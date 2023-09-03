World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40: Nasser Al-Attiyah clinches manufacturer’s title for Toyota

By
4 Mins read
Share
Credit: Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

For much of the World Rally-Raid Championship‘s summer break, everyone expected Nasser Al-Attiyah to spend Friday’s final stage of the Desafío Ruta 40 preparing for a new chapter in his career as his contract with Toyota Gazoo Racing expired that day. While his free agency status is technically still in the air for 2024, he does not need to worry about that for now and could just enjoy his third win of 2023.

Now sticking with TGR through the end of the 2023 season, Al-Attiyah led a Toyota sweep of the T1 category in Argentina by winning nearly every stage in Argentina including the Prologue. He would have had a perfect rally if not for tyre punctures in the final moments of Stage #2 that befell him and every T1 driver, which Juan Cruz Yacopini capitalised upon to steal his maiden stage victory. Al-Attiyah still salvaged a second-place run that day before returning to his winning ways for the final three days.

The only T1 driver with multiple wins in 2023, having previously won the Dakar Rally and Sonora Rally, Al-Attiyah leads Yazeed Al-Rajhi in the W2RC by 51 points. He only needs four more points at the season-ending Rallye du Maroc in October to clinch his second straight title. His navigator Mathieu Baumel already secured the co-driver’s championship with a seventy-point advantage over Al-Rajhi’s partner Timo Gottschalk, who did not run Dakar.

“It’s always a good feeling to win and now I only need a few more points in Morocco for the championship,” Al-Attiyah commented. “It was great to be racing here in Argentina again and I’m already looking forward to coming back next year to defend the title.”

Even if Al-Attiyah was too powerful to defeat, Yacopini still had reason to celebrate as he finished a career-best second in his home race with the forementioned stage win being his first. While unable to catch the leader for the overall, he held off Al-Rajhi for the runner-up position.

Al-Rajhi struggled with attrition throughout the rally. After entering the final stage in second with a two-minute gap on Yacopini, he suffered four punctures and got stuck in a ditch which relegated him to last in class and allowed Yacopini to leapfrog him for the spot.

Eugenio Amos, the only T1 driver not competing for W2RC points, finished fourth with a podium in Stage #2. Denis Krotov was fifth in his début in a Toyota Hilux T1+.

Al-Attiyah’s win secured Toyota Gazoo Racing the manufacturer’s championship yet again with 230 points, over 100 more than second-placed X-raid Team‘s Mini JCW programme. The Hilux has won all four races in 2023, with Al-Rajhi taking the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

“Overall, we have every reason to be pleased with Nasser and Mathieu winning the race, and our Dakar-winning GR DKR Hilux T1+ again showing its strength,” said TGR W2RC boss Alain Dujardyn. “The fans here were amazingly enthusiastic, and we appreciate the support. I would also like to congratulate Juan Cruz Yacopini on his fantastic second place overall, achieved in front of his home crowd. In terms of the W2RC, we are happy to have already won the championships for co-driver and manufacturer, with just the driver title to be concluded in Morocco next month.”

All but one of the T1 entries in Argentina raced a Hilux, with the Mini of Sebastian Halpern being the exception; Krotov also usually races a Mini but switched to Toyota for Argentina. While the Mini JCW Rally Plus enjoyed success to begin the week when Krzysztof Hołowczyc won the Baja Poland, Halpern’s car suffered mechanical failures on Stages #2 and #3 that dropped him to last in the DR 40 ranking. As such, Halpern does not intend to race in Morocco or the 2024 Dakar Rally out of wariness for the Mini’s ability to keep up with Toyota, though he is open to racing with the manufacturer again in the future.

T1 overall results

FinishOverall FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamTimeMargin
11200Nasser Al-AttiyahMathieu BaumelToyota Gazoo Racing15:10:03Leader
22203Juan Cruz YacopiniDani OliveirasOverdrive Racing15:32:06+ 22:03
33201Yazeed Al-RajhiTimo GottschalkOverdrive Racing15:40:30+ 30:27
44205Eugenio Amos*Paolo CeciOverdrive Racing16:05:57+ 55:54
510204Denis KrotovKonstantin ZhiltsovX-raid Team18:08:33+ 2:58:30
617202Sebastian HalpernBernardo GraueX-raid Team34:43:24+ 20:33:21

T1 stage winners

StageDriverTime
PrologueNasser Al-Attiyah6:33
Stage #1Nasser Al-Attiyah2:57:31
Stage #2Juan Cruz Yacopini3:35:12
Stage #3Nasser Al-Attiyah2:57:41
Stage #4Nasser Al-Attiyah2:57:41
Stage #5Nasser Al-Attiyah2:34:04

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
T1200Nasser Al-AttiyahToyota Gazoo Racing15:10:03
T3302Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team16:22:31
T4403Gustavo Gallego*South Racing Can-Am18:34:37
RallyGP68Tosha Schareina*Honda Team15:58:46
Rally221Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing Team17:01:01
Rally3122Ardit KurtajXraids Experience23:15:45
Quad152Manuel Andújar7240 Team19:24:30
Open Auto650Blas Zapag*Copetrol Rally23:06:34
Open T3670Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli*Ferioli Racing Team17:34:31
Open T4678Juan Jose Semino*Xcorpion Rally Racing20:59:00
Open Moto608Rodrigo de Abreu Sallum*MED Racing Team22:36:24
Open Quad623Santiago Rostan*Pampa Rental Rally Team25:28:33

W2RC standings

Unlike T3 and T4, T1 does not have its own standings and instead uses a championship in which the aforementioned categories can also earn points based on their finishes among all FIA W2RC entries.

