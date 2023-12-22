2024 Dakar Rally: 80 on Dakar Classic entry list

The fourth annual Dakar Classic, a side event to the main Dakar Rally that focuses on navigation and competing with rally vehicles built prior to 1999, will see a grid of eighty strong. Sixty-five of the entrants are in cars while the other fifteen race trucks.

Juan Morera and his wife Lidia Ruba hope to become the Classic’s first repeat winners as the reigning champions pilot a Porsche 959, switching from a Toyota Land Cruiser. The latter still has plenty of representation such as Carlos Santaolalla and Paolo Bedeschi, who joined Morera on the 2023 podium.

Barbora Holická and Lucie Engová, the latter the sister of ex-Formula One driver Tomáš Enge, will race a 1979 Citroën 2CV affectionately nicknamed “Duckar” for the rubber duck livery and Holická’s duck raising philanthropy. Nine-time Croatian Rally Champion Juraj Šebalj will take part in a Nissan Terrano.

Jorge Pérez Companc arrives at the Dakar with a decorated family pedigree. His father Gregorio was an Argentine entrepreneur and one of the country’s wealthiest businessmen, while his brothers Luis and Pablo have respectively raced in the WRC and sports cars; his son Ezequiel, a GT racer by trade, also has some off-road experience in Extreme E.

Due to the caveat that vehicles must be produced prior to the turn of the millennium, many hold various unusual stories that one will not get from a new car. While most used to contest the original Paris–Dakar Rally or other related rallies, others come from just as unique backgrounds. Ignacio Corcuera, for example, will pilot a Mercedes Unimog 424 that used to be a city-owned snowplow and firefighter training truck before Corcuera turned it into a supply transport truck to Ukraine and eventual rally competitor. Fellow truck racer Alexandre Lemeray‘s MAN L90 will be powered by hydrogen.

Janus van Kasteren Sr., whose son won the 2023 Dakar Rally in the truck category, will race the legendary DAF 3300 nicknamed “The Bull” for Team de Rooy, whose owner Jan de Rooy piloted it in the 1985 edition.

Brothers Maximilian and Laurence Loder are driving a Puch 280GE modelled after their father Josef’s G-Wagen that also raced in 1985. Unlike Josef’s car, the younger Loders’ was previously a four-door model that they converted to make it resemble the original vehicle.

Various competitors previously took part in the main Dakar Rally. Daniel Albero Puig raced twice on a bike in 2019 and 2020 before transitioning to a car for the Classic, while Rafael Lesmes moves from racing a T3 in 2023 to a Classic truck in 2024. Others, much like their vehicles, go further back to the days of the Paris–Dakar like Hervé Solandt, who raced the Dakar in 1985 and will pilot a Range Rover owned by ten-time Dakar starter Raoul Raymondis; his co-driver Brice Laborie-Brondino is the son of 1988 competitor Philippe Laborie.

Fabrizia Pons, who won four World Rally Championship races in the 1980s as the co-driver for Michèle Mouton before entering four Dakars with Jutta Kleinschmidt, makes her Dakar Classic début alongside former bike racer Luciano Carcheri.

The Classic is split into four speed groups of H1 (low average speed), H2 (moderate), H3 (intermediate; 10 to fifteen percent faster than average), and H4 (high speed; twenty-five to thirty-five percent faster), along with three periods of A (pre-1986), B (1986 to 1996), and C (1996 onwards).

The race commences alongside the main Dakar Rally on 5 January.

