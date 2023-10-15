Riley Herbst finally triumphant in home race

After 139 starts over five years, Riley Herbst can finally call himself a NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner. To make it even sweeter, he finally knocked that milestone at his home track Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Herbst, whose family is an off-road racing and Las Vegas staple, dominated Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 302 as he led 103 of 201 laps. He and Stewart-Haas Racing team-mate Cole Custer each won a stage before combining to lead all but one lap in Stage #3; Kyle Sieg, who races for ally RSS Racing, led the only other lap during green-flag pit stops before Herbst reclaimed it.

The dominant performance by SHR culminated in Herbst securing their 100th victory across all three national series. His run was such a masterful performance that he beat second-placed John Hunter Nemechek by nearly fifteen seconds.

The victory also comes just days after signing a contract extension with SHR for the 2024 season.

“I love this town. I love this team,” began Herbst. “Davin Restivo (crew chief) believes in me, but I have to give a big shout out to Richard Boswell (SHR’s Xfinity director) because I wouldn’t be the person I am or the race car driver without him. I can’t thank Monster Energy enough: Mitch Covington (senior vice president of sports marketing), Dave Gowan, everybody said I couldn’t do it and those two people stuck behind my my whole career. You don’t even know what this means and what this takes off my chest. I can’t believe it. I love you, Las Vegas.

“I’ve been working on myself and everything I can control. I knew all I could do is all I could do and if there was a caution, there was a caution and we were gonna race them straight up, but oh my goodness. This year was such a failure that we didn’t make the playoffs. It’s so embarrassing to be in a car like this that doesn’t make the playoffs and walk in the garage each week with your head down, but Davin Restivo and all these guys on the #98 team told me to keep my head up and we’re going to go win a race and that’s what we did. I can’t fathom it. I can’t thank Monster Energy enough. I can’t thank my grandfather and mom and dad enough. I’m so emotional, but everybody here at Las Vegas, I love you guys. This is my home. I was born and raised here, so let’s go party and we’re going to celebrate tonight.”

After missing the playoffs, Herbst got to spoil the Round of 8 opener. Playoff drivers occupied second through seventh, with Sheldon Creed and Sammy Smith as stragglers as they finished outside the top ten.

The third stage ran caution-free, a contrast to the massive accident on lap 55 that eliminated Anthony Alfredo, Kaz Grala, Kyle Weatherman, and Josh Williams and resulted in an eight-and-a-half-minute red flag.

Ryan Reed scored a top-twenty finish in his first Xfinity Series race since 2018. He was driving a #66 prepared by Alpha Prime Racing but fielded under the MBM Motorsports banner.

Race results