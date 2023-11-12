Amidst AOE split, Championship Off-Road adds Deadwood to 2024 calendar

As short course appears headed for another fork in the road, Championship Off-Road remains committed to its path with a six-race schedule in 2024 despite the loss of the legendary Crandon International Off-Road Raceway. With Crandon defecting to the new Pro Series established by American Outdoor Events, the owner of 2023 COR season finale host MidAmerica Outdoors, the older series has filled the gaps with a second date at Dirt City Motorplex and a new round in South Dakota.

Both Crandon race weekends, the Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run and World Championship Off-Road Races, are now part of the AOE Pro Series as is the MidAmerica Outdoors Off-Road National. ERX Motor Park and Bark River International Raceway will cater to both series.

Meanwhile, Dirt City’s loyalty to COR has rewarded the Lena track with a second race. Besides the usual Dirt City Off-Road National, Mayhem at the Motorplex in May has been added to the schedule, marking the earliest that the series began its season. Mayhem at the Motorplex was previously a weekend reserved for Sportsman classes but will now also include Pro categories.

Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway will begin the summer in June after hosting the season opener. After returning to Bark River in late July, the series heads to ERX and Bark River. The latter will be the final race for Sportsman competitors.

The season will end in Deadwood, South Dakota, for the Pro classes. The city’s Days of 76 Event Complex rodeo grounds hosts COR’s sister series AMSOIL Snocross in the winter, though a new course will be developed for the short course trucks and UTVs.

“Four years ago, we were asked to take over the reins of off-road short course racing after everyone else walked away,” said Carl Schubitzke, who runs COR and Snocross parent company International Series of Champions. “We brought a proven formula from nearly two decades of success in Snocross and built a product we are proud of and can stand the test of time. We owe it to all of our supporters, partners, and the sport itself to stay true to our initial goals of producing world-class racing with great exposure for decades to come.

“Our dates might be shifting around, but we have some unbelievable track partners that share our vision. One of those partnerships includes our relationship with the Deadwood community through our successful years of racing Snocross in South Dakota. Running two series during a pandemic has taught us how to adapt to trying circumstances, overcome, and focus on new opportunities that bring success for all of us.”

Despite the emergence of a new rival with big name support that includes Crandon’s leadership, COR hopes to keep a steady hand in a discipline that has struggled with series turnover.

“Championship Off-Road encourages its drivers, teams, and fans to do what they believe to be best for their program, but we also encourage you to reflect on the lessons of the past: where we’ve been, what was successful, what failed, and where it left the sport and you,” commented COR director Frank DeAngelo. “With the support of our long time sponsors and a solid business plan, we look forward to building on those successes and being a part of the future of this sport for seasons to come.”

2024 Championship Off-Road schedule