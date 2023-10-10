NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ryan Reed returns to Xfinity Series at Vegas with MBM

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Alpha Prime Racing

Five years after his last NASCAR Xfinity Series start, Ryan Reed will make his return on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, driving the #66 Chevrolet Camaro for MBM Motorsports in partnership with Alpha Prime Racing.

Reed was an Xfinity full-timer for what is now RFK Racing from 2014 to 2018, winning the season opener at Daytona twice with a best points finish of sixth in 2016. He departed the team after the Xfinity programme was shut down due to lost sponsorship, leaving Reed to make sporadic Truck Series starts in 2019 and 2021.

His twelfth-place finish at the 2021 Darlington Truck race was his last national series start.

In six career Xfinity races at Las Vegas, his best finish is ninth in 2017. He recorded the same finish two years later in the Truck Series.

“It is so cool to be able to make my return to Xfinity racing,” said Reed. “The Xfinity Series was my home for many years, so it just feels right to be back.”

MBM’s #66 is currently thirty-ninth in owner points with with Caesar BacarellaChad FinchumMason FilippiTimmy HillLeland Honeyman Jr.Sage KaramCameron LawrenceMason MaggioWill Rodgers, and Dexter Stacey all having entered a race. Bacarella is the co-owner of APR.

“Ryan has been so great to work with, and it’s fun to see a pro like him have another chance in our series, and bring new sponsors like Tandem along with him,” offered APR co-owner Tommy Joe Martins.

Share
Avatar photo
3158 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed escape Charlotte with Round of 8 berths

By
3 Mins read
Sam Mayer was under the cutline and won at Charlotte in a late scramble, while Sheldon Creed watched as Daniel Hemric barely lost a 3-wide dash to make the next round of the Xfinity playoffs.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ryan Newman joins MBM for Homestead Xfinity

By
1 Mins read
Ryan Newman hopes to run his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race since 2012 when he enters the Homestead round for MBM Motorsports.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Hailie Deegan graduating to Xfinity Series in 2024

By
1 Mins read
After three seasons in the NASCAR Truck Series, Hailie Deegan will move up to the Xfinity Series in 2024 with AM Racing.