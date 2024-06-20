Martin Macik Jr. sells Dakar-winning truck to Firemen Dakarteam

Martin Macík Jr.‘s beloved IVECO PowerStar, nicknamed “Cenda”, has a new home for the 2025 Dakar Rally. He announced Thursday he has sold his Dakar-winning truck to Richard de Groot and Firemen Dakarteam, while he and MM Technology plan to field a new truck.

Cenda is a PowerStar that MM Technology built and débuted at the 2023 Dakar, where he won four stages but narrowly lost the overall victory in the Truck category. Macík also raced Cenda in the World Rally-Raid Championship, finishing third in class points. He finally got over the hump at the 2024 edition in January with four more stage wins as he beat Aleš Loprais for his maiden Bedouin.

In early June, Macík brought Cenda to Tunisia for a four-day desert test. The truck received slight upgrades such as better weight distribution and modifications to help mechanics repair it easier. He also spent the week in the desert test driving a Can-Am Maverick, of which he was named a brand ambassador in January, as well as helping fellow Czech team MING Racing test their new Ford F-150 T1+.

Macík has another IVECO dubbed “Charles”, which was built in 2019 and has raced events like Dakar and the Morocco Desert Challenge.

“A great machine and the pinnacle of MM Technology’s technological development so far, thanks to which we finally fulfilled our big dream – to win the Dakar Rally,” wrote Macík. “It is worth mentioning the second place in the Dakar 2023, or several podium finishes in various World Cup races. In short, a great period when I and the whole team learned a lot.

“But it’s time to move on, so we’re working hard on the new truck we’ll be unveiling this year. What do you think, will we make it to Baja Aragon or will we surprise you in a different machine at this race? Either way, I wish Cenda to enjoy his time with the Firefighters and for them to push them to better results, just like us.”

De Groot and Firemen Dakarteam, a Dutch outfit of volunteer firefighters as their name suggests, also race a PowerStar. He placed ninth in 2024 with five top-ten stage finishes and a best run of sixth in Stage #6.

The 2025 Dakar Rally runs on 3–17 January.