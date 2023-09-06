NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Denny Hamlin’s Darlington sweep ruined by loose wheel, Kyle Larson capitalises

Credit: James Gilbert/Getty Images

On Saturday, Denny Hamlin was in Victory Lane at Darlington Raceway while Kyle Larson finished last after struggling with engine problems. On Sunday, Hamlin was dominating before a pit road error dropped him out of contention while Larson delivered the 500th win for Hendrick Motorsports’ engine department.

Hamlin won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday in an overtime scramble despite the event being mostly led by his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate John Hunter Nemechek. The restart was set up by Parker Kligerman getting spun by Sam Mayer in the closing moments, and Hamlin held off Austin Hill and Nemechek for his sixth Xfinity win at Darlington.

He sought to continue his momentum in the Cup Series the next day, and things shaped up in such a manner as he led 177 laps and won the first two stages. However, his day unravelled during green-flag pit stops on lap 270 when his team realised the left-rear tyre had not been fully tightened on his car, forcing him to return to pit road. Hamlin was unable to recover and was eventually caught in a lap 332 wreck with team-mate Christopher Bell and fellow playoff contender Michael McDowell, finishing twenty-fifth.

“It looked like the left rear was still tightening as we were gone,” Hamlin explained. “It’s close enough to where it didn’t matter. What I felt, I was in a crash. I had to bring it in and just turned the day upside down. I didn’t think the damage was that bad, but the car drove significantly worse after that incident. Once you damage the splitter on these cars, they’re no good.”

With Hamlin out of the picture, Larson seized the opportunity to rebound from his Saturday troubles. He spent the final fifty-five laps facing pressure from Tyler Reddick, which was exacerbated by Larson’s driving style that preferred riding along the wall. This approach caused him to lose some time upon scraping the wall, but lapped traffic helped keep Reddick at bay.

The win is his first in the Cup Series at Darlington, a rather surprising feat as he had typically run up front only to fall short in the end. Larson had led a combined 715 laps but finished second in three consecutive Darlington races between 2019 and 2021.

“It feels really good, honestly, just to get a win and finally win at this track,” Larson commented. “We’ve led lots of laps here, so to lead lots of laps here, you have to be good at a number of different races through the different years. This is just a track that I really enjoy, suits my style, and just haven’t won yet here. It was good to do it today.

“I knew we were going to have a good car. We just didn’t qualify as good as we had hoped. Drove through the field way better than I thought that I would, and today did a really good job on the pit sequences to cycle us in front of people, and from then on you try and manage a race. Denny was really good, too. He was going to be hard to beat without his mishap, but once whatever happened to them happened, it kind of opened the door for a few more guys to possibly win, and we kept ourselves in the game enough to get it done. I got in the wall at some point in the third stage and then kind of had to nurse it to the next pit stop and then things just worked out. The team executed when we needed to.”

With the win, Larson qualifies for the Round of 12. While the Xfinity race was not a playoff event like the Cup event that opened the postseason, it also provided another layer to the playoff picture as Sheldon Creed clinched his berth.

Cup race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1185Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet367Running
2345Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota367Running
3817Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord367Running
42324William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet367Running
5271Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet367Running
656Brad KeselowskiTeam PenskeFord367Running
71923Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota367Running
8139Chase Elliott^Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet367Running
9412Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord367Running
102043Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet367Running
11118Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet367Running
12622Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord367Running
131616A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet367Running
141010Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord367Running
151214Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord367Running
162547Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet367Running
171542Carson Hocevar*Legacy Motor ClubChevrolet367Running
183119Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota367Running
1974Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord367Running
20283Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet367Running
211754Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota367Running
22227Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet367Running
23120Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota366Running
242931Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet366Running
25211Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota366Running
263038Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord366Running
273551Ryan NewmanRick Ware RacingFord365Running
283441Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingFord364Running
292677Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet364Running
303315J.J. Yeley*Rick Ware RacingFord362Running
31142Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord361Running
32934Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord329Accident
332448Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet322Accident
342199Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet320Accident
353221Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord318Accident
363678B.J. McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet210Engine
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points

Xfinity race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1219Denny Hamlin*Joe Gibbs RacingToyota148Running
2921Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet148Running
3120John Hunter NemechekJoe Gibbs RacingToyota148Running
4400Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord148Running
578Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet148Running
61598Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord148Running
737Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet148Running
8162Sheldon CreedRIchard Childress RacingChevrolet148Running
91410Kyle Busch*Kaulig RacingChevrolet148Running
10611Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet148Running
1151Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet148Running
121016Chandler SmithKaulig RacingChevrolet148Running
131931Parker RetzlaffJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet148Running
1489Brandon JonesJR MotorsportsChevrolet148Running
151724Corey Heim*Sam Hunt RacingToyota148Running
162245Rajah Caruth*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet148Running
171118Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota148Running
182427Jeb BurtonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet148Running
192707Stefan ParsonsSS-Green Light RacingChevrolet148Running
20316Brennan PooleJD MotorsportsChevrolet148Running
212651Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet148Running
223308Chad FinchumSS-Green Light RacingFord148Running
232191Ross Chastain*DGM RacingChevrolet148Running
241348Parker KligermanBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet148Running
251825Brett MoffittAM RacingFord148Running
263438Joe Graf Jr.RSS RacingFord148Running
273253Matt Mills*Emerling-Gase MotorsportsToyota148Running
283026Kaz GralaSam Hunt RacingToyota148Running
293643Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet148Running
302039Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord148Running
31284Kyle WeathermanJD MotorsportsChevrolet148Running
322966Timmy Hill*MBM MotorsportsFord148Running
332378Anthony AlfredoB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet147Running
343502Blaine PerkinsOur MotorsportsChevrolet147Running
352528Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord147Running
363835Patrick EmerlingEmerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet145Running
373792Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet143Running
381217Kyle Larson*Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet117Running
DNQ44Dawson CramAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet
