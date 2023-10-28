Krzysztof Holowczyc headlines FIA European Bajas champions

The FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas was the first of the three FIA Bajas series to conclude their 2023 season last weekend at the Baja Troia Türkiye.
Just a week after completing the larger World Rally-Raid Championship’s season-ending Rallye du Maroc, Krzysztof Hołowczyc traded in his Mini JCW Rally Plus for a BMW X3 and secured his second European Cup. With the championship counting the three best finishes in the five-race season, he made the most of his reps by winning the Rally Greece Off-Road, Hungarian Baja, and in Turkey. The Turkey win came after a bizarre opening day in which every car went the wrong way due to a navigation error, though Hołowczyc credited his co-driver Łukasz Kurzeja with keeping them on track.
“It’s nice to win the European Cup and do a lot of rallies after a hard year,” said Hołowczyc. “This year, we passed. In the end, the goal was achieved, at least in the European Cup. Dakar (Rally) remains. I hope that all these hours spent behind the wheel of different cars will pay off in Dakar.”
The T3 championship ended in a tie between João Dias and Ghislan de Mévius, but the former held the tiebreaker. Although both were tied on wins with two apiece, Dias’ next best finish was a second in Hungary while de Mévius’ highest was third at the Baja TT Sharish Gin. De Mévius’ brother Guillaume, who runs GRallyTeam, opined in September that more than three races should count towards the championship.
Pau Navarro, another driver fresh off competing in Morocco, claimed the T4 title ahead of Fidel Castillo. Amerigo Ventura settled for third after winning the class in Turkey, though 2023 will be remembered more as a season of what-ifs for him: while he won twice in Hungary and Turkey, he crashed out of Spain while leading, lost the Greece victory to disqualification, and retired from Portugal when a silicone tube in his radiator’s cooling system got cut and leaked oil.
“In Greece that’s the hardest one probably because we were leading not the class, but the overall class, we got the trophy, we had the podium ceremony, press conference, but at the end, during final verification, one millimetre took our trophy,” recalled Ventura. “So for us, we missed first place to have the possibility to win the European Cup.
“But we are really happy, and I have to make the congratulations to Pau, that is the new European Champion in T4 class. He is a young driver, very talented, and I think he will have an amazing career, and we are happy to him. He deserves this result.”
The 2024 season, the first under the new FIA European Baja Cup name, once again begins with the Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura on 2–4 May.
Final standings
European Cup
Drivers’ standings
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Krzysztof Hołowczyc
|104
|Leader
|2
|Ghislain de Mévius
|84
|– 20
|3
|Tiago Reis
|68
|– 36
|4
|João Ferreira
|60
|– 44
|5
|João Dias
|59
|– 45
|6
|Fernando Alvarez
|40
|– 64
|7
|Amerigo Ventura
|39
|– 65
|8
|Michał Małuszyński
|34
