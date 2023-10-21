2023 Rallye du Maroc: Romain Dumontier completes all-podium run with Rally2 title

Bradley Cox finished the 2023 World Rally-Raid Championship on a tear as he won the Rally2 class at the final two races of the season, but his campaign was ultimately a story of “what could have been”. He hurt his elbow on the first day of the Dakar Rally, which sidelined him for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge before mechanical issues plagued him at the Sonora Rally, and he ended the calendar fourth in points.

Still, closing out the year by winning the first stage of the Rallye du Maroc and never letting go of the overall lead was a pretty nice consolation prize ahead of next year’s Dakar. Cox won the Prologue and Stage #1, eventually building up such a strong advantage that he could ride more conservatively on the final day and finish fifth but still take the outright win with ease.

Romain Dumontier was the only Rally2 rider to score podiums in every race he entered, winning at Dakar and Sonora followed by a third at the Desafío Ruta 40 and second in the Rallye du Maroc. While he dominated the class in his two victories, the pair of non-wins were still displays of consistency as he never finished a stage lower than fourth. Even when he missed the podium in Stage #4, it was only by a minute and a half to Paolo Lucci.

“A season full of pitfalls but we managed to get through to the end,” Dumontier described the year. He finished runner-up in the 2022 Rally2 standings.

Lucci entered Morocco trailing Dumontier by thirteen points but was unable to overtake him in the championship or rally overall. He was the lone Rally2 rider to enter all five rounds but crashed out in Argentina.

“Would have preferred to go up one more step but things didn’t always go the way I hoped,” commented Lucci, “but in the end I’m happy and grateful for all the experiences brought home and for getting the chance to try until the end.”

After winning three stages at the Desafío Ruta 40, Michael Docherty continued his momentum by claiming two more in Morocco. However, his rally ended on the final day when he overshot a dune and hit his head on his bike’s handlebars, followed by a mechanical issue that formally prevented him from continuing.

Rally2 was the largest class in Morocco by a wide margin with a staggering ninety-seven entries. Many of the near-century were preparing for the 2024 Dakar Rally, while others were hoping to use the event to earn free registration for Dakar via the Road to Dakar. Toby Hederics won the latter as he finished an impressive sixth in his W2RC début.

Jane Daniels entered her first W2RC race just days after securing her fourth FIM Women’s EnduroGP World Championship. While still new to rally raid with only a few months of experience, she finished thirtieth in class and right behind fellow female rider Yael Kadshai. Kadshai was also the highest finishing woman at the unrelated Morocco Desert Challenge in April. Steff Rowe, another entry in the Rallye du Maroc’s Women’s Trophy, retired after hurting her left arm by crashing into a rock shortly after Stage #4 began.

With such a massive field, it was not surprising that there were plenty who did not make it to the end. Twenty failed to finish, ranging from the aforementioned riders gearing up for Dakar to W2RC regulars, with some getting into horrendous accidents.

Kove Moto brought a quartet of bikes to Morocco, though the Chinese manufacturer’s national riders Fang Xiangling and Sunier were the only ones to reach the finish. Xavier Flick, the team’s new factory rider, withdrew after Stage #1 to return to France following his father’s death. Neels Theric retired after an unusual but violent accident in Stage #4 when Julien Jagu and his fellow riders got lost on a plateau without a CAP reading (basically a compass direction); Jagu turned around to rejoin the course amid a cloud of dust, only for Theric to slam into his bike at nearly 100 kilometres an hour. Lucci, who was among the lost competitors, activated the distress signal for them and they were airlifted to hospital. Despite the impact, Theric only suffered a broken hand while Jagu broke his elbow.

While Dumontier had the perfect bookends to 2023, Konrad Dąbrowski suffered the opposite as he missed Dakar due to appendicitis before a Stage #2 crash in Morocco led to a concussion and broken shoulder. The stage also saw Matthieu Jauffraud rupture his Achilles and fracture his tibia, while Modestas Siliunas‘ bike ignited into flames that Quad champion Laisvydas Kancius tried to extinguish using his vehicle to no avail.

Tobias Ebster, who stunned the Rally2 world by winning the class in Abu Dhabi, sustained a shoulder dislocation and labrum tear two kilometres into the opening stage. Gioele Meoni, son of the late Dakar Rally legend Fabrizio Meoni, broke his shoulder after losing control of his bike along a small mountain in Stage #4.

