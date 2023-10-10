Ryan Reed returns to Xfinity Series at Vegas with MBM

Five years after his last NASCAR Xfinity Series start, Ryan Reed will make his return on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, driving the #66 Chevrolet Camaro for MBM Motorsports in partnership with Alpha Prime Racing.

Reed was an Xfinity full-timer for what is now RFK Racing from 2014 to 2018, winning the season opener at Daytona twice with a best points finish of sixth in 2016. He departed the team after the Xfinity programme was shut down due to lost sponsorship, leaving Reed to make sporadic Truck Series starts in 2019 and 2021.

His twelfth-place finish at the 2021 Darlington Truck race was his last national series start.

In six career Xfinity races at Las Vegas, his best finish is ninth in 2017. He recorded the same finish two years later in the Truck Series.

“It is so cool to be able to make my return to Xfinity racing,” said Reed. “The Xfinity Series was my home for many years, so it just feels right to be back.”

MBM’s #66 is currently thirty-ninth in owner points with with Caesar Bacarella, Chad Finchum, Mason Filippi, Timmy Hill, Leland Honeyman Jr., Sage Karam, Cameron Lawrence, Mason Maggio, Will Rodgers, and Dexter Stacey all having entered a race. Bacarella is the co-owner of APR.

“Ryan has been so great to work with, and it’s fun to see a pro like him have another chance in our series, and bring new sponsors like Tandem along with him,” offered APR co-owner Tommy Joe Martins.