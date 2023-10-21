World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Rallye du Maroc: Giroud bookends Quad season with wins, Kancius scores crown

Credit: Julien Delfosse/DPPI

Perhaps the most memorable moment of Laisvydas Kancius‘ 2023 Rallye du Maroc was him doing doughnuts to try to extinguish a fire on the Rally2 bike of fellow Lithuanian Modestas Siliunas, to no success as the blaze continued to consume it. What he did not fail at, on the other hand, was winning a World Rally-Raid Championship in the Quad category.

Despite winning the Prologue, Kancius was not much of a factor in the rally itself as he failed to score a podium in any of the five stages. Stage #3 delivered the killing blow to his overall hopes when he received eight and a half fours in time penalties for missing a waypoint and failing to finish due to electrical problems. He was able to repair his Yamaha Raptor 700 in time to continue the rally, eventually finishing seventh overall of nine finishers, over twelve hours behind winner Alexandre Giroud.

While the finish was his worst of the season, Kancius virtually had the championship locked up entering Morocco. He led Rodolfo Guillioli by sixteen points going into the finale; in order for Guillioli to pull off the comeback, he would have needed to win while Kancius either retired or finished seventh for W2RC riders at best, the latter impossible as there were only six such entrants. Kancius’ seventh overall was good for fourth among championship contenders, while Juraj Varga beat Guillioli for the W2RC win.

Kancius ended the season with 82 points, nine ahead of Guillioli, and a win at the Sonora Rally.

“A lot of strength, effort, nerves, time, and everything possible were put into this result,” said Kancius. He is one of two Lithuanian W2RC champions alongside Rokas Baciuška in T4. “Although the Morocco Rally was a bigger challenge than I expected and at one point it seemed that everything was slipping out of your hands, but when you are so close to the goal, you can’t give up.”

Giroud, the reigning W2RC Quad champion, elected not to defend his title but made select starts anyway. He won the season-opening Dakar Rally in January for the second consecutive year before settling down to treat a acromioclavicular joint injury he exacerbated at Dakar.

Manuel Andújar, who won the Desafío Ruta 40, was poised to notch his second straight win after claiming the first three stages. Howveer, his quad started to lose oil during the penultimate leg and he opted to retire to preserve the engine for later events. With Andújar out of the picture, Giroud won the last two days.

Abdulaziz Ahli was the only Quad winner in 2023 to not race at Morocco, exclusively entering and winning the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge for the third year in a row.

Quad overall results

FinishNumberRiderTeamTimeMargin
1186Alexandre Giroud*Drag’on Rally Team21:07:24Leader
2182Juraj VargaVarga Motorsport21:27:20+ 19:56
3181Rodolfo GuillioliPepitas Racing Team22:25:16+ 1:17:52
4187Jérôme Connart*Team Giroud23:10:47+ 2:03:23
5189Gaëtan MartinezCFMOTO Thunder Racing Team24:23:33+ 3:16:09
6184Semuel Desbuisson*Drag’on Rally Team28:34:27+ 7:27:03
7180Laisvydas KanciusStory Racing SRO33:32:43+ 12:25:19
8185Toni Vingut*Visit Sant Antoni – Ibiza36:23:54+ 15:16:30
9188Mindaugas SkudutisCFMOTO Thunder Racing Team40:57:55+ 19:50:31
DNF183Manuel Andújar7240 TeamDNFN/A
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Quad stage winners

StageRiderTime
PrologueLaisvydas Kancius1:05:35.8 (13:07.8)
Stage #1Manuel Andújar4:02:13
Stage #2Manuel Andújar3:49:21
Stage #3Manuel Andújar4:01:01
Stage #4Alexandre Giroud*5:02:16
Stage #5Alexandre Giroud*2:26:56

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
T1201Yazeed Al-RajhiToyota Gazoo Racing14:49:09
T2251Ronald Basso*Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body22:14:17
T3315Marek GoczałEnergyLandia Rally Team16:22:12
T4403João FerreiraSouth Racing Can-Am18:26:24
T5506Michiel Becx*Team de Rooy21:32:34
RallyGP8Toby PriceRed Bull KTM Factory Racing15:56:43
Rally232Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing Team17:06:37
Rally3164Cheikh Yves JacquemainAfrica Rallye Team23:42:39
Quad186Alexandre Giroud*Drag’on Rally Team21:07:24
Open Auto601Jérôme Cambier*MD Rallye Sport21:21:46
Open SSV653Tomas Mickus*BRO Racing21:42:23
Road to Dakar Bike71Toby Hederics*BAS World KTM Racing Team19:11:16
Road to Dakar SSV420William Grarre*Team Horizon Off-Road21:50:39

W2RC Quad standings

RankRiderPointsMargin
1Laisvydas Kancius82Leader
2Rodolfo Guillioli73– 9
3Juraj Varga71– 11
4Pablo Copetti38– 44
T-5Abdulaziz Ahli25– 57
T-5Manuel Andújar25– 57
7Carlos Alejandro Verza20– 62
T-8Adomas Gančierius16– 66
T-8Gaëtan Martinez16– 66
T-10Antonas Kanopkinas11– 71
T-10Toni Vingut11– 71
12Mindaugas Skudutis10– 72