Drivers’ standings

RankDriverPointsMargin
1Nasser Al-Attiyah189Leader
2Yazeed Al-Rajhi138– 51
3Juan Cruz Yacopini109– 80
4Sébastien Loeb101– 88
5Sebastian Halpern89– 100
6Martin Prokop64– 125
7Mattias Ekström #59– 130
8Guerlain Chicherit55– 134
9Austin Jones43– 146
10Seth Quintero37– 152
T-10Denis Krotov37– 152
12Mitch Guthrie35– 154
13Guoyu Zhang31– 158
T-13Wei Han31– 158
15Rokas Baciuška24– 165
16Mathieu Serradori22– 167
T-16Cristina Gutiérrez22– 167
18Francisco Lopéz Contardo15– 174
19João Ferreira14– 175
20Claude Fournier10– 179
21Zi Yunliang9– 180
T-21Pau Navarro9– 180
23Eryk Goczał8– 181
24Aliyyah Koloc6– 183
25Jean-Luc Ceccaldi5– 184
T-25David Zille5– 184
27Marek Goczał4– 185
28Shinsuke Umeda2– 187
Carlos Sainz0– 189
Orlando Terranova0– 189
Erik van Loon0– 189
Stéphane Peterhansel0– 189
# – Competed in multiple classes
Italics – T3 entry
Underscore – T4 entry

Co-drivers’ standings

RankCo-DriverDriverPointsMargin
1Mathieu BaumelNasser Al-Attyah189Leader
2Timo GottschalkYazeed Al-Rajhi119– 70
3Dani OliveirasJuan Cruz Yacopini109– 80
4Fabian LurquinSébastien Loeb101– 88
5Bernardo GraueSebastian Halpern89– 100
6Viktor ChytkaMartin Prokop64– 125
7Emil Bergkvist #Mattias Ekström #59– 130
8Alex WinocqGuerlain Chicherit55– 134
9Gustavo GugelminAustin Jones43– 146
10Dennis ZenzSeth Quintero37– 152
T-10Konstantin ZhiltsovDenis Krotov37– 152
12Kellon WalchMitch Guthrie35– 154
13Ma LiWei Han31– 158
14Oriol Mena #Eryk Goczał, Guoyu Zhang29– 160
15Oriol Vidal MontijanoRokas Baciuška24– 165
16Loïc MinaudierMathieu Serradori22– 167
T-16Pablo Moreno HueteCristina Gutiérrez22– 167
18Dirk Von ZitzewitzYazeed Al-Rajhi19– 170
19Bruno JacomyHernán Garcés11– 178
20Jean-Pierre GarvinGuoyu Zhang10– 179
T-20Szymon Gospodarczyk #Michal Goczał, Claude Fournier10– 179
22François Cazalet #Guillaume de Mévius, Pau Navarro9– 180
T-22Sha HeZi Yunliang9– 180
24Manuel PoremJoão Ferreira8– 181
25Stéphane DupleAliyyah Koloc6– 183
T-25Filipe PalmeiroJoão Ferreira6– 183
27Cédric DupléJean-Luc Ceccaldi5– 184
T-27Sebastian CesanaDavid Zille5– 184
29Maciej MartonMarek Goczał4– 60
T-29Juan Pablo LatrachFrancisco López Contardo4– 60
31Maurizio DominellaShinsuke Umeda2– 62
Lucas CruzCarlos Sainz0– 189
Alex Haro BravoOrlando Terranova0– 189
Sébastien DelaunayErik van Loon0– 189
Édouard BoulangerStéphane Peterhansel0– 189
Share
Avatar photo
3035 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40: Stage 5 ends with bike penalties

By
3 Mins read
Every rider not named Adrien Van Beveren began September on a rather sour note as they wrapped up the Desafío Ruta 40 with Stage 5 speeding penalties.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40: Benavides shuts down Schareina sweep in Stage 4

By
4 Mins read
Tosha Schareina has dominated the Desafío Ruta 40 so far, but Argentina’s Luciano Benavides was not going to let the Spaniard sweep the rally on his home soil.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 W2RC calendar revealed

By
2 Mins read
For 2024, the World Rally-Raid Championship returns 4 of 5 dates with the lone change being the Sonora Rally swapped out for the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Transibérico.