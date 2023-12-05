Rosberg X Racing claims second Extreme E title

Rosberg X Racing entered the last Grand Final of the 2023 Extreme E season squaring off with ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team. The latter, despite a valiant effort, saw their title hopes literally turned upside down when Laia Sanz rolled during on the final lap.

This did not mean RXR simply cruised to their second championship, however, as they were also victims in a chaotic Grand Final. Johan Kristoffersson ran wide and nearly rolled on the opening lap before suffering a tyre puncture that dropped RXR to last in the order. The team’s woes continued after the driver swap as Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky experienced more mechanical issues.

However, a wreck between McLaren and reigning champion X44 enabled Kristoffersson and Åhlin-Kottulinsky to make up some lost ground and forced the Sainz outfit, who had led from the start, to win the race if they wanted any shot of the title. This was itself a difficult challenge as Veloce Racing‘s Molly Taylor, whose team was eliminated from the championship picture by a wreck on Saturday, sought to spoil the party. Sanz spun after colliding with Taylor before the rollover. RXR stumbled across the finish line in second to claim title number two after winning the inaugural season in 2021.

“Winning the 2023 Extreme E Championship is a dream come true,” said Åhlin-Kottulinsky, who notches her maiden crown while Kristoffersson is a two-time champion. “It was neck to neck all season with ASXE, but I’m just so happy and speechless right now. We fought so hard last year and narrowly missed the win, so it was stressful when I saw that we had a puncture. But as always, we never give up. Despite the challenges, our team’s spirit never waned. This championship is a powerful reminder that with passion and perseverance, anything is achievable.”

RXR won the Grand Final on Saturday after holding off AXSE, enabling them to take the points lead by just six points. After Sunday’s events, they beat Sainz’s Sanz and Mattias Ekström by eleven.

Behind RXR and AXSE, Veloce settled for a still impressive third, a vast improvement after finishing last in the 2022 championship. X44’s title defence ended with a fourth. Carl Cox Motorsport finished tied for ninth at the bottom of the standings in their début season; the team had a strong start to the Copper X Prix weekend by winning the Saturday Redemption Race but suffered a mechanical failure during Sunday’s race.

“After an intense season, winning the Extreme E Championship for a second time is incredible,” Kristoffersson commented. “ASXE put up an impressive fight this season, and I enjoyed every minute of the battles. I want to dedicate this win to Kyle LeDuc, who sadly passed away recently and who we will miss racing against.”

Saturday results

Grand Final

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 6 Rosberg X Racing 8:26.992 Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 2 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 8:27.348 Mattias Ekström Laia Sanz 3 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 8:30.740 Fraser McConnell Cristina Gutiérrez 4 58 NEOM McLaren XE 8:35.746 Tanner Foust Hedda Hosås 5 5 Veloce Racing DNF Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor

Redemption Race

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 8 Carl Cox Motorsport 8:36.520 Timo Scheider Lia Block 2 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 8:51.532 RJ Anderson Amanda Sorensen 3 22 JBXE DNF Andreas Bakkerud Tamara Molinaro 4 125 ABT CUPRA XE DNS Adrien Tambay Klara Andersson 5 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E DNS Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings

Qualifying

Round #1

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 5 Veloce Racing 9:27.557 Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 2 22 JBXE 9:36.405 Andreas Bakkerud Tamara Molinaro 3 58 NEOM McLaren XE 9:43.274* Tanner Foust Hedda Hosås 4 6 Rosberg X Racing 13:44.186 Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 5 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team DNF Mattias Ekström Laia Sanz * – Received a penalty

Heat #2

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 8:52.914 Fraser McConnell Cristina Gutiérrez 2 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 8:54.691 Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings 3 8 Carl Cox Motorsport 9:00.011 Timo Scheider Lia Block 4 125 ABT CUPRA XE 9:06.740 Adrien Tambay Klara Andersson 5 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing DNF RJ Anderson Amanda Sorensen

Round #2

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 25:20.430 Laia Sanz Mattias Ekström 2 58 NEOM McLaren XE 25:40.967 Hedda Hosås Tanner Foust 3 5 Veloce Racing DNF Molly Taylor Kevin Hansen 4 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E DNF Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings 5 125 ABT CUPRA XE DNF Adrien Tambay Klara Andersson

Heat #2

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 6 Rosberg X Racing 8:26.169 Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky Johan Kristoffersson 2 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 8:27.914 Cristina Gutiérrez Fraser McConnell 3 8 Carl Cox Motorsport 8:32.552 Lia Block Timo Scheider 4 22 JBXE 8:46.880 Tamara Molinaro Andreas Bakkerud 5 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 9:27.067 Amanda Sorensen RJ Anderson

Sunday results

Grand Final

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 5 Veloce Racing 8:31.760 Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 2 6 Rosberg X Racing 12:50.870 Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 3 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing DNF Fraser McConnell Cristina Gutiérrez 4 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team DNF Mattias Ekström Laia Sanz 5 58 NEOM McLaren XE DNF Tanner Foust Hedda Hosås

Redemption Race

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 8:34.434 RJ Anderson Amanda Sorensen 2 125 ABT CUPRA XE 8:49.343 Adrien Tambay Klara Andersson 3 22 JBXE 8:55.427 Andreas Bakkerud Tamara Molinaro 4 8 Carl Cox Motorsport DNF Timo Scheider Lia Block

Qualifying

Round #1

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 58 NEOM McLaren XE 8:24.992 Tanner Foust Hedda Hosås 2 6 Rosberg X Racing 8:25.855 Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 3 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 8:27.858 RJ Anderson Amanda Sorensen 4 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 8:34.154 Fraser McConnell Cristina Gutiérrez 5 22 JBXE 8:50.430 Andreas Bakkerud Tamara Molinaro

Heat #2

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 8:29.855 Mattias Ekström Laia Sanz 2 5 Veloce Racing 8:31.900 Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 3 8 Carl Cox Motorsport 8:33.298 Timo Scheider Lia Block 4 125 ABT CUPRA XE 8:38.541 Adrien Tambay Klara Andersson

Round #2

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 5 Veloce Racing 8:29.724 Molly Taylor Kevin Hansen 2 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 8:32.557 Amanda Sorensen RJ Anderson 3 58 NEOM McLaren XE 8:37.435 Hedda Hosås Tanner Foust 4 125 ABT CUPRA XE 8:49.691 Klara Andersson Adrien Tambay 5 22 JBXE 9:07.128 Tamara Molinaro Andreas Bakkerud

Heat #2