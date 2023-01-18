2023 Dakar Rally: Alexandre Giroud goes back-to-back in Quads

In 2022, Alexandre Giroud and Francisco Moreno Flores finished first and second in the Dakar Rally‘s Quad category. Fast forward to 2023 and even a tougher course did not change the top two.

The reigning World Rally-Raid Champion, Giroud defeated his fellow Drag’on Rally rider Moreno by forty-three minutes, making it a much closer result than last year when he won by over two hours. Giroud is the first back-to-back Quad winner since Alejandro Patronelli won in 2011 and 2012. The Frenchman kept a clean sheet better than his country in the FIFA World Cup Final as he never surrendered the overall lead across all fourteen stages. Ironically, the football analogy means the Dakar Quad 1–2 was an inverse of said match as Moreno is Argentinian.

It was not a “perfect” sweep as he did not win every stage, but winning the first four legs built up a massive advantage over Moreno. When Moreno broke the streak by taking Stage #5, he was still forty minutes back.

2021 Rally winner Manuel Andújar joined the fight when he bookended the cancelled Stage #7 with two wins, the latter of which saw an uncharacteristically difficult day for Moreno that caused Giroud to pull ahead by over an hour. However, Andújar fell out due to mechanical problems during the Empty Quarter Marathon.

Laisvydas Kancius and Marcelo Medeiros won every leg in the second half, with the former notching two and the latter enjoyed four in a row. Kancius could have had a third victory in Stage #8 but it evapourated when his Quad broke down. However, an early crash for Medeiros and retirement for Kancius respectively relegated them to ninth and seventh in the overall.

After what he called an “odyssey” of a Rally and “the toughest I have ever raced,” Pablo Copetti joined Giroud and Flores on the podium, marking his second top-three finish after placing third in 2021. As Giroud and Moreno are not competing for the W2RC, Copetti is the Quad points leader exiting Dakar.

Carlos Verza finished eighth as the only Quad rider competing in Malle Moto, an otherwise Rally2-only category where riders may not have assistance crews. He placed fourteenth among the fifteen Malle Moto finishers.

Quad overall finishers

Finish Number Competitor Team Time Margin 1 151 Alexandre Giroud* Drag’on Rally Team 56:44:30 Leader 2 154 Francisco Moreno Flores* Drag’on Rally Team 57:27:41 + 43:11 3 163 Pablo Copetti Del Amo Motorsports 58:37:25 + 1:52:55 4 153 Juraj Varga Varga Motorsport 59:35:52 + 2:52:22 5 166 Giovanni Enrico* Enrico Racing Team 61:41:41 + 4:57:11 6 164 Toni Vingut* Visit Sant Antoni – Ibiza 65:22:32 + 8:38:02 7 162 Laisvydas Kancius Story Racing SRO 76:00:23 + 19:15:53 8 158 Carlos Alejandro Verza Verza Rally Team 81:35:00 + 24:50:30 9 159 Marcelo Medeiros* Taguatur Racing Team 86:47:55 + 30:03:25 10 169 Alejandro Fantoni* Drag’on Rally Team 94:47:16 + 38:02:46 * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Quad stage winners

Overall winners

Class Number Competitor Team Time T1 200 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota Gazoo Racing 45:03:15 T2 250 Ronald Basso* Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body 107:39:42 T3 303 Austin Jones Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 51:55:53 T4 428 Eryk Goczał EnergyLandia Rally Team 53:10:14 T5 502 Janus van Kasteren Boss Machinery Team de Rooy IVECO 54:03:33 RallyGP 47 Kevin Benavides Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 44:27:20 Rally2 17 Romain Dumontier Team Dumontier Racing 47:03:58 Malle Moto 40 Charan Moore* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 52:24:42 Quad 151 Alexandre Giroud* Drag’on Rally Team 56:44:30 Classic 778 Juan Morera* Toyota Classic 428 points