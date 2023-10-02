Lando Norris: MCL60 pace “encouraging” going into final races of 2023

McLaren F1 Team‘s Lando Norris was pleased with the pace of MCL60 at the Japanese Grand Prix, where the team took its first double podium of the season. With seven races to go in the season, the British driver said that the team’s current performance is “encouraging.”

“We’re back racing after a week off. We had a very successful race in Japan with another P2 for me and a double podium for the team. The car had strong pace, which is encouraging as we go into the final seven races of the season.”

With the Qatar Grand Prix quickly approaching, Norris said that the team has taken the last two weeks to prepare back at their Woking headquarters. He added that it will be important to get up to speed quickly on Friday, with only one practice session preceding qualifying in the sprint schedule and additional points up for grabs on Saturday.

“Qatar up next. It’s another Sprint race weekend, so more opportunity for points. This is only the second time we’re racing at the Lusail International Circuit, so we will have to learn as much as we can from the Friday practice session. I’ve been back at the MTC with the engineers in preparation over the last two weeks. We’ll look to extract the maximum from the car and hopefully bring home some more points.”

“I’m excited and can’t wait to get going” – Oscar Piastri

Team-mate Oscar Piastri enters the Qatar race weekend after taking his first ever podium finish in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, and looks forward to the chance at securing more points.

Piastri said that he and the team reviewed what they learned at Suzuka and the knowledge they can take moving forward. This weekend will be Piastri’s first time racing at Lusail International Circuit, and he hopes that he and the team can adapt to the track quickly through the fast-paced sprint schedule.

“After a great week away from racing taking in my first podium, it’s time to head to Qatar. This is another new track for me, but of course that makes it all the more interesting. I spent some time last week with my engineers going over what we learned in Japan and what we can take forward to Qatar.

“It’s a Sprint weekend, which I do enjoy. Hopefully, we can hit the ground running as there are more chances for points. I’m excited and can’t wait to get going.”