|– 70
|9
|Pau Navarro
|30
|– 74
|10
|Jesús Fuster
|29
|– 75
|11
|Petr Hozák
|27
|– 77
|12
|Miroslav Zapletal
|26
|– 78
|13
|Fidel Castillo
|25
|– 79
|T-14
|João Ramos
|24
|– 80
|T-14
|İsrafi̇l Akyüz
|24
|– 80
|T-16
|Henrique Silva
|21
|– 83
|T-16
|Wlodzimierz Grajek
|21
|– 83
|T-16
|Csucsu
|21
|– 83
|19
|Urvo Männama
|19
|– 85
|20
|Benediktas Vanagas
|17
|– 87
|21
|Miguel Barbosa
|16
|– 88
|T-22
|Alejandro Martins
|15
|– 89
|T-22
|Adam Kus
|15
|– 89
|24
|Alexandre Pinto
|14
|– 90
|25
|Miguel Valero Chulia
|13
|– 91
|26
|Armindo Araújo
|11
|– 93
|27
|Mert Becce
|9
|– 95
|T-28
|Kees Koolen
|8
|– 96
|T-28
|Nuno Madeira
|8
|– 96
|T-28
|Alessandro Trivini Bellini
|8
|– 96
|T-28
|Karel Trneny
|8
|– 96
|T-32
|Eylem Tekin Eristi
|7
|– 97
|T-32
|Csaba Miklós
|7
|– 97
|T-34
|Miguel Casaca
|6
|– 98
|T-34
|Oscar Olivas
|6
|– 98
|T-34
|Paulo Rodrigues
|6
|– 98
|T-37
|Santiago Carnicer
|5
|– 99
|T-37
|Marcin Graczyk
|5
|– 99
|T-39
|Edgar Condenso
|4
|– 100
|T-39
|Manuele Mengozzi
|4
|– 100
|T-39
|Carlos Vento Sanchez
|4
|– 100
|T-42
|Piotr Otko
|3
|– 101
|T-42
|Slawomir Wasiak
|3
|– 101
|T-44
|Frantisek Brutovsky
|2
|– 102
|T-44
|Filipe Cameirinha
|2
|– 102
Co-drivers’ standings
|Rank
|Co-Driver
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Łukasz Kurzeja
|104
|Leader
|2
|Johan Jalet
|84
|– 20
|3
|Valter Cardoso
|68
|– 36
|4
|Filipe Palmeiro
|60
|– 44
|5
|João Miranda
|59
|– 45
|6
|Marek Sýkora
|53
|– 51
|7
|Xavier Panseri
|40
|– 64
|8
|Mirko Brun
|39
|– 65
|9
|Pol Ros
|30
|– 74
|10
|Carlos Fernandez
|29
|– 75
|11
|Julita Małuszyńska
|27
|– 77
|12
|Marc Sola Terradellas
|25
|– 79
|13
|Jorge Carvalho
|24
|– 80
|T-13
|Mert Tepe
|24
|– 80
|T-15
|Henrique Damasio
|21
|– 83
|T-15
|Michał Goleniewski
|21
|– 83
|T-15
|Márk Mesterházi
|21
|– 83
|18
|Risto Lepik
|19
|– 85
|19
|Kuldar Sikk
|17
|– 87
|20
|Tomas Neves
|16
|– 88
|21
|José Marques
|15
|– 89
|22
|Fausto Mota
|14
|– 90
|23
|Fina Roman Aguilera
|13
|– 91
|24
|Luis Ramalho
|11
|– 93
|T-25
|Maciej Marton
|9
|– 95
|T-25
|Sertaç Tatar
|9
|– 95
|T-27
|José Janela
|8
|– 96
|T-27
|Václav Pritzl
|8
|– 96
|T-27
|Wouter Rosegaar
|8
|– 96
|T-27
|Marco Trivini Bellini
|8
|– 96
|T-31
|Ejder Tekin Erişti
|7
|– 97
|T-31
|Szymon Gospodarczyk
|7
|– 97
|T-31
|Albert Horn
|7
|– 97
|T-34
|Luis Barrios
|6
|– 98
|T-34
|João Luz
|6
|– 98
|T-34
|Marcin Pasek
|6
|– 98
|T-34
|Miguel Salvador
|6
|– 98
|T-38
|Łukasz Łaskawiec
|5
|– 99
|T-38
|Julián Villarrubia Garcia
|5
|– 99
|T-40
|Erica Bombardini
|4
|– 100
|T-40
|Carlos Ruiz Moreno
|4
|– 100
|T-40
|Antonio Serrao
|4
|– 100
|T-43
|Rafal Jedrys
|3
|– 101
|T-43
|Karolina Otko
|3
|– 101
|T-45
|Jeremy Dubois
|2
|– 102
|T-45
|Petr Hauptmann
|2
|– 102
Teams’ standings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Santag Rally
|116
|Leader
|2
|GRallyTeam
|106
|– 10
|3
|Fofso Power
|90
|– 26
|4
|Colegio Mayor Universitario Elías Ahúja
|40
|– 76
|5
|FN Speed Team
|38
|– 78
|6
|Herrador Competición
|35
|– 81
|7
|Quaddy Racing
|33
|– 83
|8
|Rally Raid Team Türkiye
|31
|– 85
|T-9
|Team Transfredelos
|30
|– 86
|T-9
|Akpol Rally Team
|30
|– 86
|11
|Speedy Motorsport
|28
|– 88
|T-12
|X-raid Mini JCW Team
|20
|– 96
|T-12
|X-raid Yamaha Supported Team
|20
|– 96
|T-12
|Gedeser XXI S.L.
