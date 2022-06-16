Thad Moffitt joins Young’s for Knoxville Trucks

Thad Moffitt‘s #20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST will be dirty after Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville Raceway, which is probably why Clean Harbors and Safety-Kleen are the perfect sponsors for the race.

“Young’s Motorsports has been a great customer of ours through our Safety-Kleen business for thirteen years, so we’re excited to be represented on the hood of their truck—especially for such an important race,” commented Clean Harbors marketing director Buddy Judy. “We’re even more excited to see how good that Clean Harbors #20 looks dirty and up at the front. This is a legendary track so it’s only fitting to have a member of the legendary Petty family behind the wheel.”

The grandson of the legendary Richard Petty, Moffitt is seeking to break into the Truck Series in 2022 after spending the last five years competing in the ARCA Menards Series, including much of the 2021 season en route to a fourth-place points finish. He made his maiden Truck starts in the first three events of 2022 for Reaume Brothers Racing in alliance with GMS Racing, finishing eighteenth at Daytona followed by twenty-ninth and thirty-second at Las Vegas and Atlanta, respectively.

“Young’s Motorsports is thrilled to welcome Thad Moffitt to our driver lineup,” said team owner Tyler Young. “Our team takes huge pride in carrying the colors of the race entitlement sponsor and we are looking forward to having the opportunity to provide Thad and Clean Harbors the chance of earning their career-best Truck Series finish on Saturday night at Knoxville.”

Although the ARCA Menards Series visits two dirt tracks annually (the Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairgrounds), Moffitt never raced at either track. After running the first fourteen races of 2021, he relinquished his #46 David Gilliland Racing entry to Taylor Gray for the two dirt events due to a lack of sponsorship.

He returned to ARCA at Talladega in April, where he finished fourth.

“I’m super excited about the opportunity to team up with Tyler and Young’s Motorsports for the Clean Harbors 150,” Moffitt stated. “Clean Harbors is a long-term partner of mine and I would love to give them the showing they deserve.

“I think with Tyler and the #20 Clean Harbors team, I have that opportunity. I’m ready for the challenges of the dirt.”

Young’s Motorsports fields the #02 and #12 for Jesse Little/Kaz Grala and Spencer Boyd, respectively, while the #20 has been filled by multiple drivers like Danny Bohn, Sheldon Creed, Austin Dillon, Matt Mills, Dillon Steuer, and Garrett Smithley. Austin Dillon, a Cup Series regular, drove the #20 at the first dirt race of the season at Bristol to a finish of fourteenth. After twelve races, the #20 is thirty-third in owner points.