Rally2 overall results

Finish Number Rider Team Time Margin 1 32 Bradley Cox BAS World KTM Racing Team 17:06:37 Leader 2 30 Romain Dumontier HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 17:20:05 + 13:28 3 31 Paolo Lucci BAS World KTM Racing Team 17:27:46 + 21:09 4 76 Jean-Loup Lepan DUUST Diverse Racing 17:31:14 + 24:37 5 44 Tommaso Montanari* Fantic Rally Team 19:10:41 + 2:04:04 6 71 Toby Hederics* BAS World KTM Racing Team 19:11:16 + 2:04:39 7 106 Jaromír Romančík* Orion – Moto Racing Group 19:18:51 + 2:12:14 8 41 Jeremy Miroir* Fantic Rally Team 19:21:25 + 2:14:48 9 109 Diego Llanos* Xraids Experience 19:26:48 + 2:20:11 10 43 Jan Brabec* Strojrent Racing 19:38:30 + 2:31:53 11 39 Benjamin Melot* Team Esprit KTM 19:57:07 + 2:50:30 12 110 Salvador Guiomar Vargas* Xraids Experience 20:20:27 + 3:13:50 13 70 Jérôme Bas* Team Giroud Universal Ride 20:23:47 + 3:17:10 14 54 Josep Pedró Subirats* Xraids Experience 20:48:19 + 3:41:42 15 94 Alexandre Vaudan* Team Casteu 21:01:13 + 3:54:36 16 49 Fang Xiangliang* Kove Moto 21:22:16 + 4:15:39 17 72 Tomás de Gavardo* BAS World KTM Racing Team 21:28:12 + 4:21:35 18 53 Thomas Kongshøj* Joyride Race Service 21:34:03 + 4:27:26 19 45 Sunier* Kove Moto 21:37:32 + 4:30:55 20 107 Dušan Drdaj* Orion – Moto Racing Group 21:53:56 + 4:47:19 21 83 Marshall Méplon* Marshall Méplon 22:04:45 + 4:58:08 22 46 Cesar Rojo* BAS World KTM Racing Team 22:06:54 + 5:00:17 23 128 Clément Artaud* Team Dumontier Racing 22:16:51 + 5:10:14 24 88 Jérémie Gerber* Nomade Racing 22:19:14 + 5:12:37 25 48 Jeremy Poncet* Xtrem Garage 22:25:07 + 5:18:30 26 108 Julien Dalbec* Nomade Racing 22:37:12 + 5:30:35 27 136 Guillaume Borne Africa Rallye Team 22:41:41 + 5:35:04 28 105 Martin Prokeš* Orion – Moto Racing Group 22:43:40 + 5:37:03 29 133 Yael Kadshai* # Nomade Racing 22:54:52 + 5:48:15 30 131 Jane Daniels* # Fantic Rally Team 22:56:57 + 5:50:20 31 67 Bruno Leblanc* Bruno Leblanc 23:01:53 + 5:55:16 32 98 Fabien Domas* Drag’on Rally Team 23:37:06 + 6:30:29 33 87 Damien Bataller* Team DB Racing 23:39:22 + 6:32:45 34 100 Stéphane Brunaud* Nomade Racing 23:44:07 + 6:37:30 35 90 Adrien Costes* Nomade Racing 23:56:24 + 6:49:47 36 123 Fabian Von Thuengen* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 24:04:58 + 6:58:21 37 122 Weston Carr* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 24:24:12 + 7:17:35 38 125 Ganzorig Chuluun* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 24:37:36 + 7:30:59 39 115 Adrien Roland* RM Nature et Énergie 24:38:37 + 7:32:00 40 112 Sébastien Herbet* Team Dumontier Racing 24:52:23 + 7:45:46 41 66 Bertrand Domet* DOM Team 24:53:20 + 7:46:43 42 65 Arnaud Domet* DOM Team 24:55:16 + 7:48:39 43 80 Mykolas Paulavicius* Mykolas Paulavicius Dakar Team 25:07:59 + 8:01:22 44 85 Jean-Philippe Révolte* Révolte Racing 25:21:43 + 8:15:06 45 82 Christopher Jautard* Nomade Racing 25:46:08 + 8:39:31 46 74 Mathieu Feuvrier* Nomade Racing 25:55:00 + 8:4*;23 47 57 Gad Nachmani* Club Aventura Touareg 25:57:16 + 8:50+ 39 48 104 Benjamin Bourdariat* RS Concept Team 26:03:49 8:57:12 49 97 Maxime Pouponnet* Team Maxime Pouponnet 26:06:47 + 9:00:10 50 63 Javier Campos* Javier Campos 26:13:46 + 09:07:09 51 61 Jim Moisa* Enduro Normandie Rally Team 26:26:31 + 9:19:54 52 118 Benjamin Lepelley* Team Dumontier Racing 26:55:20 + 9:48:43 53 84 Carl Searles* Searles2Dakar 27:05:49 + 9:59:12 54 81 Jonathan Savel* Jonathan Savel 28:04:58 + 10:58:21 55 102 Borja Pérez