Faction46 formed, to field 46 for Thad Moffitt in 2024

Thad Moffitt will graduate to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2024, driving the #47 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the newly created Faction46 on a full-time basis.

Faction46 is owned by grocer Lane Moore, who runs Venture Food Stores. The team acquired #46 from G2G Racing, who plans to race with a different number in 2024. Niece Motorsports will provide technical support for Faction46.

Moffitt hails from the legendary Petty family, led by grandfather Richard Petty. Despite this, Moffitt typically does not race for any family-owned teams in favour of paving his own path with some Petty support, though he has regularly paid tribute to his background.

For example, his Truck Series début in 2022 came in a #43 truck with STP sponsorship like Petty’s own cars; the truck was fielded by Reaume Brothers Racing in partnership with GMS Racing, whose owner has a working relationship with Petty in the Cup Series. He ran the first three races of the season, with his best finish being eighteenth at Daytona. His last Truck start was a thirty-first at Knoxville that year for Young’s Motorsports.

He did not race in NASCAR in 2023 as he focusd on the Trans-Am Series, competing in the TA2 class. Driving a #43 Chevrolet Camaro for TeamSLR, Moffitt placed seventh in points with a best finish of second at the second Detroit Grand Prix race; he was also runner-up for the TA2 rookie title.

“This is the opportunity that I’ve been waiting for,” said Moffitt. “I’m thrilled that Lane has put his trust in me to begin this new venture with him in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Faction46. This past year I had a full season the Trans-Am Series, but always wanted to have the opportunity to race full-time in NASCAR and begin in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. I’m pretty pumped up about this opportunity.”

The #46 was Moffitt’s number when he raced in the ARCA Menards Series from 2017 to 2021. He ran all but four races in 2021 and finished fourth in points. The number continues the Petty family’s legacy in that range, with great-grandfather Lee having usually raced #42, Richard in #43, Moffitt’s granduncle Kyle in both #42 and #44, and his late uncle Adam in the #45 that Kyle eventually used.

“I’ve enjoyed working and getting to know the Petty family and Thad,” Moore commented. He intends to enhance product activation at Venture Food Stores in NASCAR markets. “It all accumulated to this day and the beginning of Faction46 and what I hope to be a long stay in NASCAR. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series offers some of the best, most exciting racing for both young and seasoned drivers. I’m proud to be part of the series with Thad as we earn the respect of the other teams. I have to thank Niece Motorsports for their assistance in helping us as we grow.”