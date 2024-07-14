Extreme E

Veloce completes Hydro X Prix sweep

Veloce Racing cannot be stopped in Scotland as they won Sunday’s Hydro X Prix Grand Final to complete a weekend sweep. They are the second team to win both Grand Finals in a given round since Extreme E introduced the current race format in 2023, joining Rosberg X Racing at Island X Prix I last year.

Unlike Saturday when they won both of their heat races then the Grand Final, Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor had to fight for the victory the next day. They came up short in the first heat to JBXE then struggled with penalties for knocking over waypoint flags in the second that relegated them to third. Despite their difficulties, they managed to make the Grand Final with the help of the Continental Traction Challenge, having set the fastest time through said designated section during Q2H1.

“It’s so tricky with doubleheaders because you can’t let yourself go at any point,” Hansen commented. “Getting excited takes away from your focus and we had to be able to perform today too.”

The Grand Final featured an identical grid to the day before, and even the same finishing order as Veloce beat ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team and Andretti XE while RXR struggled to a fourth. Still, it was not as easy of a trip to the top step of the podium for Veloce as Hansen had to stave off Laia Sanz before swapping out with Taylor, who in turn kept Fraser McConnell at bay.

“Today was a real scrap. I think in Extreme E, particularly now with how close the competition is, the fight to get to the Grand Final is insane and it can go any which way,” said Taylor. “Once you get to that Final the slate is wiped clean, and with the support of our fans in GridPlay we were able to put ourselves in a good position on the start line.

“It’s one thing to be fast on track, which we know we have been all weekend, but we had to execute it under pressure so it feels great to have managed that. It’s great to be heading to Sardinia at the top of the championship but we can’t rest on our laurels now. We have learnt a lot this weekend and we need to keep pushing for the remainder of the season.”

The win is Veloce’s third in Scotland, having also claimed the Sunday race in 2023. They also now lead the points standings with nine points on Sainz, while RXR falls from first to third.

“From Free Practice all the way through to the end of the weekend, Kevin, Molly, and the team have done an amazing job,” added Veloce CEO Daniel Bailey. “We’re starting to show the consistency required to take a championship title, and it’s great to see the hard work put it in by all members of the team converted into race wins. The points we’ve collected in this doubleheader have launched us to the top of the leaderboard, and we’ll be taking that momentum with us into the next rounds in Sardinia.”

McLaren XE won the Redemption Race ahead of Saturday victor Legacy Motor Club. JBXE initially took off with the early advantage before mechanical issues dropped them to the bottom of the order. SUN Minimeal Team dealt with a rash of misfortunes that included a flat tyre in the first heat and losing power steering in the second.

Grand Final results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
15E.ON NEXT Veloce Racing9:04.021Kevin HansenMolly Taylor
255ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team9:04.674Laia SanzFraser McConnell
327Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E9:56.055*Catie MunningsTimmy Hansen
46Rosberg X Racing10:34.641Mikaela Åhlin-KottulinskyJohan Kristoffersson
* – Received a penalty

Redemption Race results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
158NEOM McLaren XE9:06.275Cristina GutiérrezMattias Ekström
284Legacy Motor Club9:15.057Patrick O’DonovanGray Leadbetter
38SUN Minimeal Team9:36.199Timo ScheiderKlara Andersson
422JBXE9:45.919Andreas BakkerudAmanda Sorensen

Qualifying results

Round #1

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
122JBXE9:41.555Andreas BakkerudAmanda Sorensen
25E.ON NEXT Veloce Racing9:53.820Kevin HansenMolly Taylor
38SUN Minimeal Team11:21.021*Timo ScheiderKlara Andersson
484Legacy Motor Club11:37.862*Patrick O’DonovanGray Leadbetter

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
16Rosberg X Racing9:52.256Mikaela Åhlin-KottulinskyJohan Kristoffersson
255ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team9:57.961*Laia SanzFraser McConnell
327Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E10:03.668*Catie MunningsTimmy Hansen
458NEOM McLaren XE10:18.623*Cristina GutiérrezMattias Ekström

Round #2

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
155ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team9:19.664Fraser McConnellLaia Sanz
227Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E9:21.830*Timmy HansenCatie Munnings
35E.ON NEXT Veloce Racing9:43.340*Molly TaylorKevin Hansen
48SUN Minimeal Team10:13.673Klara AnderssonTimo Scheider

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
184Legacy Motor Club7:26.525Gray LeadbetterPatrick O’Donovan
258NEOM McLaren XE7:33.686*Mattias EkströmCristina Gutiérrez
36Rosberg X Racing7:58.319*Johan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
422JBXEDNFAndreas BakkerudAmanda Sorensen
