2024 World Rally-Raid Championship registration now open

With the 2023 World Rally-Raid Championship now wrapped up, competitors can begin applying for the 2024 season from Thursday, 19 October through Friday, 15 December at 12:00 Paris Time.

Signing up for the championship will make a team eligible to receive points in the driver’s, co-driver’s, and manufacturer’s standings, but they must register for each race individually. Championship registration covers the entire season for the FIA and RallyGP classes, while Rally2 and Quad riders may sign up for either a single race or the full calendar. Rally3, which only appeared at the final three rounds of 2023, is free so long as it is available.

The manufacturer’s title is open for T1 and RallyGP. Marques who apply for the championship are required to run at least four races to remain eligible or risk losing their points. BAIC ORV learned this the hard way in 2023 when they entered just three rounds and was third following their final start before being dropped to last with a goose egg in the points column.

Entry fees, which are paid for each vehicle, vary by category. The fees listed below do not include VAT:

Class Fee (Euros) T1 €16,500 T3 €11,000 T4 €6,600 RallyGP €11,000 Rally2 €2,500 (season), €600 (race) Rally3 Free Quad €2,500 (season), €600 (race) Manufacturer (FIA) €55,000 Manufacturer (FIM) €22,000

The prices are slightly higher than in 2023. For this past season, T1 entrants were required to pay €15,000, while T3 and T4 fees were respectively €10,000 and €6,000. On two wheels, RallyGP riders paid €10,000 whereas Rally2 and Quad either coughed up €500 per race or €2,000 for the season. T1 manufacturers were on the hook for €40,000, and RallyGP and T4 had €20,000.

The T5 category for trucks had to pay €10,000 for 2023, though the fees will be dropped to a round-only basis in 2024 as the class will no longer have a W2RC championship. This is already the case for T2, which only appears at the Dakar Rally and season-ending Rallye du Maroc.

Teams may change drivers or co-drivers without charge.

The entry fee can either be paid in full prior to 15 December, or half can be given at that time and the remaining fifty percent by February if a team has multiple cars in the same category. The latter strategy can be of use among outfits focused on the Dakar Rally, which takes place in January just three weeks after the registration deadline. Team face a €1,000 fine if they miss the second deadline, especially as stewards provide frequent email reminders throughout January.

The 15 December deadline is three weeks prior to the start of the 2024 Dakar Rally. The 2024 W2RC season is five rounds long.