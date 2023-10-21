2023 Rallye du Maroc: Joao Ferreira wins in T4 debut

A week before the Rallye du Maroc, João Ferreira sat down with The Checkered Flag to discuss his new home at South Racing Can-Am, having made the unorthodox jump from T3 to T4 for the 2023 World Rally-Raid Championship finale and 2024 season. While Morocco was his first time racing in the class and in a Can-Am Maverick, he already had lofty goals of doing his best to win, explaining he wanted “to have fun, get used to the car. It’s the first preparation for Dakar which is our main goal. We’ll give our best to learn together with the team, the car everyday, me and Filipe (Palmeiro). I really hope in the final stage we can win Morocco.”

Thirteen days later, he lived up to his word as he and navigator Palmeiro were Morocco winners.

Despite a slow start due to an early mistake followed by a broken door latch, Ferreira took the overall lead with a fourth in Stage #2. From there, he battled for the win with South Racing team-mate Sara Price, another TCF interviewee who made her début as a W2RC driver after winning the Sonora Rally’s non-FIA Open class in April to qualify for the 2024 Dakar Rally.

Price won Stages #2 and #3, beating Ferreira in the latter by just twenty-four seconds, before Ferreira returned the favour by triumphing in the final two legs. The two were separated by just twenty-one seconds in Stage #4. Leading Price by 11:49 entering the final day, Ferreira sealed the deal as he beat her by 42:32.

Stage #1 winner Enrico Gaspari suffered a pair of engine failures, including one during pre-rally shakedown, before retiring altogether after rolling his Polaris in Stage #4. While his Xtremeplus team was certainly disappointed with how the rally ended, they were perhaps more livid with his co-driver Ricardo Torlaschi who criticised the engine reliability on social media.

In a letter published shortly after the rally, team manager Marco Piana accused Torlaschi of sabotaging the engine used in testing by disconnecting the front differential drain plug before pouring sand through the filler cap. Piana claimed this was done in retaliation for Torlaschi refusing to pay their local mechanics following the Desafío Ruta 40 in September and instead requested for the team to do so, only for the team to provide the money to them directly without his involvement.

“I allow myself to say that before making comments in bad taste about the Polaris, creating many problems for Xtremeplus, Mr. Torlaschi should think carefully and sweep his house clean,” concluded Piana’s letter. “Because the truth is that in the bivouac many teams or drivers who hired him regretted it because they had to deal with a person who created many inexplicable situations for them.

“The last word is if, as Mr. Torlaschi writes, the Polaris is unreliable, etc., he even more so and should be avoided like the plague.”

Rokas Baciuška, who clinched his second consecutive T4 championship prior to Argentina, entered Morocco in T3 as did Dakar Rally T4 winner Eryk Goczał. DR 40 victor Gustavo Gallego also did not take part as he was an Argentina-only entrant not competing for points, while that race’s W2RC winner Shinsuke Umeda finished third among eligible drivers in Morocco.

Umeda had already secured second in the T4 championship prior to the finale.

“I’m not sure why I started this kind of thing, but I think it started after I raced in the Gobi Desert at Rally Mongolia and thought I’d like to run in deserts around the world,” recalled Umeda. “In that sense, I feel like I accomplished my goal by running in Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritania, Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Mexico, Russia, and Mongolia, all of which hosted the Dakar Rally. So next year, I’d like to return to a humble life, focusing on modest work, without buying a car or running motorsport (from a distance).”

Souad Mouktadiri retired from the race after a massive accident in Stage #1 with the T1 of Magdalena Zajac, though nobody was hurt. Rebecca Busi retired on the final day when her T4 caught fire in the closing thirty kilometres. Eduard Pons, who dominated in Argentina before being taken out by a mechanical issue, also bowed out in Stage #5 when he suffered a broken gearbox while vying for a top five finish.

