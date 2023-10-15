Riley Herbst finally triumphant in home race

After 139 starts over five years, Riley Herbst can finally call himself a NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner. To make it even sweeter, he finally knocked that milestone at his home track Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Herbst, whose family is an off-road racing and Las Vegas staple, dominated Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 302 as he led 103 of 201 laps. He and Stewart-Haas Racing team-mate Cole Custer each won a stage before combining to lead all but one lap in Stage #3; Kyle Sieg, who races for ally RSS Racing, led the only other lap during green-flag pit stops before Herbst reclaimed it.
The dominant performance by SHR culminated in Herbst securing their 100th victory across all three national series. His run was such a masterful performance that he beat second-placed John Hunter Nemechek by nearly fifteen seconds.
The victory also comes just days after signing a contract extension with SHR for the 2024 season.
“I love this town. I love this team,” began Herbst. “Davin Restivo (crew chief) believes in me, but I have to give a big shout out to Richard Boswell (SHR’s Xfinity director) because I wouldn’t be the person I am or the race car driver without him. I can’t thank Monster Energy enough: Mitch Covington (senior vice president of sports marketing), Dave Gowan, everybody said I couldn’t do it and those two people stuck behind my my whole career. You don’t even know what this means and what this takes off my chest. I can’t believe it. I love you, Las Vegas.
“I’ve been working on myself and everything I can control. I knew all I could do is all I could do and if there was a caution, there was a caution and we were gonna race them straight up, but oh my goodness. This year was such a failure that we didn’t make the playoffs. It’s so embarrassing to be in a car like this that doesn’t make the playoffs and walk in the garage each week with your head down, but Davin Restivo and all these guys on the #98 team told me to keep my head up and we’re going to go win a race and that’s what we did. I can’t fathom it. I can’t thank Monster Energy enough. I can’t thank my grandfather and mom and dad enough. I’m so emotional, but everybody here at Las Vegas, I love you guys. This is my home. I was born and raised here, so let’s go party and we’re going to celebrate tonight.”
After missing the playoffs, Herbst got to spoil the Round of 8 opener. Playoff drivers occupied second through seventh, with Sheldon Creed and Sammy Smith as stragglers as they finished outside the top ten.
The third stage ran caution-free, a contrast to the massive accident on lap 55 that eliminated Anthony Alfredo, Kaz Grala, Kyle Weatherman, and Josh Williams and resulted in an eight-and-a-half-minute red flag.
Ryan Reed scored a top-twenty finish in his first Xfinity Series race since 2018. He was driving a #66 prepared by Alpha Prime Racing but fielded under the MBM Motorsports banner.
Race results
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Status
|1
|8
|98
|Riley Herbst
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|201
|Running
|2
|38
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|201
|Running
|3
|2
|00
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|201
|Running
|4
|4
|16
|Chandler Smith
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|201
|Running
|5
|14
|1
|Sam Mayer
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|201
|Running
|6
|7
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|201
|Running
|7
|10
|21
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|201
|Running
|8
|13
|9
|Brandon Jones
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|201
|Running
|9
|6
|10
|Daniel Hemric^
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|201
|Running
|10
|9
|11
|Layne Riggs
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|201
|Running
|11
|19
|19
|Myatt Snider
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|200
|Running
|12
|1
|8
|Josh Berry
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|13
|11
|48
|Parker Kligerman
|Big Machine Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|14
|5
|31
|Parker Retzlaff
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|15
|15
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|16
|17
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|199
|Running
|17
|3
|18
|Sammy Smith
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|199
|Running
|18
|24
|29
|Kyle Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|199
|Running
|19
|28
|24
|Connor Mosack
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Toyota
|199
|Running
|20
|25
|66
|Ryan Reed
|MBM Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|198
|Running
|21
|23
|44
|Daniel Dye*
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|198
|Running
|22
|18
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|197
|Running
|23
|35
|45
|Rajah Caruth*
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|197
|Running
|24
|27
|25
|Brett Moffitt
|AM Racing
|Ford
|197
|Running
|25
|34
|6
|Brennan Poole
|JD Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|197
|Running
|26
|29
|08
|Stefan Parsons
|SS-Green Light Racing
|Chevrolet
|197
|Running
|27
|32
|43
|Ryan Ellis
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Ford
|197
|Running
|28
|31
|02
|Blaine Perkins
|Our Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|195
|Running
|29
|37
|28
|C.J. McLaughlin
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|194
|Running
|30
|16
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|Chevrolet
|193
|Running
|31
|21
|74
|Dawson Cram
|CHK Racing
|Chevrolet
|193
|Running
|32
|36
|35
|Joey Gase
|Emerling-Gase Motorsports
|Toyota
|193
|Running
|33
|26
|92
|Josh Williams
|DGM Racing
|Chevrolet
|56
|Accident
|34
|20
|78
|Anthony Alfredo
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|54
|Accident
|35
|22
|26
|Kaz Grala
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Toyota
|53
|Accident
|36
|12
|91
|Kyle Weatherman
|DGM Racing
|Chevrolet
|53
|Accident
|37
|30
|38
|Joe Graf Jr.
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|12
|Accident
|38
|33
|53
|Patrick Emerling
|Emerling-Gase Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Accident
|DNQ
|4
|Garrett Smithley
|JD Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|DNQ
|07
|Gray Gaulding
|SS-Green Light Racing
|Chevrolet
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points