Mohammed Al-Balooshi steals FIM Bajas World Cup in Dubai finale

The FIM Bajas World Cup was turned upside down at the season-ending Dubai International Baja as the points leader in nearly every class, including the premier 450cc category, left the finale without the championship.

David Megre entered Dubai with a six-point lead in the 450cc standings over Mohammed Al-Balooshi, and needed to finish fourth to be guaranteed the title regardless of Al-Balooshi’s performance. Although Megre won the Prologue, he struggled over the next two days and finished just one spot short in fifth, with Makis Rees-Stavros edging him out for fourth by less than four minutes.

Despite a bizarre final day in which he received a penalty that was subsequently rescinded, Al-Balooshi scored the win in his home Baja and overtook Megre by just two points.

“This is the seventh round for me and doing it on the last day in my country is icing on the cake,” said Al-Balooshi. “I’m really happy for that.”

The Quad class was a three-way battle between Kevin Giroud, Haitham Al-Tuwayjiri, and Hani Al-Noumesi, the former two being tied for the points lead going into the finale while Al-Noumesi was eight points back. However, after claiming the Prologue, Al-Tuwayjiri’s title hopes were dashed by a mechanical failure in SS2 that forced him to retire. Al-Noumesi received a speeding penalty the same day that knocked him out of contention.

Giroud finished second behind Abdulaziz Ahli, who won the World Rally-Raid Championship’s Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in March, to ice the title. The win completes a top year for the Giroud family as his brother Alexandre claimed both the Dakar Rally and W2RC season-ending Rallye du Maroc.

Veterans Trophy leader Andrew Houlihan was forced to surrender his championship hopes due to leg surgery for a ruptured tendon that prevented him from taking part. With Houlihan out, Pedro Bianchi Prata simply placed second behind Richard Brewer to leapfrog Houlihan for the win; he had entered Dubai trailing Houlihan by six points.

While Houlihan fell short, his friend Jonathan Finn walked away with the Junior Trophy ahead by finishing third among riders under the age of 25. Jean-Loup Lepan, who recently finished third in the W2RC’s Rally2 standings, won the race.

Esther Merino Garica and Sarah Khuraibet were the lone female riders at Dubai, the two separated by just four points for the 2023 Women’s Trophy. While Khuraibet hoped to seal the title on her home turf, Merino beat her in all three stages and won with over an hour.

Besides the FIM, the FIA’s World and Middle East Cups for Cross-Country Bajas also concluded their seasons in Dubai, which became the last round for all three series after the Jordan Baja was cancelled due to the war in Gaza. Consequently, the 2023 FIM Bajas calendar was only seven races long with the top six results counting towards a rider’s final championship total.

Overall winners

Class Number Competitor Team Time T1 200 Nasser Al-Attiyah Nasser Racing 5:22:52.3 T2 220 Ibrahim Nasser Almuhna Ibrahim Nasser Almuhna 23:09:30.5 T3 301 Otávio Sousa Leite South Racing Can-Am 6:04:05.5 T4 400 João Ferreira South Racing Can-Am 5:48:48.1 450cc 2 Mohammed Al-Balooshi MX Ride Dubai 5:42:25.3 Quad 105 Abdulaziz Ahli Abdulaziz Ahli 6:34:23.1 FIM Junior 76 Jean-Loup Lepan DUUST Diverse Racing 5:53:53 FIM Veteran 50 Richard Brewer Richard Brewer 6:23:38.5 FIM Woman 20 Esther Merino Esther Merino 9:03:52.5

