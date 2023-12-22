2024 Dakar Rally: 80 on Dakar Classic entry list

The fourth annual Dakar Classic, a side event to the main Dakar Rally that focuses on navigation and competing with rally vehicles built prior to 1999, will see a grid of eighty strong. Sixty-five of the entrants are in cars while the other fifteen race trucks.
Juan Morera and his wife Lidia Ruba hope to become the Classic’s first repeat winners as the reigning champions pilot a Porsche 959, switching from a Toyota Land Cruiser. The latter still has plenty of representation such as Carlos Santaolalla and Paolo Bedeschi, who joined Morera on the 2023 podium.
Barbora Holická and Lucie Engová, the latter the sister of ex-Formula One driver Tomáš Enge, will race a 1979 Citroën 2CV affectionately nicknamed “Duckar” for the rubber duck livery and Holická’s duck raising philanthropy. Nine-time Croatian Rally Champion Juraj Šebalj will take part in a Nissan Terrano.
Jorge Pérez Companc arrives at the Dakar with a decorated family pedigree. His father Gregorio was an Argentine entrepreneur and one of the country’s wealthiest businessmen, while his brothers Luis and Pablo have respectively raced in the WRC and sports cars; his son Ezequiel, a GT racer by trade, also has some off-road experience in Extreme E.
Due to the caveat that vehicles must be produced prior to the turn of the millennium, many hold various unusual stories that one will not get from a new car. While most used to contest the original Paris–Dakar Rally or other related rallies, others come from just as unique backgrounds. Ignacio Corcuera, for example, will pilot a Mercedes Unimog 424 that used to be a city-owned snowplow and firefighter training truck before Corcuera turned it into a supply transport truck to Ukraine and eventual rally competitor. Fellow truck racer Alexandre Lemeray‘s MAN L90 will be powered by hydrogen.
Janus van Kasteren Sr., whose son won the 2023 Dakar Rally in the truck category, will race the legendary DAF 3300 nicknamed “The Bull” for Team de Rooy, whose owner Jan de Rooy piloted it in the 1985 edition.
Brothers Maximilian and Laurence Loder are driving a Puch 280GE modelled after their father Josef’s G-Wagen that also raced in 1985. Unlike Josef’s car, the younger Loders’ was previously a four-door model that they converted to make it resemble the original vehicle.
Various competitors previously took part in the main Dakar Rally. Daniel Albero Puig raced twice on a bike in 2019 and 2020 before transitioning to a car for the Classic, while Rafael Lesmes moves from racing a T3 in 2023 to a Classic truck in 2024. Others, much like their vehicles, go further back to the days of the Paris–Dakar like Hervé Solandt, who raced the Dakar in 1985 and will pilot a Range Rover owned by ten-time Dakar starter Raoul Raymondis; his co-driver Brice Laborie-Brondino is the son of 1988 competitor Philippe Laborie.
Fabrizia Pons, who won four World Rally Championship races in the 1980s as the co-driver for Michèle Mouton before entering four Dakars with Jutta Kleinschmidt, makes her Dakar Classic début alongside former bike racer Luciano Carcheri.
The Classic is split into four speed groups of H1 (low average speed), H2 (moderate), H3 (intermediate; 10 to fifteen percent faster than average), and H4 (high speed; twenty-five to thirty-five percent faster), along with three periods of A (pre-1986), B (1986 to 1996), and C (1996 onwards).
The race commences alongside the main Dakar Rally on 5 January.
