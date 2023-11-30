Dakar

Joan Font returns to SSV for 2024 Dakar Rally

After racing the 2023 Dakar Rally in a T3 car, Joan Font will return to the SSV (formerly T4) class for the 2024 edition. He will race a Can-Am Maverick X3 for Scuderia Ramilo Rodamoto with Josep Coromina as his co-driver.

“It is a new stage in my career. After many years, my team has changed,” said Font. “Scuderia Ramilo Rodamoto is young but more than prepared to face a challenge like this. We are all working hard on preparations to arrive in the best possible shape at the start of the Dakar.”

Font made his Dakar début in 2017 in an SSV, followed by another start two years later where he finished fortieth overall and fifth in class (he was forced to miss the 2018 race due to a cycling accident). He switched to the T2 (now Stock) category in 2020, scoring third in the class in back-to-back years.

After skipping 2022, he moved into a Can-Am T3 (now Challenger) for FN Speed Team in 2023. He was sixteenth overall in the category with a best daily finish of twelfth in Stage #4.

Prior to entering rally raids, Font competed in rallying that included select starts in the World Rally Championship.

Scuderia Ramilo Rodamoto is overseen by Ricardo Ramilo, who will race in the Challenger class.

“I want to reach the finish line, I am going as the second driver of the team to help my team-mates as much as possible,” Font continued. “It will not be easy. The organisers have already warned that this year’s route will be harder, but we will try until the end. I believe that the experience I have will be very valuable to achieve our goals.”

Corominas is running his first Dakar as a co-driver after spending the last two decades as a mechanic. Font described him as having “a lot of experience in this race since he has experienced it on many occasions as a mechanic for different teams. He has prepared well and before starting the rally we will be able to do several days of training in Morocco to train and get into the best way in the car.”

The 2024 Dakar Rally begins on 5 January.

