Veloce completes Hydro X Prix sweep

Veloce Racing cannot be stopped in Scotland as they won Sunday’s Hydro X Prix Grand Final to complete a weekend sweep. They are the second team to win both Grand Finals in a given round since Extreme E introduced the current race format in 2023, joining Rosberg X Racing at Island X Prix I last year.

Unlike Saturday when they won both of their heat races then the Grand Final, Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor had to fight for the victory the next day. They came up short in the first heat to JBXE then struggled with penalties for knocking over waypoint flags in the second that relegated them to third. Despite their difficulties, they managed to make the Grand Final with the help of the Continental Traction Challenge, having set the fastest time through said designated section during Q2H1.

“It’s so tricky with doubleheaders because you can’t let yourself go at any point,” Hansen commented. “Getting excited takes away from your focus and we had to be able to perform today too.”

The Grand Final featured an identical grid to the day before, and even the same finishing order as Veloce beat ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team and Andretti XE while RXR struggled to a fourth. Still, it was not as easy of a trip to the top step of the podium for Veloce as Hansen had to stave off Laia Sanz before swapping out with Taylor, who in turn kept Fraser McConnell at bay.

“Today was a real scrap. I think in Extreme E, particularly now with how close the competition is, the fight to get to the Grand Final is insane and it can go any which way,” said Taylor. “Once you get to that Final the slate is wiped clean, and with the support of our fans in GridPlay we were able to put ourselves in a good position on the start line.

“It’s one thing to be fast on track, which we know we have been all weekend, but we had to execute it under pressure so it feels great to have managed that. It’s great to be heading to Sardinia at the top of the championship but we can’t rest on our laurels now. We have learnt a lot this weekend and we need to keep pushing for the remainder of the season.”

The win is Veloce’s third in Scotland, having also claimed the Sunday race in 2023. They also now lead the points standings with nine points on Sainz, while RXR falls from first to third.

“From Free Practice all the way through to the end of the weekend, Kevin, Molly, and the team have done an amazing job,” added Veloce CEO Daniel Bailey. “We’re starting to show the consistency required to take a championship title, and it’s great to see the hard work put it in by all members of the team converted into race wins. The points we’ve collected in this doubleheader have launched us to the top of the leaderboard, and we’ll be taking that momentum with us into the next rounds in Sardinia.”

McLaren XE won the Redemption Race ahead of Saturday victor Legacy Motor Club. JBXE initially took off with the early advantage before mechanical issues dropped them to the bottom of the order. SUN Minimeal Team dealt with a rash of misfortunes that included a flat tyre in the first heat and losing power steering in the second.

Grand Final results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 5 E.ON NEXT Veloce Racing 9:04.021 Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 2 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9:04.674 Laia Sanz Fraser McConnell 3 27 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 9:56.055* Catie Munnings Timmy Hansen 4 6 Rosberg X Racing 10:34.641 Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky Johan Kristoffersson * – Received a penalty

Redemption Race results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 58 NEOM McLaren XE 9:06.275 Cristina Gutiérrez Mattias Ekström 2 84 Legacy Motor Club 9:15.057 Patrick O’Donovan Gray Leadbetter 3 8 SUN Minimeal Team 9:36.199 Timo Scheider Klara Andersson 4 22 JBXE 9:45.919 Andreas Bakkerud Amanda Sorensen

Qualifying results

Round #1

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 22 JBXE 9:41.555 Andreas Bakkerud Amanda Sorensen 2 5 E.ON NEXT Veloce Racing 9:53.820 Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 3 8 SUN Minimeal Team 11:21.021* Timo Scheider Klara Andersson 4 84 Legacy Motor Club 11:37.862* Patrick O’Donovan Gray Leadbetter

Heat #2

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 6 Rosberg X Racing 9:52.256 Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky Johan Kristoffersson 2 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9:57.961* Laia Sanz Fraser McConnell 3 27 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 10:03.668* Catie Munnings Timmy Hansen 4 58 NEOM McLaren XE 10:18.623* Cristina Gutiérrez Mattias Ekström

Round #2

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9:19.664 Fraser McConnell Laia Sanz 2 27 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 9:21.830* Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings 3 5 E.ON NEXT Veloce Racing 9:43.340* Molly Taylor Kevin Hansen 4 8 SUN Minimeal Team 10:13.673 Klara Andersson Timo Scheider

Heat #2