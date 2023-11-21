AOE Pro Series debut delayed

Championship Off-Road can breathe a little easier in 2024 as its new rival, the tentatively named AOE Pro Series, has delayed the inaugural season.

“After serious consideration, discussion, and additional research, American Outdoor Events has decided to not move forward with the 2024 National Short Course series announced earlier this year,” reads a statement from AOE owner Jason Robinett. “The original focus and purpose of AOE and MidAmerica Outdoors was a family focused outdoors park that impacts the Northeast Oklahoma area. AOE will refocus their energy more closely to home and more in alignment with the original vision of the founders.

“There are many details that still need to be communicated, but we wanted to allow drivers and marketing partners to know as soon as possible out of respect for their 2024 planning and budgeting processes. Short course is a healthy and vibrant segment of American Motorsports and there are many other strong organisations that will still be carrying the mission forward. Additional details will be communicated over the next few weeks regarding the other racing series owned and operated by AOE as the team re-evaluates our racing programmes individually in context of our primary goals and vision.

“We look forward to producing even bigger and better events at MidAmerica Outdoors in 2024 as we narrow our scope, expand our impact on the local community, and strive for excellence in all that we do. Thank you for your support and enthusiasm. We look forward to an amazing 2024 as a team and as a park!”

The Pro Series was created in September by American Outdoor Events shortly after the 2023 COR season concluded at AOE-owned MidAmerica Outdoors. It quickly gained the backing of prominent names and tracks including the legendary Crandon International Raceway, SPEED SPORT, and a decorated Board of Directors with IMSA president Scott Atherton and NASCAR team boss Cal Wells. AOE, which operates multiple off-road racing properties, later introduced an umbrella for regional short course series like its West Coast-based Great American Shortcourse, MAO, and COR-aligned Midwest Off Road Racing.

Despite AOE’s seeming encroachment on its grounds, COR intended to press on and unveiled the 2024 calendar in early November. While both Crandon dates, including the Red Bull World Cup, were not featured due to the defection, Bark River International Raceway and ERX Motor Park planned to host both series while Dirt City Motorplex added a second date. With MAO obviously out of the picture, COR will race in South Dakota for the first time at Deadwood.

The 2024 COR season begins at Dirt City on 18/19 May.