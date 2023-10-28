Krzysztof Holowczyc headlines FIA European Bajas champions

The FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas was the first of the three FIA Bajas series to conclude their 2023 season last weekend at the Baja Troia Türkiye.

Just a week after completing the larger World Rally-Raid Championship’s season-ending Rallye du Maroc, Krzysztof Hołowczyc traded in his Mini JCW Rally Plus for a BMW X3 and secured his second European Cup. With the championship counting the three best finishes in the five-race season, he made the most of his reps by winning the Rally Greece Off-Road, Hungarian Baja, and in Turkey. The Turkey win came after a bizarre opening day in which every car went the wrong way due to a navigation error, though Hołowczyc credited his co-driver Łukasz Kurzeja with keeping them on track.

“It’s nice to win the European Cup and do a lot of rallies after a hard year,” said Hołowczyc. “This year, we passed. In the end, the goal was achieved, at least in the European Cup. Dakar (Rally) remains. I hope that all these hours spent behind the wheel of different cars will pay off in Dakar.”

The T3 championship ended in a tie between João Dias and Ghislan de Mévius, but the former held the tiebreaker. Although both were tied on wins with two apiece, Dias’ next best finish was a second in Hungary while de Mévius’ highest was third at the Baja TT Sharish Gin. De Mévius’ brother Guillaume, who runs GRallyTeam, opined in September that more than three races should count towards the championship.

Pau Navarro, another driver fresh off competing in Morocco, claimed the T4 title ahead of Fidel Castillo. Amerigo Ventura settled for third after winning the class in Turkey, though 2023 will be remembered more as a season of what-ifs for him: while he won twice in Hungary and Turkey, he crashed out of Spain while leading, lost the Greece victory to disqualification, and retired from Portugal when a silicone tube in his radiator’s cooling system got cut and leaked oil.

“In Greece that’s the hardest one probably because we were leading not the class, but the overall class, we got the trophy, we had the podium ceremony, press conference, but at the end, during final verification, one millimetre took our trophy,” recalled Ventura. “So for us, we missed first place to have the possibility to win the European Cup.

“But we are really happy, and I have to make the congratulations to Pau, that is the new European Champion in T4 class. He is a young driver, very talented, and I think he will have an amazing career, and we are happy to him. He deserves this result.”

The 2024 season, the first under the new FIA European Baja Cup name, once again begins with the Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura on 2–4 May.

Final standings

European Cup

Drivers’ standings

Rank Driver Points Margin 1 Krzysztof Hołowczyc 104 Leader 2 Ghislain de Mévius 84 – 20 3 Tiago Reis 68 – 36 4 João Ferreira 60 – 44 5 João Dias 59 – 45 6 Fernando Alvarez 40 – 64 7 Amerigo Ventura 39 – 65 8 Michał Małuszyński 34 – 70 9 Pau Navarro 30 – 74 10 Jesús Fuster 29 – 75 11 Petr Hozák 27 – 77 12 Miroslav Zapletal 26 – 78 13 Fidel Castillo 25 – 79 T-14 João Ramos 24 – 80 T-14 İsrafi̇l Akyüz 24 – 80 T-16 Henrique Silva 21 – 83 T-16 Wlodzimierz Grajek 21 – 83 T-16 Csucsu 21 – 83 19 Urvo Männama 19 – 85 20 Benediktas Vanagas 17 – 87 21 Miguel Barbosa 16 – 88 T-22 Alejandro Martins 15 – 89 T-22 Adam Kus 15 – 89 24 Alexandre Pinto 14 – 90 25 Miguel Valero Chulia 13 – 91 26 Armindo Araújo 11 – 93 27 Mert Becce 9 – 95 T-28 Kees Koolen 8 – 96 T-28 Nuno Madeira 8 – 96 T-28 Alessandro Trivini Bellini 8 – 96 T-28 Karel Trneny 8 – 96 T-32 Eylem Tekin Eristi 7 – 97 T-32 Csaba Miklós 7 – 97 T-34 Miguel Casaca 6 – 98 T-34 Oscar Olivas 6 – 98 T-34 Paulo Rodrigues 6 – 98 T-37 Santiago Carnicer 5 – 99 T-37 Marcin Graczyk 5 – 99 T-39 Edgar Condenso 4 – 100 T-39 Manuele Mengozzi 4 – 100 T-39 Carlos Vento Sanchez 4 – 100 T-42 Piotr Otko 3 – 101 T-42 Slawomir Wasiak 3 – 101 T-44 Frantisek Brutovsky 2 – 102 T-44 Filipe Cameirinha 2 – 102