2024 Dakar Classic entry list

Cars

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Group 700 Juan Morera Lidia Ruba Momabikes Raid Team Porsche 959 H2.B 701 Paolo Bedeschi Daniele Bottallo Tecnosport Toyota Land Cruiser BJ71 H3.B 702 Lorenzo Traglio Rudy Briani Tecnosport Nissan Pathfinder H3.C 703 Dirk van Rompuy Christiaan Michel Goris VR Racing by TH-Trucks Team Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80 H2.B 704 Pascal Lebrun Sébastien Dubois Team Cap179 Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80 H2.B 705 Francisco Benavente Rafael Benavente Del Rio Recinsa Sport Nissan Terrano H2.B 708 Sebastiaan Klaassen Puck Klaassen Nantes Prestige Autos Porsche Martiny H2.A 709 Łukasz Zoll Michal Zoll DEXT P-Rally Team Porsche 924 H2.A 710 Stefano Calzi Umberto Fiori Motortecnica Racing Team Mitsubishi Pajero H4.B 711 Asier Duarte Rodríguez Luis Barbero Garcia TH-Trucks Team Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80 H2.B 712 Barbora Holická Lucie Engová Czech Samurais Citroën 2CV H1.A 714 Ondřej Klymčiw Josef Broz Klymčiw Racing Škoda 130 LR H2.B 715 Joao Antonio de Almeida e Sousa Costa Luís Miguel Gonçalves TH-Trucks Team UMM Alter H2.B 716 Dominik Ben Katarzyna Malicka Coco Loco Suzuki Vitara H3.C 717 Maximilian Loder Laurence Loder Völkel Dakar Team Puch 280GE H2.A 718 Luciano Carcheri Fabrizia Pons Tecnosport Isuzu VehiCROSS H1.B 719 Filippo Colnaghi Stefano Davide Fabiano Tecnosport Nissan Terrano H2.B 720 Michel Blanc Frédéric Benedetti 4lpine Retro Renault 4L H1.A 721 Vincent Gonzalez Albert Casabona Vilaseca TH-Trucks Team Toyota Land Cruiser 90 H3.C 722 Andrea Belometti Luigi Derossi Desert Endurance Motorsport Nissan Patrol H3.C 723 François-Xavier Bourgois Patrice Auzet Team Boucou Assistance Peugeot 504 Coupe H3.A 724 Paulo Sergio da Silva Oliveira Arcelio Couto TH-Trucks Team UMM Alter H2.B 725 Pieter Peerlings Sam Teugels 924 Turbo Team Porsche 924 H3.A 727 Giulio Bertolli Renato Rickler R Team Mitsubishi Pajero H2.B 728 Juraj Šebalj Ivan Vidaković Tecnosport Nissan Terrano II H2.B 729 Lionel Guy Johnny Mauduit CapÔsuD Land Rover Range Rover H2.B 730 François Abrial Cecile Abrial Team SSP Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80 H2.B 731 Marcel Quiros Joan Cairó i Ferrer BXS Motorsport Lada Niva H1.B 732 Cameron Moore Ingraham Bacon Monica Buonamano Tecnosport Nissan Terrano H2.B 733 Panos Meyer Martin Bendig-Kreutzer Völkel Dakar Team Mercedes 280GE H2.A 734 Stefano Sinibaldi Simona Morosi R Team Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution H3.C 735 Herve Solandt Brice Laborie-Brondino RSO Land Rover Range Rover H2.B 736 Michał Horodeński Arkadiusz Sałaciński Toyota Team Classic Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80 H3.B 737 Tomasz Staniszewski Stanisław Postawka P-Rally Team Porsche 924 H2.A 738 Jaap Bolk Marcel van Wort Bolk Dakar Rally Team Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution H4.C 739 Daniel Albero Puig Jose Luis Serra Roca Team Un Diabético en el Dakar Toyota Land Cruiser 90 H3.C 740 Matías Rodríguez Martín Sandra Guasch Planells BXS Motorsport Lada Niva H1.B 741 Damiano Lipani Stefano Crementieri R Team Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution H3.C 742 Katherine Lovemore Stephen Lovemore Dreamy & The Pap Snoek Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80 H1.B 743 Thierry Valtat Guillaume Gelée La Compagnie Saharienne Toyota HZJ78 H1.B 744 Andrew Graham Gavin Neate Allisport Land Rover Defender 90 H2.A 745 Dominique Durand Raphael Vial Team SSP Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80 H2.B 746 Ugo Bullesi Myriam Manzoni Befuel Bombelli Team Mitsubishi Pajero H3.B 747 Teddy Delmonico Florian Garnier TFSL Racing Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ100 H4.C 748 Giuliano Bergo Robert Blaas R Team Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution H3.C 749 Jorge Pérez Companc Jose Maria Volta Madpanda Motorsport Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80 H3.B 750 Mathieu Kurzen Alexandre Fatio Geco Classic Racing Team Mitsubishi Pajero H1.B 751 Stéphane Docher Lionel Balandreaud TFSL Racing Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80 H3.B 752 Georges Garcia François Beziac Chancellor Team New Zealand Land Rover Discovery H2.B 753 Adriaan Botma Riaan Botma Midstream Oil Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80 H3.B 754 Sergi Fernández García Pablo Benavente Pedrega Team Mitsubishi L200 H3.C 755 Jörg Sand Patrick Diemer Völkel Dakar Team Mercedes 280GE H2.A 756 Stefano Picasso Gianluca Biondi Desert Endurance Motorsport Suzuki Vitara H1.B 757 Daniel Vetter Anton Frutiger Desert Cruiser Toyota KZJ73 H3.C 758 Frank Uwe Juergen Thiel Hartmut Weigelt Montana Racing Toyota Land Cruiser LJ70 H2.B 759 Frederic Larre Jérémy Athimon Nantes Prestige Autos Porsche 959 H2.B 760 Olivier Delrieu Christophe Chabeuf La Compagnie Saharienne Toyota HZJ78 H1.B 761 Marco Ernesto Leva Alexia Giugni R Team Mitsubishi Pajero H2.B 762 Jan Vins Tomáš Hovorka Enjoy Motorsport Mitsubishi Pajero H2.B 763 Giorgio Ciresola Ziga Colja Desert Endurance Motorsport Toyota Land Cruiser 90 H3.C 764 Maxence Gublin Anthony Sousa Bolides Racing Land Rover Defender 110 H2.B 765 Lorenzo Fluxá Xavi Riba Font LJS Racing Team Toyota Land Cruiser 90 H2.B 766 Michaël Denis Philippe Garabeuf La Compagnie Saharienne Toyota HZJ78 H1.B 767 Amadeo Roige Bragulat Jorge Toral Pedrega Team Toyota KZJ73 H2.B 768 Carlos Santaolalla Jan Rosa Viñas Factory Tub Toyota Land Cruiser H2.B

