Rosberg X Racing claims second Extreme E title

Rosberg X Racing entered the last Grand Final of the 2023 Extreme E season squaring off with ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team. The latter, despite a valiant effort, saw their title hopes literally turned upside down when Laia Sanz rolled during on the final lap.
This did not mean RXR simply cruised to their second championship, however, as they were also victims in a chaotic Grand Final. Johan Kristoffersson ran wide and nearly rolled on the opening lap before suffering a tyre puncture that dropped RXR to last in the order. The team’s woes continued after the driver swap as Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky experienced more mechanical issues.
However, a wreck between McLaren and reigning champion X44 enabled Kristoffersson and Åhlin-Kottulinsky to make up some lost ground and forced the Sainz outfit, who had led from the start, to win the race if they wanted any shot of the title. This was itself a difficult challenge as Veloce Racing‘s Molly Taylor, whose team was eliminated from the championship picture by a wreck on Saturday, sought to spoil the party. Sanz spun after colliding with Taylor before the rollover. RXR stumbled across the finish line in second to claim title number two after winning the inaugural season in 2021.
“Winning the 2023 Extreme E Championship is a dream come true,” said Åhlin-Kottulinsky, who notches her maiden crown while Kristoffersson is a two-time champion. “It was neck to neck all season with ASXE, but I’m just so happy and speechless right now. We fought so hard last year and narrowly missed the win, so it was stressful when I saw that we had a puncture. But as always, we never give up. Despite the challenges, our team’s spirit never waned. This championship is a powerful reminder that with passion and perseverance, anything is achievable.”
RXR won the Grand Final on Saturday after holding off AXSE, enabling them to take the points lead by just six points. After Sunday’s events, they beat Sainz’s Sanz and Mattias Ekström by eleven.
Behind RXR and AXSE, Veloce settled for a still impressive third, a vast improvement after finishing last in the 2022 championship. X44’s title defence ended with a fourth. Carl Cox Motorsport finished tied for ninth at the bottom of the standings in their début season; the team had a strong start to the Copper X Prix weekend by winning the Saturday Redemption Race but suffered a mechanical failure during Sunday’s race.
“After an intense season, winning the Extreme E Championship for a second time is incredible,” Kristoffersson commented. “ASXE put up an impressive fight this season, and I enjoyed every minute of the battles. I want to dedicate this win to Kyle LeDuc, who sadly passed away recently and who we will miss racing against.”
Saturday results
Grand Final
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|8:26.992
|Johan Kristoffersson
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|2
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|8:27.348
|Mattias Ekström
|Laia Sanz
|3
|44
|X44 Vida Carbon Racing
|8:30.740
|Fraser McConnell
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|4
|58
|NEOM McLaren XE
|8:35.746
|Tanner Foust
|Hedda Hosås
|5
|5
|Veloce Racing
|DNF
|Kevin Hansen
|Molly Taylor
Redemption Race
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|8
|Carl Cox Motorsport
|8:36.520
|Timo Scheider
|Lia Block
|2
|99
|GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing
|8:51.532
|RJ Anderson
|Amanda Sorensen
|3
|22
|JBXE
|DNF
|Andreas Bakkerud
|Tamara Molinaro
|4
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|DNS
|Adrien Tambay
|Klara Andersson
|5
|23
|Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E
|DNS
|Timmy Hansen
|Catie Munnings
Qualifying
Round #1
Heat #1
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|5
|Veloce Racing
|9:27.557
|Kevin Hansen
|Molly Taylor
|2
|22
|JBXE
|9:36.405
|Andreas Bakkerud
|Tamara Molinaro
|3
|58
|NEOM McLaren XE
|9:43.274*
|Tanner Foust
|Hedda Hosås
|4
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|13:44.186
|Johan Kristoffersson
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|5
