NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin speeds to Bristol Night Race win

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin speeding on pit road seems to be a recurring event. Him winning races is also just as frequent.

Despite being ordered to the rear for a speeding penalty following a lap 70 caution for Austin Cindric getting airbourne after hitting A.J. Allmendinger, Hamlin had plenty of time to make up lost ground. After spending the rest of the first and second stages catching up, he took the lead from his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Ty Gibbs on lap 354 and led 142 laps to clinch his third win of the year and third at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“It’s our year. I just feel like we’ve got it all put together. We’ve got the speed every single type of race track. Nothing to stop us at this point,” Hamlin said in his post-race interview before declaring to the jeering fans, “I beat your favourite driver. All of them.”

Fellow JGR driver Christopher Bell dominated the first two stages and led a race-high 187 laps, meaning the trio combined to lead 481 of 500 laps. The team’s fourth driver Martin Truex Jr. struggled mightily and brought out a caution for hitting the wall. Although he finished two laps down, he squeezed into the Round of 12 by just four points thanks to bonuses as the regular season champion; the latter caveat means he is tied for the points lead with William Byron.

Hamlin’s 23XI Racing employee Bubba Wallace claimed the twelfth and final spot in the next round. While Bristol is one of his weaker tracks and he finished a lap down, a third-place Stage #1 finish helped boost him over Ricky Stenhouse Jr. by seven points.

Reigning champion Joey Logano‘s hopes of repeating were dashed by a crash on lap 262 in which Corey LaJoie spun in front of him and also collected Ty Dillon and Justin Haley. Kevin Harvick also received some damage in the incident and placed a disappointing twenty-ninth, meaning his final season ends with a first-round exit. Michael McDowell finished sixth but did not advance to the next round, having been placed in a bad situation after crashing at Darlington.

“It’s a real bummer,” said Logano, whose elimination means the NASCAR Cup Series will still not have a back-to-back champion; the last driver to achieve the feat was Jimmie Johnson during his five consecutive titles from 2006 to 2010. “You get out of the race like that and you’re behind the wall and you’re in denial for a minute. You don’t want to believe that it happened and you want to think that it’s fixable, but the car was tore up too bad.”

The race was marred by concerns of rain, forcing the start to be pushed up an hour only for the first stage to suffer two rain delays.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1211Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota500Running
2365Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet500Running
3120Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota500Running
42017Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord500Running
5854Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota500Running
6434Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord500Running
779Chase Elliott^Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet500Running
866Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord500Running
9324William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet500Running
102547Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet500Running
111642Carson Hocevar*Legacy Motor ClubChevrolet499Running
121741Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingFord499Running
131348Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet499Running
14923Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota499Running
151245Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota499Running
163038Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord499Running
17183Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet499Running
182610Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord499Running
19519Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota498Running
20158Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet498Running
212499Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet498Running
221112Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord498Running
23231Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet498Running
243143Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet497Running
25107Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet497Running
263515J.J. Yeley*Rick Ware RacingFord495Running
271414Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord495Running
283221Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord495Running
29214Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord495Running
302216A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet491Running
313478B.J. McLeod*Live Fast MotorsportsChevrolet490Running
32292Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord488Running
333377Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet263Accident
342822Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord262Accident
351931Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet261Accident
362751Ryan NewmanRick Ware RacingFord260Accident
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
Underline – Eliminated from playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Share
Avatar photo
3085 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

Zane Smith joins Trackhouse/Spire alliance for 2024

By
1 Mins read
Trackhouse Racing has signed reigning Truck champion Zane Smith for the full 2024 NASCAR Cup season, where he will race for Spire Motorsports in a new alliance.
NASCAR Cup Series

Daniel Hemric returning to Cup full-time in 2024

By
2 Mins read
After his lone full NASCAR Cup season in 2019, Daniel Hemric will return to the series in 2024 as the driver of the #31 for his Xfinity team Kaulig Racing.
NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Truck Series

Bristol axes NASCAR dirt race for 2024

By
2 Mins read
After three years, Bristol Motor Speedway will revert the spring race from dirt back to the concrete surface in 2024.