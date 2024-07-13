Extreme E

Veloce repeats in Scotland at Hydro X Prix 1

Credit: Alastair Staley

Veloce Racing was near perfect on Saturday as they won both of their heat races and the Hydro X Prix‘s first Grand Final to secure their maiden win of the 2024 Extreme E season.

After sweeping Friday’s practices, the racing itself started on a sour note for Veloce when Molly Taylor was spun by Timo Scheider early in the first heat and falling to last. She managed to recover and catch the top two by the time she swapped out with Kevin Hansen, who passed Andreas Bakkerud and Scheider. The duo then won the second heat despite a five-second penalty for Hansen colliding with Bakkerud.

Taylor launched to the lead in the Grand Final and never relinquished it for Veloce’s second Hydro X Prix win after claiming the Sunday event in 2023. ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team followed. Andretti XE rounded out the podium after escaping contact with points leader Rosberg X Racing that knocked the latter out.

“In our first race we had to work really hard for it after an unlucky start, and again in the second race we had to do some overtaking to get through to the front, but that is where we really showed our pace,” said Hansen. “In the Final, Molly secured a mega start to get the lead, which made my life a lot easier. From there we both just tried to manage the race and manage the gap to the ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team behind.

“All of last year I ended up starting in the Finals, so to actually cross the finish line to win today was an amazing feeling, and hopefully we can do the same tomorrow.”

Legacy Motor Club won the Redemption Race in Patrick O’Donovan‘s competition début. Scheider and Klara Andersson finished second for SUN Minimeal Team, rebounding after Andersson rolled multiple times at the end of the first heat. McLaren XE exited with an electrical issue caused by course debris that hit an external kill switch while Mattias Ekström was on course.

Grand Final results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
15E.ON NEXT Veloce Racing8:58.930Molly TaylorKevin Hansen
255ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team9:00.365Laia SanzFraser McConnell
327Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E9:20.583*Timmy HansenCatie Munnings
46Rosberg X RacingDNFMikaela Åhlin-KottulinskyJohan Kristoffersson
* – Received a penalty

Redemption Race results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
184Legacy Motor Club9:48.880Patrick O’DonovanGray Leadbetter
28SUN Minimeal Team9:52.413Timo ScheiderKlara Andersson
322JBXE11:15.703Amanda SorensenAndreas Bakkerud
458NEOM McLaren XEDNFMattias EkströmCristina Gutiérrez

Qualifying results

Round #1

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
15E.ON NEXT Veloce Racing9:20.011Molly TaylorKevin Hansen
222JBXE9:41.155Amanda SorensenAndreas Bakkerud
38SUN Minimeal Team10:18.567*Timo ScheiderKlara Andersson
484Legacy Motor Club11:32.160Patrick O’DonovanGray Leadbetter

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
127Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E9:15.491Timmy HansenCatie Munnings
255ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team9:22.703Laia SanzFraser McConnell
358NEOM McLaren XE9:33.729*Mattias EkströmCristina Gutiérrez
46Rosberg X Racing9:42.661*Mikaela Åhlin-KottulinskyJohan Kristoffersson

Round #2

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
15E.ON NEXT Veloce Racing9:05.213*Kevin HansenMolly Taylor
255ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team9:07.170Fraser McConnellLaia Sanz
322JBXE9:09.351Andreas BakkerudAmanda Sorensen
458NEOM McLaren XE9:20.230*Cristina GutiérrezMattias Ekström

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
16Rosberg X Racing9:06.746Johan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
28SUN Minimeal Team9:09.750Klara AnderssonTimo Scheider
327Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E9:15.338Catie MunningsTimmy Hansen
484Legacy Motor Club9:28.442Gray LeadbetterPatrick O’Donovan
