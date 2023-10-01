NASCAR Truck Series

Brett Moffitt wins frantic Talladega Truck race as Crafton, Sanchez fight

By
Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Brett Moffitt qualified for Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway by the skin of his teeth, and it paid off in the end.

Doing a one-off in a newly opened #34 truck for Front Row Motorsports, Moffitt qualified thirty-first but worked his way to the front by the third stage and was the top driver throughout the final segment as he led over half of it. It was not a simple Saturday drive, however, as he had to survive multiple restarts due to crashes bunching up the field six times in Stage #3.

A crash between Colby Howard and Chase Purdy set up overtime, which was followed by an even bigger accident on the first attempt. After riding behind the leaders to start the second restart, Moffitt tailed Christian Eckes until the latter attempted to throw a block but ran too far outside and lost the draft as Moffitt’s line surged ahead. Moffitt and Parker Kligerman then committed to the inside in front of fellow Xfinity Series regular Chandler Smith before Kligerman was shuffled out exiting turn four.

As they went through the tri-oval, Smith’s last-ditch overtake on the outside instead allowed Ben Rhodes to link up with Moffitt coming to the finish.

“I really had the mentality coming into today because it had been so long since I’d ran a truck at a superspeedway that I just wanted to try and learn in every situation. Normally, I get really nervous or worked up, but I just took it as a learning experience,” said Moffitt. “It’s been a while since I had to control a race like that, so just to be able to go do that and execute and believe in my skills and believe in myself and believe in this race team it was huge. It’s just a huge confidence booster of a day and my first time ever winning at a superspeedway, so I am pumped about that.”

Moffitt’s win was largely overshadowed by a particularly gruesome post-race confrontation between Matt Crafton and Nick Sanchez. During the first overtime, Sanchez clipped Crafton to trigger a massive wreck that collected eight other trucks, relegating Crafton to twenty-fourth while Sanchez still finished seventh.

According to Sanchez, Crafton sneaked up on him from behind in the garage area before delivering a sucker punch to the head. Sanchez hit the pavement which caused blood to pour down his face. As fellow driver Cory Roper arrived to pull him back, Sanchez yelled at Crafton, “I’m going to fucking kill you in Homestead! You fucked with the wrong guy, motherfucker!”

Crafton called back that “I’ll whip your ass. I got you at Homestead, bitch!”

Sanchez suggested he might have had his nose broken in the scuffle.

Greg Van Alst and Stewart Friesen also needed medical attention after being caught up in wrecks, resulting in hospitalisation. As of this article’s publication, Friesen was discharged on Saturday evening.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
13134Brett Moffitt*Front Row MotorsportsFord99Running
2899Ben RhodesThorSport RacingFord99Running
345Dean ThompsonTRICON GarageToyota99Running
42825Chandler Smith*Rackley WARChevrolet99Running
5911Corey HeimTRICON GarageToyota99Running
62943Daniel DyeGMS RacingChevrolet99Running
722Nick SanchezRev RacingChevrolet99Running
82313Hailie DeeganThorSport RacingFord99Running
91375Parker Kligerman*Henderson MotorsportsChevrolet99Running
102145Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet99Running
11742Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet99Running
121424Rajah CaruthGMS RacingChevrolet99Running
132523Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet99Running
14651Jack WoodKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet99Running
153202Garrett Smithley*Young’s MotorsportsChevrolet99Running
161532Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet99Running
173330Ryan VargasOn Point MotorsportsToyota99Running
182417Taylor GrayTRICON GarageToyota99Running
191619Christian EckesMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet99Running
201061Jake DrewHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota98Running
21598Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingFord93Accident
223504Cory RoperRoper RacingFord93DVP
23179Colby HowardCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet92Accident
241288Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord91Accident
251915Tanner GrayTRICON GarageToyota91Accident
262620Greg Van AlstYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet91Accident
273622Jason WhiteAM RacingFord88Running
2814Chase PurdyKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet84Accident
29335Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet79Running
303456Tyler HillHill MotorsportsToyota59Accident
312741Bayley CurreyNiece MotorsportsChevrolet58Accident
321838Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord55Running
332216Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota50Accident
342052Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota38Accident
35111David GillilandTRICON GarageToyota38Accident
363028Bryan DauzatFDNY RacingChevrolet5Handling
DNQ12Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet
DNQ10Jennifer Jo CobbJennifer Jo Cobb RacingChevrolet
DNQ33Keith McGeeReaume Brothers RacingFord
DNQ95Clay GreenfieldGK RacingChevrolet
Bold – Currently in playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