|20
|– 96
|T-15
|OffroadSport
|17
|– 99
|T-15
|Rally Raid Estonia
|17
|– 99
|T-15
|Toyota Gazoo Racing Baltics
|17
|– 99
|18
|Bedu Racing
|14
|– 102
|19
|PRK Sport Rally Team
|11
|– 105
|T-20
|DaklaPack Rallysport
|9
|– 107
|T-20
|Workoutland Accr Czech Team
|9
|– 107
|T-20
|Ming Racing Sports
|9
|– 108
|23
|MMSport
|8
|– 109
|T-24
|Marbet Lipsko Rally Team
|7
|– 109
|T-24
|Proxcars TME Rally Team
|7
|– 110
|T-26
|Overlimit
|6
|– 110
|T-26
|Restless Team ukraine
|6
|– 113
|T-28
|Coviar Raid Sport
|3
|– 113
|T-28
|Escudería JMP Racing
|3
|– 114
|30
|Baporo Motorsport
|2
|– 114
T2 drivers
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Alessandro Trivini Bellini
|120
|Leader
|2
|Fernando Barreiras
|112
|– 8
|3
|José Gameiro
|26
|– 94
|4
|Tomas Gameiro
|23
|– 97
T3 drivers
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Margin
|T-1
|João Dias
|107
|Leader
|T-1
|Ghislain de Mévius
|107
|0
|3
|Fernando Alvarez
|82
|– 25
|4
|Adam Kus
|64
|– 43
|5
|Jesús Fuster
|48
|– 59
|6
|Alexandre Pinto
|39
|– 68
|7
|João Ferreira
|34
|– 73
|8
|Armindo Araújo
|31
|– 76
|9
|Paulo Rodrigues
|25
|– 82
|10
|Filipe Cameirinha
|22
|– 85
|T-11
|Kees Koolen
|19
|– 88
|T-11
|Piotr Otko
|19
|– 88
|T-13
|Csaba Miklós
|18
|– 89
|T-13
|Miklós Trébitsch
|18
|– 89
|15
|Oscar Olivas
|15
|– 92
|T-16
|Elvis Borsoi
|12
|– 95
|T-16
|Jordi Segura
|12
|– 95
|18
|Gábor Grigalek
|11
|– 96
|T-19
|Nicola Collodel
|8
|– 99
|T-19
|Nuno Rogerio
|8
|– 99
|T-19
|Daniel Silva
|8
|– 99
|T-22
|Miguel Barbas
|7
|– 100
|T-22
|Eduardo Eslava
|7
|– 100
|T-22
|Vicor Grasa
|7
|– 100
|T-25
|Rui Carneiro
|6
|– 101
|T-25
|Nelson Jose Martinho
|6
|– 101
|27
|John Knight
|5
|– 102
|28
|Giancarlo Mammoli
|3
|– 104
|29
|Hugo Manuel Cardoso
|2
|– 105
T4 standings
Drivers’ standings
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Pau Navarro
|98
|Leader
|2
|Fidel Castillo
|89
|– 9
|3
|Amerigo Ventura
|80
|– 18
|4
|Miguel Valero Chulia
|76
|– 22
|5
|Israfil Akyuz
|65
|– 33
|6
|Artem Pomkan
|46
|– 52
|7
|Marcin Graczyk
|41
|– 57
|8
|Rui Farinha
|38
|– 60
|9
|Carlos Vento Sanchez
|37
|– 61
|10
|Mert Becce
|28
|– 70
|11
|Grzegorz Brochocki
|16
|– 82
|T-12
|Pedro Ruivo
|15
|– 83
|T-12
|Miguel Toril
|15
|– 83
|14
|Balázs Molnár
|14
|– 84
|15
|Eylem Tekin Eristi
|13
|– 85
|16
|Francisco Santos
|11
|– 87
|T-17
|Paulo Rodrigues
|9
|– 89
|T-17
|Yagiz Birinci
|9
|– 89
|19
|João Manuel Carneiro
|8
|– 90
|20
|Filipe Barreiros
|7
|– 91
Team standings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Rally Raid Team Turkiye
|83
|Leader
|2
|FN Speed Team
|80
|– 3
|3
|Colegio Mayor Universitario Elías Ahúja
|75
|– 8
|4
|Gedeser XXI S.L.
|67
|– 16
|5
|Santag Racing
|61
|– 22
|6
|Quaddy Racing
|60
|– 23
|7
|Restless Team Ukraine
|49
|– 34
|8
|Baporo Motorsport
|15
|– 68
|9
|Overlimit
|15
|– 68
|10
|M1 Motorsport
|13
|– 70