas Kanopkinas11– 58
