DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Road to Dakar returns for 2024

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Julien Delfosse/DPPI

Competitors hoping to run the Dakar Rally for the first time will once again have an opportunity to earn free admission to the 2025 edition if they win the Road to Dakar subcategory at participating events in 2024. Like in previous years, bike riders and side-by-side vehicle (SSV) drivers may take part.

To be eligible, a competitor (including their co-driver for car classes) must not have any prior Dakar Rally experience, has never been regarded as an elite or priority competitor by the FIA or Amaury Sport Organisation, is not part of an official team, and has never finished in the top ten of an FIM World Championship of any kind. Former RtD winners, excluding navigators, cannot sign up again even if they did not redeem their voucher.

Once they reach Dakar, bike winners compete in the Rally2 class while SSV racers can compete in T3 or T4 but are generally in the latter.

All four World Rally-Raid Championship events after Dakar—the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Transibérico, Desafío Ruta 40, and Rallye du Maroc—make up the bulk of the Road to Dakar. The 1000 Desert Race, a round of the South African Rally-Raid Championship, and the Sonora Rally are non-W2RC events but also programme legs. Unlike the W2RC rounds, the 1000 Desert Race’s four-wheel RtD winner is in the top-level T1 category instead of an SSV. Sonora, a former W2RC race, was an RtD event prior to attaining World Championship status.

All FIM riders except for those in the top RallyGP class undergo a screening process by the Amaury Sport Organisation to determine whether they will be selected for Dakar. Besides winning the RtD for an automatic berth, riders bolster their qualifications via points earned by finishing certain races. Rallies must take place between July 2022 and July 2024 as rider selection takes place on 15 July.

Most W2RC rallies award twelve points save for the new BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Transibérico, which is not in a desert environment like the Dakar and thus gives out six, while the 1000 Desert Race delivers eight. W2RC races held before July 2022 allocate four points.

Those who have already run a Dakar Rally are obviously not allowed to enter the RtD, though finishing one since the race moved to Saudi Arabia in 2020 hands out eighteen points in the application process.

FIM Bajas World Cup rounds give two points each as do unaffiliated rallies that are at least five days long and take place in non-desert climates; examples of the latter include the Rallye Breslau in Poland. Conversely, non-FIM rounds of the same length but are held in deserts or dune-heavy areas, such as the Six Day Baja Rally in Mexico, provide double the points, though those prior to July 2022 also dole out two. Entrants cannot use pre-2022 FIM Bajas and sand-less rallies for their portfolio.

Riders can earn three bonus points if their final time is within 1.3 to 1.5 times that of the Rally2 category winner. Of course, winning the class outright will also guarantee Dakar entry as is the case with Tobias Ebster at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

Points increase the likelihood of being selected for Dakar, but other factors taken into account include overall fitness and a “dossier du sélection” talking about their motivations for racing and goals.

“You never can be 100% sure on what ASO decides,” Justin Gerlach told The Checkered Flag in June. He was not accepted for the 2024 Dakar Rally, but intends to try again next year. “It depends on the amount of people who are trying to do Dakar in the motorcycle class and the experience other riders bring.”

2023 Road to Dakar winners include Ebster (Abu Dhabi), Sara Price and Francisco Alvarez (Sonora Rally), Jayden Els (1000 Desert Race), and Juan Santiago Rostan and Juan José Semino (Desafío Ruta 40).

130 slots are available for bike and quad riders at the 2025 Dakar Rally.

2024 Road to Dakar races

#RaceDateClasses
1Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge25 February – 2 MarchT3/T4, Bike
2BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Transibérico2–7 AprilT3/T4, Bike
3Sonora RallyTBAT3/T4, Bike
4Desafío Ruta 402–8 JuneT3/T4, Bike
51000 Desert RaceTBAT1, Bike
6Rallye du Maroc5–11 OctoberT3/T4, Bike

Bike points scale

RacePoints
Dakar Rally18
Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge12
Desafío Ruta 4012
Rallye du Maroc12
Sonora Rally12
1000 Desert Race8
BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Transibérico6
Desert rally raid of at least 5 days4
Other rally raid of at least 5 days2
FIM Bajas World Cup race2
W2RC races before July 2022 award 4 points, desert rally raids award 2
Share
Avatar photo
3151 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

MD Rallye Sport reveals "radical" Optimus EVO 5

By
1 Mins read
The MD Optimus EVO 5, MD Rallye Sport’s newest T1 challenger, will make its début at this week’s Rallye du Maroc with Simon Vitse.
Dakar

Ramon Termens, co-driver for Dakar Rally diesel pioneer, passes

By
2 Mins read
Ramón Termens, who called the shots for Miguel Prieto and their Nissan Patrol to finish 9th overall at the 1987 Paris–Dakar Rally and become the race’s first-ever diesel car top-ten finisher, has died.
World Rally-Raid Championship

Century Racing reveals CR7 T1+

By
3 Mins read
Century Racing has unveiled the CR7 T1+ car that will enter this weekend’s South African Rally-Raid Championship round Renergon 400 before tackling the Dakar Rally.