World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Rallye du Maroc: Joao Ferreira wins in T4 debut

By
4 Mins read
Credit: Julien Delfosse/DPPI

A week before the Rallye du Maroc, João Ferreira sat down with The Checkered Flag to discuss his new home at South Racing Can-Am, having made the unorthodox jump from T3 to T4 for the 2023 World Rally-Raid Championship finale and 2024 season. While Morocco was his first time racing in the class and in a Can-Am Maverick, he already had lofty goals of doing his best to win, explaining he wanted “to have fun, get used to the car. It’s the first preparation for Dakar which is our main goal. We’ll give our best to learn together with the team, the car everyday, me and Filipe (Palmeiro). I really hope in the final stage we can win Morocco.”

Thirteen days later, he lived up to his word as he and navigator Palmeiro were Morocco winners.

Despite a slow start due to an early mistake followed by a broken door latch, Ferreira took the overall lead with a fourth in Stage #2. From there, he battled for the win with South Racing team-mate Sara Price, another TCF interviewee who made her début as a W2RC driver after winning the Sonora Rally’s non-FIA Open class in April to qualify for the 2024 Dakar Rally.

Price won Stages #2 and #3, beating Ferreira in the latter by just twenty-four seconds, before Ferreira returned the favour by triumphing in the final two legs. The two were separated by just twenty-one seconds in Stage #4. Leading Price by 11:49 entering the final day, Ferreira sealed the deal as he beat her by 42:32.

Stage #1 winner Enrico Gaspari suffered a pair of engine failures, including one during pre-rally shakedown, before retiring altogether after rolling his Polaris in Stage #4. While his Xtremeplus team was certainly disappointed with how the rally ended, they were perhaps more livid with his co-driver Ricardo Torlaschi who criticised the engine reliability on social media.

In a letter published shortly after the rally, team manager Marco Piana accused Torlaschi of sabotaging the engine used in testing by disconnecting the front differential drain plug before pouring sand through the filler cap. Piana claimed this was done in retaliation for Torlaschi refusing to pay their local mechanics following the Desafío Ruta 40 in September and instead requested for the team to do so, only for the team to provide the money to them directly without his involvement.

“I allow myself to say that before making comments in bad taste about the Polaris, creating many problems for Xtremeplus, Mr. Torlaschi should think carefully and sweep his house clean,” concluded Piana’s letter. “Because the truth is that in the bivouac many teams or drivers who hired him regretted it because they had to deal with a person who created many inexplicable situations for them.

“The last word is if, as Mr. Torlaschi writes, the Polaris is unreliable, etc., he even more so and should be avoided like the plague.”

Rokas Baciuška, who clinched his second consecutive T4 championship prior to Argentina, entered Morocco in T3 as did Dakar Rally T4 winner Eryk Goczał. DR 40 victor Gustavo Gallego also did not take part as he was an Argentina-only entrant not competing for points, while that race’s W2RC winner Shinsuke Umeda finished third among eligible drivers in Morocco.

Umeda had already secured second in the T4 championship prior to the finale.

“I’m not sure why I started this kind of thing, but I think it started after I raced in the Gobi Desert at Rally Mongolia and thought I’d like to run in deserts around the world,” recalled Umeda. “In that sense, I feel like I accomplished my goal by running in Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritania, Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Mexico, Russia, and Mongolia, all of which hosted the Dakar Rally. So next year, I’d like to return to a humble life, focusing on modest work, without buying a car or running motorsport (from a distance).”

Souad Mouktadiri retired from the race after a massive accident in Stage #1 with the T1 of Magdalena Zajac, though nobody was hurt. Rebecca Busi retired on the final day when her T4 caught fire in the closing thirty kilometres. Eduard Pons, who dominated in Argentina before being taken out by a mechanical issue, also bowed out in Stage #5 when he suffered a broken gearbox while vying for a top five finish.