Final FIM Bajas World Cup standings

450cc

Rank Rider Points Margin 1 Mohammed Al-Balooshi 90 Leader 2 David Megre 88 – 2 3 Pedro Bianchi Prata 63 – 27 4 Abdullah Alshatti 58 – 32 5 Jonathan Finn 49 – 41 6 Andrew Houlihan 43 – 47 T-7 Mirjam Pol 29 – 61 T-7 Sara Garcia Alvarez 29 – 61 T-9 Štefan Svitko 25 – 65 T-9 Tosha Schareina 25 – 65 T-9 Konrad Dąbrowski 25 – 65 T-9 Alex McInnes 25 – 65 T-13 Paulo Cardoso 21 – 69 T-13 Adao Rafael Teixeira Marques 21 – 69 T-15 Jan Brabec 20 – 70 T-15 Lorenzo Santolino 20 – 70 T-15 Robert Wallace 20 – 70 T-15 Martin Chalmers 20 – 70 T-15 Mishal Alghuneim 20 – 70 20 Esther Merino Garcia 19 – 71 21 Hamdan Al-Ali 18 – 72 T-22 Jean-Loup Lepan 16 – 74 T-22 Rui Gonçalves 16 – 74 24 Sultan Al-Balooshi 15 – 75 25 Brett Hunt 14 – 76 T-26 Maki Rees-Stavros 13 – 77 T-26 Neels Theric 13 – 77 T-28 Marwan Al-Rahmani 12 – 78 T-28 Richárd Hodola 12 – 78 T-28 Sarah Khuraibet 12 – 78 T-31 Oran O’Kelly 11 – 79 T-31 Alona Ben Natan 11 – 79 T-33 Nicolas Horeaux 10 – 80 T-33 Abdallah Abuaisheh 10 – 80 35 Joanna Modrzewska 9 – 81 T-36 Cesare Zacchetti 8 – 82 T-36 Abdulla Lanjawi 8 – 82 T-38 Badr Al-Hamdan 7 – 83 T-38 Rui Ferreira 7 – 83 T-38 Philippe Gendron 7 – 83 41 Richard Brewer 6 – 84 T-42 Ola Fløene 5 – 85 T-42 Ehab Al-Hakeem 5 – 85 T-42 Mohamed Al-Kaabi 5 – 85 45 Thomas Childs 4 – 86 T-46 Simon Marčič 2 – 88 T-46 Barry Howe 2 – 88 T-47 Yaghoob Youssef Azadi 1 – 89 T-47 Sarath Mohan 1 – 89 T-47 Abdulrahman Al-Sheeb 1 – 89 T-47 Jaco Anderson 1 – 89 T-47 Rafic Eid 1 – 89 T-47 Ottavio Missoni Jr. 1 – 89 T-47 Chris Hamer 1 – 89 T-47 Mahanna Rashid Al-Naimi 1 – 89 T-47 Francesco Catanese 1 – 89 T-47 Alberto Bertoldi 1 – 89 T-47 Mohamed Al-Thani 1 – 89 T-47 Salman Mohamed 1 – 89 T-47 Andrew Seaton 1 – 89 T-47 Vanessa Ruck 1 – 89 T-47 Edward Lines 1 – 89 T-47 Elio Aglioni 1 – 89 T-47 Michael Stokes 1 – 89 T-47 Luca Passone 1 – 89 T-47 Hamdan Ahmed Aljahoushi 1 – 89

Quad

Rank Rider Points Margin 1 Kevin Giroud 110 Leader T-2 Haitham Al-Tuwayjiri 90 – 20 T-2 Hani Al-Noumesi 90 – 20 4 Juraj Varga 50 – 60 5 Abdulaziz Ahli 45 – 65 6 Toni Vingut 32 – 78 7 Arnoud Dom 25 – 85 8 Mansoor Al-Suwaidi 20 – 90 9 Daniel Vila Vaques 13 – 97 T-10 Kristýna Vaňková 11 – 99 T-10 Antoine Sanchez 11 – 99 12 Nicolas Martinez 10 – 100

Junior Trophy

Rank Rider Points Margin 1 Jonathan Finn 120 Leader 2 Kevin Giroud 113 – 7 3 Alex McInnes 61 – 59 T-4 Jean-Loup Lepan 25 – 95 T-4 Konrad Dąbrowski 25 – 95 6 Kristýna Vaňková 16 – 104

Veterans Trophy

Rank Rider Points Margin 1 Pedro Bianchi Prata 115 Leader 2 Andrew Houlihan 101 – 14 3 Esther Merino Garcia 61 – 54 4 Toni Vingut 41 – 74 T-5 Paulo Cardoso 33 – 82 T-5 Mohamed Al-Kaabi 33 – 82 7 Adao Rafael Teixeira Marques 29 – 86 8 Richard Brewer 25 – 90 T-9 Cesare Zacchetti 20 – 95 T-9 Barry Howe 20 – 95 T-11 Rafic Eid 16 – 99 T-11 Philippe Gendron 16 – 99 T-11 Ola Fløene 16 – 99 T-14 Rui Ferreira 13 – 102 T-14 Jaco Anderson 13 – 102 T-14 Mahanna Rashid Al-Naimi 13 – 102 17 Francesco Catanese 11 – 104 18 Alberto Bertoldi 10 – 105 19 Mohamed Al-Thani 9 – 106 20 Mansoor Al-Suwaidi 8 – 107 21 Elio Aglioni 6 – 109

Women’s Trophy