T4 overall results

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Time Margin 1 403 João Ferreira Filipe Palmeiro South Racing Can-Am 18:26:24 Leader 2 410 Sara Price* Jeremy Gray South Racing Can-Am 19:20:45 + 54:21 3 419 Juan Manuel Maña* Giovanna di Blasi Rasante Sport 20:11:35 + 1:45:11 4 418 Victor Étienne* Valentin Sarreaud YDEO Competition 21:23:54 + 2:57:30 5 420 William Grarre* Julien Vincent Team Horizon Off-Road 21:50:39 + 3:24:15 6 416 Jeremie Renou* Nicolas Larroquet YDEO Competition 23:03:19 + 4:36:55 7 409 Sebastien Caille* Max Feldino Team BTR Caille 23:45:04 + 5:18:40 8 414 Pascal Henon* Nicolas Charlier Drag’on Rally Team 24:29:09 + 6:02:45 9 412 Robert Szustkowski* Jarosław Kazberuk Xtremeplus 26:56:34 + 8:30:10 10 402 Sebastián Guayasamin Fernando Matias Acosta FN Speed Team 36:13:35 + 17:47:11 11 411 Grzegorz Brochocki* Grzegorz Komar Overlimit 42:50:48 + 24:24:24 12 407 Adrien Choblet* Laurent Magat Team Casteu 43:53:29 + 25:27:05 13 400 Shinsuke Umeda Maurizio Dominella Xtremeplus 44:14:27 + 25:48:03 14 408 Robin Szustkowski* Albert Gryszczuk Xtremeplus 56:11:00 + 37:44:36 DNF 401 Rebecca Busi Sergio Lafuente FN Speed Team DNF N/A DNF 405 Eduard Pons* Marc Erra Jove South Racing Can-Am DNF N/A DNF 406 Enrico Gaspari* Ricardo Torlaschi Xtremeplus DNF N/A DNF 415 Souad Mouktadiri* Delphine Delfino Mouktadiri Racing Team DNF N/A DNF 417 Hervé Guillaume* Maxime Guillaume BTR-Driverspark DNF N/A * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

T4 stage winners

Overall winners

Class Number Competitor Team Time T1 201 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Toyota Gazoo Racing 14:49:09 T2 251 Ronald Basso* Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body 22:14:17 T3 315 Marek Goczał EnergyLandia Rally Team 16:22:12 T4 403 João Ferreira South Racing Can-Am 18:26:24 T5 506 Michiel Becx* Team de Rooy 21:32:34 RallyGP 8 Toby Price Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 15:56:43 Rally2 32 Bradley Cox BAS World KTM Racing Team 17:06:37 Rally3 164 Cheikh Yves Jacquemain Africa Rallye Team 23:42:39 Quad 186 Alexandre Giroud* Drag’on Rally Team 21:07:24 Open Auto 601 Jérôme Cambier* MD Rallye Sport 21:21:46 Open SSV 653 Tomas Mickus* BRO Racing 21:42:23 Road to Dakar Bike 71 Toby Hederics* BAS World KTM Racing Team 19:11:16 Road to Dakar SSV 420 William Grarre* Team Horizon Off-Road 21:50:39

W2RC T4 standings

Drivers’ standings

Rank Driver Points Margin 1 Rokas Baciuška 189 Leader 2 Shinsuke Umeda 160 – 29 3 Eryk Goczał 86 – 103 4 Pau Navarro 73 – 116 5 Sebastián Guayasamin 69 – 120 6 Marek Goczał 67 – 122 7 João Ferreira 54 – 135 8 Michal Goczał 50 – 139 9 Rebecca Busi 45 – 144 10 Yasir Seaidan 35 – 154 11 Bruno Conti de Oliveira 30 – 159 12 Rodrigo Luppi de Oliveira 27 – 162 13 Molly Taylor 20 – 169 14 Nicolás Cavigliasso 13 – 176 Michele Cinotto 0 – 189

Co-drivers’ standings

Some co-drivers have worked with drivers in other categories. Those do not count for this championship nor are they mentioned below. Co-drivers also do not earn points if their driver is not competing for the W2RC.