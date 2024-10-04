Hyundai Motorsport Wraps Up i20 N Rally2 Development Week with Strong Showing in Italy

Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing completed a successful week of development testing for the i20 N Rally2 in northern Italy, concluding with a competitive entry in Rally Valli della Carnia. Andreas Mikkelsen and co-driver Torstein Eriksen, after a strong showing, finished just five seconds behind the rally’s winners, despite losing 15 seconds due to a puncture.

The testing began earlier in the week with French Tarmac Rally Championship driver Eric Camilli at the wheel. Focused on optimising differential options, a short ratio gearbox, and updated suspension geometry, Hyundai Motorsport engineers used the challenging mountain roads to validate potential improvements to the car’s already impressive performance.

Mikkelsen, who completed additional testing before the rally, praised the i20 N Rally2’s handling and grip in the twisty conditions. “I felt very comfortable with the car,” Mikkelsen commented. “Without the puncture, the win was definitely possible.”

Hyundai Motorsport Rally2 Project Manager, Andrea Cisotti, hailed the progress made, noting the positive feedback from both drivers. He said, “We have established an excellent baseline with the suspension work and have made strides in the car’s acceleration and handling.”

The week’s efforts serve as preparation for future development tests, with Hyundai Motorsport engineers aiming to introduce the upgrades ahead of the 2025 season.