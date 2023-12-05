Extreme E

Rosberg X Racing claims second Extreme E title

Credit: Sam Bloxham

Rosberg X Racing entered the last Grand Final of the 2023 Extreme E season squaring off with ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team. The latter, despite a valiant effort, saw their title hopes literally turned upside down when Laia Sanz rolled during on the final lap.

This did not mean RXR simply cruised to their second championship, however, as they were also victims in a chaotic Grand Final. Johan Kristoffersson ran wide and nearly rolled on the opening lap before suffering a tyre puncture that dropped RXR to last in the order. The team’s woes continued after the driver swap as Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky experienced more mechanical issues.

However, a wreck between McLaren and reigning champion X44 enabled Kristoffersson and Åhlin-Kottulinsky to make up some lost ground and forced the Sainz outfit, who had led from the start, to win the race if they wanted any shot of the title. This was itself a difficult challenge as Veloce Racing‘s Molly Taylor, whose team was eliminated from the championship picture by a wreck on Saturday, sought to spoil the party. Sanz spun after colliding with Taylor before the rollover. RXR stumbled across the finish line in second to claim title number two after winning the inaugural season in 2021.

“Winning the 2023 Extreme E Championship is a dream come true,” said Åhlin-Kottulinsky, who notches her maiden crown while Kristoffersson is a two-time champion. “It was neck to neck all season with ASXE, but I’m just so happy and speechless right now. We fought so hard last year and narrowly missed the win, so it was stressful when I saw that we had a puncture. But as always, we never give up. Despite the challenges, our team’s spirit never waned. This championship is a powerful reminder that with passion and perseverance, anything is achievable.”

RXR won the Grand Final on Saturday after holding off AXSE, enabling them to take the points lead by just six points. After Sunday’s events, they beat Sainz’s Sanz and Mattias Ekström by eleven.

Behind RXR and AXSE, Veloce settled for a still impressive third, a vast improvement after finishing last in the 2022 championship. X44’s title defence ended with a fourth. Carl Cox Motorsport finished tied for ninth at the bottom of the standings in their début season; the team had a strong start to the Copper X Prix weekend by winning the Saturday Redemption Race but suffered a mechanical failure during Sunday’s race.

“After an intense season, winning the Extreme E Championship for a second time is incredible,” Kristoffersson commented. “ASXE put up an impressive fight this season, and I enjoyed every minute of the battles. I want to dedicate this win to Kyle LeDuc, who sadly passed away recently and who we will miss racing against.”

Saturday results

Grand Final

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
16Rosberg X Racing8:26.992Johan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
255ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team8:27.348Mattias EkströmLaia Sanz
344X44 Vida Carbon Racing8:30.740Fraser McConnellCristina Gutiérrez
458NEOM McLaren XE8:35.746Tanner FoustHedda Hosås
55Veloce RacingDNFKevin HansenMolly Taylor

Redemption Race

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
18Carl Cox Motorsport8:36.520Timo ScheiderLia Block
299GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing8:51.532RJ AndersonAmanda Sorensen
322JBXEDNFAndreas BakkerudTamara Molinaro
4125ABT CUPRA XEDNSAdrien TambayKlara Andersson
523Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme EDNSTimmy HansenCatie Munnings

Qualifying

Round #1

Heat #1
FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
15Veloce Racing9:27.557Kevin HansenMolly Taylor
222JBXE9:36.405Andreas BakkerudTamara Molinaro
358NEOM McLaren XE9:43.274*Tanner FoustHedda Hosås
46Rosberg X Racing13:44.186Johan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
555ACCIONA | Sainz XE TeamDNFMattias EkströmLaia Sanz
* – Received a penalty
Heat #2
FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
144X44 Vida Carbon Racing8:52.914Fraser McConnellCristina Gutiérrez
223Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E8:54.691Timmy HansenCatie Munnings
38Carl Cox Motorsport9:00.011Timo ScheiderLia Block
4125ABT CUPRA XE9:06.740Adrien TambayKlara Andersson
599GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi RacingDNFRJ AndersonAmanda Sorensen

Round #2

Heat #1
FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
155ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team25:20.430Laia SanzMattias Ekström
258NEOM McLaren XE25:40.967Hedda HosåsTanner Foust
35Veloce RacingDNFMolly TaylorKevin Hansen
423Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme EDNFTimmy HansenCatie Munnings
5125ABT CUPRA XEDNFAdrien TambayKlara Andersson
Heat #2
FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
16Rosberg X Racing8:26.169Mikaela Åhlin-KottulinskyJohan Kristoffersson
244X44 Vida Carbon Racing8:27.914Cristina GutiérrezFraser McConnell
38Carl Cox Motorsport8:32.552Lia BlockTimo Scheider
422JBXE8:46.880Tamara MolinaroAndreas Bakkerud
599GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing9:27.067Amanda SorensenRJ Anderson

Sunday results

Grand Final

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
15Veloce Racing8:31.760Kevin HansenMolly Taylor
26Rosberg X Racing12:50.870Johan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
344X44 Vida Carbon RacingDNFFraser McConnellCristina Gutiérrez
455ACCIONA | Sainz XE TeamDNFMattias EkströmLaia Sanz
558NEOM McLaren XEDNFTanner FoustHedda Hosås

Redemption Race

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
199GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing8:34.434RJ AndersonAmanda Sorensen
2125ABT CUPRA XE8:49.343Adrien TambayKlara Andersson
322JBXE8:55.427Andreas BakkerudTamara Molinaro
48Carl Cox MotorsportDNFTimo ScheiderLia Block

Qualifying

Round #1

Heat #1
FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
158NEOM McLaren XE8:24.992Tanner FoustHedda Hosås
26Rosberg X Racing8:25.855Johan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
399GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing8:27.858RJ AndersonAmanda Sorensen
444X44 Vida Carbon Racing8:34.154Fraser McConnellCristina Gutiérrez
522JBXE8:50.430Andreas BakkerudTamara Molinaro
Heat #2
FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
155ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team8:29.855Mattias EkströmLaia Sanz
25Veloce Racing8:31.900Kevin HansenMolly Taylor
38Carl Cox Motorsport8:33.298Timo ScheiderLia Block
4125ABT CUPRA XE8:38.541Adrien TambayKlara Andersson

Round #2

Heat #1
FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
15Veloce Racing8:29.724Molly TaylorKevin Hansen
299GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing8:32.557Amanda SorensenRJ Anderson
358NEOM McLaren XE8:37.435Hedda HosåsTanner Foust
4125ABT CUPRA XE8:49.691Klara AnderssonAdrien Tambay
522JBXE9:07.128Tamara MolinaroAndreas Bakkerud
Heat #2
FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
144X44 Vida Carbon Racing8:24.757Cristina GutiérrezFraser McConnell
255ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team8:26.486Laia SanzMattias Ekström
36Rosberg X Racing8:27.732Mikaela Åhlin-KottulinskyJohan Kristoffersson
48Carl Cox Motorsport8:49.695Lia BlockTimo Scheider