2024 Dakar Classic entry list
Cars
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Group
|700
|Juan Morera
|Lidia Ruba
|Momabikes Raid Team
|Porsche 959
|H2.B
|701
|Paolo Bedeschi
|Daniele Bottallo
|Tecnosport
|Toyota Land Cruiser BJ71
|H3.B
|702
|Lorenzo Traglio
|Rudy Briani
|Tecnosport
|Nissan Pathfinder
|H3.C
|703
|Dirk van Rompuy
|Christiaan Michel Goris
|VR Racing by TH-Trucks Team
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
|H2.B
|704
|Pascal Lebrun
|Sébastien Dubois
|Team Cap179
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
|H2.B
|705
|Francisco Benavente
|Rafael Benavente Del Rio
|Recinsa Sport
|Nissan Terrano
|H2.B
|708
|Sebastiaan Klaassen
|Puck Klaassen
|Nantes Prestige Autos
|Porsche Martiny
|H2.A
|709
|Łukasz Zoll
|Michal Zoll
|DEXT P-Rally Team
|Porsche 924
|H2.A
|710
|Stefano Calzi
|Umberto Fiori
|Motortecnica Racing Team
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|H4.B
|711
|Asier Duarte Rodríguez
|Luis Barbero Garcia
|TH-Trucks Team
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
|H2.B
|712
|Barbora Holická
|Lucie Engová
|Czech Samurais
|Citroën 2CV
|H1.A
|714
|Ondřej Klymčiw
|Josef Broz
|Klymčiw Racing
|Škoda 130 LR
|H2.B
|715
|Joao Antonio de Almeida e Sousa Costa
|Luís Miguel Gonçalves
|TH-Trucks Team
|UMM Alter
|H2.B
|716
|Dominik Ben
|Katarzyna Malicka
|Coco Loco
|Suzuki Vitara
|H3.C
|717
|Maximilian Loder
|Laurence Loder
|Völkel Dakar Team
|Puch 280GE
|H2.A
|718
|Luciano Carcheri
|Fabrizia Pons
|Tecnosport
|Isuzu VehiCROSS
|H1.B
|719
|Filippo Colnaghi
|Stefano Davide Fabiano
|Tecnosport
|Nissan Terrano
|H2.B
|720
|Michel Blanc
|Frédéric Benedetti
|4lpine Retro
|Renault 4L
|H1.A
|721
|Vincent Gonzalez
|Albert Casabona Vilaseca
|TH-Trucks Team
|Toyota Land Cruiser 90
|H3.C
|722
|Andrea Belometti
|Luigi Derossi
|Desert Endurance Motorsport
|Nissan Patrol
|H3.C
|723
|François-Xavier Bourgois
|Patrice Auzet
|Team Boucou Assistance
|Peugeot 504 Coupe
|H3.A
|724
|Paulo Sergio da Silva Oliveira
|Arcelio Couto
|TH-Trucks Team
|UMM Alter
|H2.B
|725
|Pieter Peerlings
|Sam Teugels
|924 Turbo Team
|Porsche 924
|H3.A
|727
|Giulio Bertolli
|Renato Rickler
|R Team
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|H2.B
|728
|Juraj Šebalj
|Ivan Vidaković
|Tecnosport
|Nissan Terrano II
|H2.B
|729
|Lionel Guy
|Johnny Mauduit
|CapÔsuD
|Land Rover Range Rover
|H2.B
|730
|François Abrial
|Cecile Abrial
|Team SSP
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
|H2.B
|731
|Marcel Quiros
|Joan Cairó i Ferrer
|BXS Motorsport
|Lada Niva
|H1.B
|732
|Cameron Moore Ingraham Bacon
|Monica Buonamano
|Tecnosport
|Nissan Terrano
|H2.B
|733
|Panos Meyer
|Martin Bendig-Kreutzer
|Völkel Dakar Team
|Mercedes 280GE
|H2.A
|734
|Stefano Sinibaldi
|Simona Morosi
|R Team
|Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution
|H3.C
|735
|Herve Solandt
|Brice Laborie-Brondino
|RSO
|Land Rover Range Rover
|H2.B
|736
|Michał Horodeński
|Arkadiusz Sałaciński
|Toyota Team Classic
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
|H3.B
|737
|Tomasz Staniszewski
|Stanisław Postawka
|P-Rally Team
|Porsche 924
|H2.A
|738
|Jaap Bolk
|Marcel van Wort
|Bolk Dakar Rally Team
|Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution
|H4.C
|739
|Daniel Albero Puig
|Jose Luis Serra Roca
|Team Un Diabético en el Dakar
|Toyota Land Cruiser 90
|H3.C
|740
|Matías Rodríguez Martín
|Sandra Guasch Planells
|BXS Motorsport
|Lada Niva
|H1.B
|741
|Damiano Lipani
|Stefano Crementieri
|R Team
|Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution
|H3.C
|742
|Katherine Lovemore
|Stephen Lovemore
|Dreamy & The Pap Snoek
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
|H1.B
|743
|Thierry Valtat
|Guillaume Gelée
|La Compagnie Saharienne
|Toyota HZJ78
|H1.B
|744
|Andrew Graham
|Gavin Neate
|Allisport
|Land Rover Defender 90
|H2.A
|745
|Dominique Durand
|Raphael Vial
|Team SSP