Co-drivers’ standings

Rank Co-Driver Points Margin 1 Łukasz Kurzeja 104 Leader 2 Johan Jalet 84 – 20 3 Valter Cardoso 68 – 36 4 Filipe Palmeiro 60 – 44 5 João Miranda 59 – 45 6 Marek Sýkora 53 – 51 7 Xavier Panseri 40 – 64 8 Mirko Brun 39 – 65 9 Pol Ros 30 – 74 10 Carlos Fernandez 29 – 75 11 Julita Małuszyńska 27 – 77 12 Marc Sola Terradellas 25 – 79 13 Jorge Carvalho 24 – 80 T-13 Mert Tepe 24 – 80 T-15 Henrique Damasio 21 – 83 T-15 Michał Goleniewski 21 – 83 T-15 Márk Mesterházi 21 – 83 18 Risto Lepik 19 – 85 19 Kuldar Sikk 17 – 87 20 Tomas Neves 16 – 88 21 José Marques 15 – 89 22 Fausto Mota 14 – 90 23 Fina Roman Aguilera 13 – 91 24 Luis Ramalho 11 – 93 T-25 Maciej Marton 9 – 95 T-25 Sertaç Tatar 9 – 95 T-27 José Janela 8 – 96 T-27 Václav Pritzl 8 – 96 T-27 Wouter Rosegaar 8 – 96 T-27 Marco Trivini Bellini 8 – 96 T-31 Ejder Tekin Erişti 7 – 97 T-31 Szymon Gospodarczyk 7 – 97 T-31 Albert Horn 7 – 97 T-34 Luis Barrios 6 – 98 T-34 João Luz 6 – 98 T-34 Marcin Pasek 6 – 98 T-34 Miguel Salvador 6 – 98 T-38 Łukasz Łaskawiec 5 – 99 T-38 Julián Villarrubia Garcia 5 – 99 T-40 Erica Bombardini 4 – 100 T-40 Carlos Ruiz Moreno 4 – 100 T-40 Antonio Serrao 4 – 100 T-43 Rafal Jedrys 3 – 101 T-43 Karolina Otko 3 – 101 T-45 Jeremy Dubois 2 – 102 T-45 Petr Hauptmann 2 – 102

Teams’ standings

Rank Team Points Margin 1 Santag Rally 116 Leader 2 GRallyTeam 106 – 10 3 Fofso Power 90 – 26 4 Colegio Mayor Universitario Elías Ahúja 40 – 76 5 FN Speed Team 38 – 78 6 Herrador Competición 35 – 81 7 Quaddy Racing 33 – 83 8 Rally Raid Team Türkiye 31 – 85 T-9 Team Transfredelos 30 – 86 T-9 Akpol Rally Team 30 – 86 11 Speedy Motorsport 28 – 88 T-12 X-raid Mini JCW Team 20 – 96 T-12 X-raid Yamaha Supported Team 20 – 96 T-12 Gedeser XXI S.L. 20 – 96 T-15 OffroadSport 17 – 99 T-15 Rally Raid Estonia 17 – 99 T-15 Toyota Gazoo Racing Baltics 17 – 99 18 Bedu Racing 14 – 102 19 PRK Sport Rally Team 11 – 105 T-20 DaklaPack Rallysport 9 – 107 T-20 Workoutland Accr Czech Team 9 – 107 T-20 Ming Racing Sports 9 – 108 23 MMSport 8 – 109 T-24 Marbet Lipsko Rally Team 7 – 109 T-24 Proxcars TME Rally Team 7 – 110 T-26 Overlimit 6 – 110 T-26 Restless Team ukraine 6 – 113 T-28 Coviar Raid Sport 3 – 113 T-28 Escudería JMP Racing 3 – 114 30 Baporo Motorsport 2 – 114

T2 drivers

Rank Driver Points Margin 1 Alessandro Trivini Bellini 120 Leader 2 Fernando Barreiras 112 – 8 3 José Gameiro 26 – 94 4 Tomas Gameiro 23 – 97

T3 drivers

Rank Driver Points Margin T-1 João Dias 107 Leader T-1 Ghislain de Mévius 107 0 3 Fernando Alvarez 82 – 25 4 Adam Kus 64 – 43 5 Jesús Fuster 48 – 59 6 Alexandre Pinto 39 – 68 7 João Ferreira 34 – 73 8 Armindo Araújo 31 – 76 9 Paulo Rodrigues 25 – 82 10 Filipe Cameirinha 22 – 85 T-11 Kees Koolen 19 – 88 T-11 Piotr Otko 19 – 88 T-13 Csaba Miklós 18 – 89 T-13 Miklós Trébitsch 18 – 89 15 Oscar Olivas 15 – 92 T-16 Elvis Borsoi 12 – 95 T-16 Jordi Segura 12 – 95 18 Gábor Grigalek 11 – 96 T-19 Nicola Collodel 8 – 99 T-19 Nuno Rogerio 8 – 99 T-19 Daniel Silva 8 – 99 T-22 Miguel Barbas 7 – 100 T-22 Eduardo Eslava 7 – 100 T-22 Vicor Grasa 7 – 100 T-25 Rui Carneiro 6 – 101 T-25 Nelson Jose Martinho 6 – 101 27 John Knight 5 – 102 28 Giancarlo Mammoli 3 – 104 29 Hugo Manuel Cardoso 2 – 105

T4 standings

Drivers’ standings

Rank Driver Points Margin 1 Pau Navarro 98 Leader 2 Fidel Castillo 89 – 9 3 Amerigo Ventura 80 – 18 4 Miguel Valero Chulia 76 – 22 5 Israfil Akyuz 65 – 33 6 Artem Pomkan 46 – 52 7 Marcin Graczyk 41 – 57 8 Rui Farinha 38 – 60 9 Carlos Vento Sanchez 37 – 61 10 Mert Becce 28 – 70 11 Grzegorz Brochocki 16 – 82 T-12 Pedro Ruivo 15 – 83 T-12 Miguel Toril 15 – 83 14 Balázs Molnár 14 – 84 15 Eylem Tekin Eristi 13 – 85 16 Francisco Santos 11 – 87 T-17 Paulo Rodrigues 9 – 89 T-17 Yagiz Birinci 9 – 89 19 João Manuel Carneiro 8 – 90 20 Filipe Barreiros 7 – 91

Team standings