T4 overall results

FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamTimeMargin
1403João FerreiraFilipe PalmeiroSouth Racing Can-Am18:26:24Leader
2410Sara Price*Jeremy GraySouth Racing Can-Am19:20:45+ 54:21
3419Juan Manuel Maña*Giovanna di BlasiRasante Sport20:11:35+ 1:45:11
4418Victor Étienne*Valentin SarreaudYDEO Competition21:23:54+ 2:57:30
5420William Grarre*Julien VincentTeam Horizon Off-Road21:50:39+ 3:24:15
6416Jeremie Renou*Nicolas LarroquetYDEO Competition23:03:19+ 4:36:55
7409Sebastien Caille*Max FeldinoTeam BTR Caille23:45:04+ 5:18:40
8414Pascal Henon*Nicolas CharlierDrag’on Rally Team24:29:09+ 6:02:45
9412Robert Szustkowski*Jarosław KazberukXtremeplus26:56:34+ 8:30:10
10402Sebastián GuayasaminFernando Matias AcostaFN Speed Team36:13:35+ 17:47:11
11411Grzegorz Brochocki*Grzegorz KomarOverlimit42:50:48+ 24:24:24
12407Adrien Choblet*Laurent MagatTeam Casteu43:53:29+ 25:27:05
13400Shinsuke UmedaMaurizio DominellaXtremeplus44:14:27+ 25:48:03
14408Robin Szustkowski*Albert GryszczukXtremeplus56:11:00+ 37:44:36
DNF401Rebecca BusiSergio LafuenteFN Speed TeamDNFN/A
DNF405Eduard Pons*Marc Erra JoveSouth Racing Can-AmDNFN/A
DNF406Enrico Gaspari*Ricardo TorlaschiXtremeplusDNFN/A
DNF415Souad Mouktadiri*Delphine DelfinoMouktadiri Racing TeamDNFN/A
DNF417Hervé Guillaume*Maxime GuillaumeBTR-DriversparkDNFN/A
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

T4 stage winners

StageDriverTime
PrologueJoão Ferreira12:20.3
Stage #1Enrico Gaspari*4:00:27
Stage #2Sara Price*3:45:27
Stage #3Sara Price*3:48:26
Stage #4João Ferreira4:13:33
Stage #5João Ferreira2:10:31

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
T1201Yazeed Al-RajhiToyota Gazoo Racing14:49:09
T2251Ronald Basso*Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body22:14:17
T3315Marek GoczałEnergyLandia Rally Team16:22:12
T4403João FerreiraSouth Racing Can-Am18:26:24
T5506Michiel Becx*Team de Rooy21:32:34
RallyGP8Toby PriceRed Bull KTM Factory Racing15:56:43
Rally232Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing Team17:06:37
Rally3164Cheikh Yves JacquemainAfrica Rallye Team23:42:39
Quad186Alexandre Giroud*Drag’on Rally Team21:07:24
Open Auto601Jérôme Cambier*MD Rallye Sport21:21:46
Open SSV653Tomas Mickus*BRO Racing21:42:23
Road to Dakar Bike71Toby Hederics*BAS World KTM Racing Team19:11:16
Road to Dakar SSV420William Grarre*Team Horizon Off-Road21:50:39

W2RC T4 standings

Drivers’ standings

RankDriverPointsMargin
1Rokas Baciuška189Leader
2Shinsuke Umeda160– 29
3Eryk Goczał86– 103
4Pau Navarro73– 116
5Sebastián Guayasamin69– 120
6Marek Goczał67– 122
7João Ferreira54– 135
8Michal Goczał50– 139
9Rebecca Busi45– 144
10Yasir Seaidan35– 154
11Bruno Conti de Oliveira30– 159
12Rodrigo Luppi de Oliveira27– 162
13Molly Taylor20– 169
14Nicolás Cavigliasso13– 176
Michele Cinotto0– 189

Co-drivers’ standings

Some co-drivers have worked with drivers in other categories. Those do not count for this championship nor are they mentioned below. Co-drivers also do not earn points if their driver is not competing for the W2RC.

RankCo-DriverDriverPointsMargin
1Oriol Vidal MontijanoRokas Baciuška189Leader
2Oriol MenaEryk Goczał86– 103
3Maurizio DominellaShinsuke Umeda81– 108
4Aku Facundo JatonShinsuke Umeda79– 110
5Maciej MartonMarek Goczał67– 122
6Filipe PalmeiroJoão Ferreira54– 135
7Szymon GospodarczykMichal Goczał50– 139
T-8François CazaletPau Navarro45– 144
T-8Sébastien DelaunayRebecca Busi45– 144
10Fernando Matias AcostaSebastián Guayasamin42– 147
11Alexey KuzmichYasir Seaidan35– 154
12Pedro Bianchi PrataBruno Conti de Oliveira30– 159
13Michaël MetgePau Navarro28– 161
T-14Ricardo TorlaschiSebastián Guayasamin, Enrico Gaspari*27– 162
T-14Maykel JustoRodrigo Luppi de Oliveira27– 162
16Andrew ShortMolly Taylor20– 169
17Valentina PeregariniNicolás Cavigliasso13– 176
Sergio LafuenteRebecca Busi0– 189