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
|H2.B
|746
|Ugo Bullesi
|Myriam Manzoni
|Befuel Bombelli Team
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|H3.B
|747
|Teddy Delmonico
|Florian Garnier
|TFSL Racing
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ100
|H4.C
|748
|Giuliano Bergo
|Robert Blaas
|R Team
|Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution
|H3.C
|749
|Jorge Pérez Companc
|Jose Maria Volta
|Madpanda Motorsport
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
|H3.B
|750
|Mathieu Kurzen
|Alexandre Fatio
|Geco Classic Racing Team
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|H1.B
|751
|Stéphane Docher
|Lionel Balandreaud
|TFSL Racing
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
|H3.B
|752
|Georges Garcia
|François Beziac
|Chancellor Team New Zealand
|Land Rover Discovery
|H2.B
|753
|Adriaan Botma
|Riaan Botma
|Midstream Oil
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
|H3.B
|754
|Sergi Fernández García
|Pablo Benavente
|Pedrega Team
|Mitsubishi L200
|H3.C
|755
|Jörg Sand
|Patrick Diemer
|Völkel Dakar Team
|Mercedes 280GE
|H2.A
|756
|Stefano Picasso
|Gianluca Biondi
|Desert Endurance Motorsport
|Suzuki Vitara
|H1.B
|757
|Daniel Vetter
|Anton Frutiger
|Desert Cruiser
|Toyota KZJ73
|H3.C
|758
|Frank Uwe Juergen Thiel
|Hartmut Weigelt
|Montana Racing
|Toyota Land Cruiser LJ70
|H2.B
|759
|Frederic Larre
|Jérémy Athimon
|Nantes Prestige Autos
|Porsche 959
|H2.B
|760
|Olivier Delrieu
|Christophe Chabeuf
|La Compagnie Saharienne
|Toyota HZJ78
|H1.B
|761
|Marco Ernesto Leva
|Alexia Giugni
|R Team
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|H2.B
|762
|Jan Vins
|Tomáš Hovorka
|Enjoy Motorsport
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|H2.B
|763
|Giorgio Ciresola
|Ziga Colja
|Desert Endurance Motorsport
|Toyota Land Cruiser 90
|H3.C
|764
|Maxence Gublin
|Anthony Sousa
|Bolides Racing
|Land Rover Defender 110
|H2.B
|765
|Lorenzo Fluxá
|Xavi Riba Font
|LJS Racing Team
|Toyota Land Cruiser 90
|H2.B
|766
|Michaël Denis
|Philippe Garabeuf
|La Compagnie Saharienne
|Toyota HZJ78
|H1.B
|767
|Amadeo Roige Bragulat
|Jorge Toral
|Pedrega Team
|Toyota KZJ73
|H2.B
|768
|Carlos Santaolalla
|Jan Rosa Viñas
|Factory Tub
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|H2.B
Trucks
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Mechanic
|Team
|Vehicle
|Group
|900
|Marco Giannecchini
|Luca Macrini
|Alexandre Manuel Azenha de Freitas
|R Team
|IVECO EuroCargo
|H1T.B
|901
|Pierre-Louis Quemin
|Olivier Guillory
|Antoine Margall
|Team SSP
|Mercedes 2636
|H2T.B
|902
|Frank Puchouau
|Enric Segura
|Dorian Bardeau
|Team Boucou Competition
|Renault Kerax
|H2T.C
|903
|Janus van Kasteren Sr.
|Toine Verkooijen
|Herman Keijsers
|Classic Team de Rooy
|DAF 3300
|H2T.B
|904
|Ermanno De Angelis
|Annunziata Del Gaudio
|Andreas Cadei
|Desert Endurance Motorsport
|IVECO ACM 80-17
|H2T.B
|905
|Ignacio Corcuera
|David Naveira
|Fernando Garcia Sagasta
|Euskadi 4×4
|Mercedes Unimog 424
|H1T.A
|906
|Corrado Pattono
|Piermarco Acerni
|Gianluca Ianni
|Mototecnica Racing Team
|MAN 18-285
|H2T.C
|907
|Thomas Wolthaus
|Bastian Klausing
|Lina van de Mars
|Völkel Dakar Team
|Mercedes 2636
|H1T.A
|908
|Christian Ruppert
|Ursula Ruppert
|Matias Ruppert
|Ruppert Motorsport
|Mercedes 1735 SK
|H1T.B
|910
|Giuseppe Simonato
|Alessio Bentivoglio
|Angelo Fumagalli
|Tecnosport
|IVECO Magirus
|H2T.B
|911
|Rafael Lesmes
|Jose Luis Ruano Garcia
|Tabatha Romon
|Dakar Por La Vida
|Mercedes 1844 AK
|H1T.B
|912
|Daniel Schatz
|Goerg Gattinger
|Fabian Stauner
|Völkel Dakar Team
|Mercedes 22636
|H1T.A
|913
|Jaime Martinez Canteli
|Nekane Abin Bardeci
|Santiago Díaz de Cerio
|TH-Trucks Team
|Mercedes 2636 A 6×6
|H1T.B
|915
|Alexandre Lemay
|Fabien Lecaplain
|Jean-Baptiste Lecot
|Team HoleShot Compétition
|MAN LL90
|H1T.C
|916
|Jordi Ginesta
|Yves Dumont
|Marc Nicaut
|Team HoleShot Compétition
|Renault Kerax
|H2T.C