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|DNF
|Mattias Ekström
|Laia Sanz
Heat #2
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|44
|X44 Vida Carbon Racing
|8:52.914
|Fraser McConnell
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|2
|23
|Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E
|8:54.691
|Timmy Hansen
|Catie Munnings
|3
|8
|Carl Cox Motorsport
|9:00.011
|Timo Scheider
|Lia Block
|4
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|9:06.740
|Adrien Tambay
|Klara Andersson
|5
|99
|GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing
|DNF
|RJ Anderson
|Amanda Sorensen
Round #2
Heat #1
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|25:20.430
|Laia Sanz
|Mattias Ekström
|2
|58
|NEOM McLaren XE
|25:40.967
|Hedda Hosås
|Tanner Foust
|3
|5
|Veloce Racing
|DNF
|Molly Taylor
|Kevin Hansen
|4
|23
|Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E
|DNF
|Timmy Hansen
|Catie Munnings
|5
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|DNF
|Adrien Tambay
|Klara Andersson
Heat #2
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|8:26.169
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|Johan Kristoffersson
|2
|44
|X44 Vida Carbon Racing
|8:27.914
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|Fraser McConnell
|3
|8
|Carl Cox Motorsport
|8:32.552
|Lia Block
|Timo Scheider
|4
|22
|JBXE
|8:46.880
|Tamara Molinaro
|Andreas Bakkerud
|5
|99
|GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing
|9:27.067
|Amanda Sorensen
|RJ Anderson
Sunday results
Grand Final
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|5
|Veloce Racing
|8:31.760
|Kevin Hansen
|Molly Taylor
|2
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|12:50.870
|Johan Kristoffersson
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|3
|44
|X44 Vida Carbon Racing
|DNF
|Fraser McConnell
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|4
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|DNF
|Mattias Ekström
|Laia Sanz
|5
|58
|NEOM McLaren XE
|DNF
|Tanner Foust
|Hedda Hosås
Redemption Race
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|99
|GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing
|8:34.434
|RJ Anderson
|Amanda Sorensen
|2
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|8:49.343
|Adrien Tambay
|Klara Andersson
|3
|22
|JBXE
|8:55.427
|Andreas Bakkerud
|Tamara Molinaro
|4
|8
|Carl Cox Motorsport
|DNF
|Timo Scheider
|Lia Block
Qualifying
Round #1
Heat #1
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|58
|NEOM McLaren XE
|8:24.992
|Tanner Foust
|Hedda Hosås
|2
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|8:25.855
|Johan Kristoffersson
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|3
|99
|GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing
|8:27.858
|RJ Anderson
|Amanda Sorensen
|4
|44
|X44 Vida Carbon Racing
|8:34.154
|Fraser McConnell
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|5
|22
|JBXE
|8:50.430
|Andreas Bakkerud
|Tamara Molinaro
Heat #2
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|8:29.855
|Mattias Ekström
|Laia Sanz
|2
|5
|Veloce Racing
|8:31.900
|Kevin Hansen
|Molly Taylor
|3
|8
|Carl Cox Motorsport
|8:33.298
|Timo Scheider
|Lia Block
|4
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|8:38.541
|Adrien Tambay
|Klara Andersson
Round #2
Heat #1
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|5
|Veloce Racing
|8:29.724
|Molly Taylor
|Kevin Hansen
|2
|99
|GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing
|8:32.557
|Amanda Sorensen
|RJ Anderson
|3
|58
|NEOM McLaren XE
|8:37.435
|Hedda Hosås
|Tanner Foust
|4
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|8:49.691
|Klara Andersson
|Adrien Tambay
|5
|22
|JBXE
|9:07.128
|Tamara Molinaro
|Andreas Bakkerud
Heat #2
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|44
|X44 Vida Carbon Racing
|8:24.757
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|Fraser McConnell
|2
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|8:26.486
|Laia Sanz
|Mattias Ekström
|3
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|8:27.732
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|Johan Kristoffersson
|4
|8
|Carl Cox Motorsport
|8:49.695
|Lia Block
|Timo Scheider