2024 Rallye du Maroc: Cooling system failure forces Loprais, de Rooy withdrawal

Aleš Loprais‘ return to Team de Rooy will have to wait until the 2025 Dakar Rally. On Friday, the team announced they have withdrawn from the Rallye du Maroc after experiencing problems with the secondary cooling system in the driveline.

The issue, which the team said “occurred during testing in heavy off-road conditions,” could not be solved on-site in Morocco, meaning they have to bring his IVECO PowerStar back to the Netherlands to do so. With only two days until the race begins, there is not enough time for them to complete the repairs and make it back.

Loprais and fellow de Rooy newcomer Vaidotas Žala had been spending the week in Merzouga to test their trucks. Žala is not entered for the Rallye du Maroc whereas Loprais was, the latter being the team’s lone representative among the seven in the Truck class. Even with Žala not doing the rally, Morocco is often used for desert testing due to its similar profile to the Dakar in Saudi Arabia.

Both drivers joined de Rooy in September. Loprais made the switch after spending the last five years with Praga, finishing second in Truck at the latest Dakar in January. He previously raced with de Rooy in 2016, but did not finish.

Žala, usually piloting a car, will be making his Truck début at the 2025 Dakar. He has been racing at Dakar since 2016, with his latest start coming in a Mini.

Team de Rooy also plans to field an IVECO for the returning Anja Van Loon in 2025.

With Loprais’ absence, rival MM Technology will be the only IVECOs in Morocco. The Rallye du Maroc is scheduled for 6–11 October.