Casimiro* Borja Pérez Casimiro 28:12:35 + 11:05:58 56 120 Ramon Vidal Bregante* Ramon Vidal Bregante 28:18:36 + 11:11:59 57 55 Max Bianucci* Nomade Racing 28:21:47 + 11:15:10 58 99 Craig Searles* Searles2Dakar 28:48:47 + 11:42:10 59 56 Rémy Brochart* RM Nature et Énergie 28:53:11 + 11:46:34 60 40 Jon Florea* Gerula Racing 29:11:48 + 12:05:11 61 95 Rémy Moreau* Nomade Racing 30:07:59 + 13:01:22 62 124 Axel Mustad* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 30:18:48 + 13:12:11 63 50 Thomas Georgin* Enduro Normandie Rally Team 31:12:08 + 14:05:31 64 78 Stéphane Bouvier* Team BS Adventure 31:27:21 + 14:20:44 65 51 Mathieu Girard* Nomade Racing 31:45:57 + 14:39:20 66 58 Dennis Mildenberger* Nomadas Adventure 31:53:51 + 14:47:14 67 114 Alexandre Yon* Enduro Normandie Rally Team 32:22:46 + 15:16:09 68 37 Mathieu Dovèze* BAS World KTM Racing Team 36:40:04 + 19:33:27 69 86 Guillaume Martin* Nomade Racing 37:01:16 + 19:54:39 70 103 Loïc Peyrichout* Team LPC 40:54:28 + 23:47:51 71 89 Paul Costes* Nomade Racing 41:14:12 + 24:07:35 72 134 Christian Aboud Africa Rallye Team 48:14:54 + 31:08:17 73 96 Frédéric Baudry* Nomade Racing 56:55:10 + 39:48:33 74 116 Slawomir Sypien* DUUST Diverse Racing 71:15:10 + 54:08:33 75 62 Frédéric Grignion* RM Nature et Énergie 80:02:34 + 62:55:57 76 69 Jorge Escobedo Gil* Pedrega Team 81:55:58 + 64:49:21 77 121 John Spelier* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 83:18:38 + 66:12:01 DNF 33 Michael Docherty BAS World KTM Racing Team DNF N/A DNF 34 Konrad Dąbrowski DUUST Diverse Racing DNF N/A DNF 36 Dominique Cizeau Girault Xraids Experience DNF N/A DNF 38 Neels Theric* Kove Moto DNF N/A DNF 59 Darren Goodman* Nomadas Adventure DNF N/A DNF 64 Modestas Siliunas* AG Dakar School DNF N/A DNF 73 Matthieu Jauffraud* Matthieu Jauffraud DNF N/A DNF 91 Samuel Fremy* Nomade Racing DNF N/A DNF 92 Gediminas Satkus* AG Dakar School DNF N/A DNF 93 Julien Jagu* Julien Jagu DNF N/A DNF 101 Guillaume Rosier* Guillaume Rosier DNF N/A DNF 113 Perrick Demonceaux* Dems Machine DNF N/A DNF 117 Jakub Krezymon* DUUST Diverse Racing DNF N/A DNF 119 Steff Rowe* # Steff Rowe DNF N/A DNF 126 Gioele Meoni* Dakar4Dakar DNF N/A DNF 127 Ferran Zaragoza Rosa* Pedrega Team DNF N/A DNF 129 Xavier Flick* Kove Moto DNF N/A DNF 137 Tobias Ebster* Kini Rally Racing Team DNF N/A DNF 139 Romain Bouzigon* Team Esprit KTM DNF N/A * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Bold – Junior Trophy competitor

Italics – Veteran Trophy competitor

# – Women’s Trophy competitor

Rally2 stage winners

Overall winners

Class Number Competitor Team Time T1 201 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Toyota Gazoo Racing 14:49:09 T2 251 Ronald Basso* Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body 22:14:17 T3 315 Marek Goczał EnergyLandia Rally Team 16:22:12 T4 403 João Ferreira South Racing Can-Am 18:26:24 T5 506 Michiel Becx* Team de Rooy 21:32:34 RallyGP 8 Toby Price Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 15:56:43 Rally2 32 Bradley Cox BAS World KTM Racing Team 17:06:37 Rally3 164 Cheikh Yves Jacquemain Africa Rallye Team 23:42:39 Quad 186 Alexandre Giroud* Drag’on Rally Team 21:07:24 Open Auto 601 Jérôme Cambier* MD Rallye Sport 21:21:46 Open SSV 653 Tomas Mickus* BRO Racing 21:42:23 Road to Dakar Bike 71 Toby Hederics* BAS World KTM Racing Team 19:11:16 Road to Dakar SSV 420 William Grarre* Team Horizon Off-Road 21:50:39

W2RC Rally2 standings