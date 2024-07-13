Veloce repeats in Scotland at Hydro X Prix 1

Veloce Racing was near perfect on Saturday as they won both of their heat races and the Hydro X Prix‘s first Grand Final to secure their maiden win of the 2024 Extreme E season.

After sweeping Friday’s practices, the racing itself started on a sour note for Veloce when Molly Taylor was spun by Timo Scheider early in the first heat and falling to last. She managed to recover and catch the top two by the time she swapped out with Kevin Hansen, who passed Andreas Bakkerud and Scheider. The duo then won the second heat despite a five-second penalty for Hansen colliding with Bakkerud.

Taylor launched to the lead in the Grand Final and never relinquished it for Veloce’s second Hydro X Prix win after claiming the Sunday event in 2023. ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team followed. Andretti XE rounded out the podium after escaping contact with points leader Rosberg X Racing that knocked the latter out.

“In our first race we had to work really hard for it after an unlucky start, and again in the second race we had to do some overtaking to get through to the front, but that is where we really showed our pace,” said Hansen. “In the Final, Molly secured a mega start to get the lead, which made my life a lot easier. From there we both just tried to manage the race and manage the gap to the ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team behind.

“All of last year I ended up starting in the Finals, so to actually cross the finish line to win today was an amazing feeling, and hopefully we can do the same tomorrow.”

Legacy Motor Club won the Redemption Race in Patrick O’Donovan‘s competition début. Scheider and Klara Andersson finished second for SUN Minimeal Team, rebounding after Andersson rolled multiple times at the end of the first heat. McLaren XE exited with an electrical issue caused by course debris that hit an external kill switch while Mattias Ekström was on course.

Grand Final results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 5 E.ON NEXT Veloce Racing 8:58.930 Molly Taylor Kevin Hansen 2 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9:00.365 Laia Sanz Fraser McConnell 3 27 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 9:20.583* Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings 4 6 Rosberg X Racing DNF Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky Johan Kristoffersson * – Received a penalty

Redemption Race results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 84 Legacy Motor Club 9:48.880 Patrick O’Donovan Gray Leadbetter 2 8 SUN Minimeal Team 9:52.413 Timo Scheider Klara Andersson 3 22 JBXE 11:15.703 Amanda Sorensen Andreas Bakkerud 4 58 NEOM McLaren XE DNF Mattias Ekström Cristina Gutiérrez

Qualifying results

Round #1

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 5 E.ON NEXT Veloce Racing 9:20.011 Molly Taylor Kevin Hansen 2 22 JBXE 9:41.155 Amanda Sorensen Andreas Bakkerud 3 8 SUN Minimeal Team 10:18.567* Timo Scheider Klara Andersson 4 84 Legacy Motor Club 11:32.160 Patrick O’Donovan Gray Leadbetter

Heat #2

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 27 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 9:15.491 Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings 2 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9:22.703 Laia Sanz Fraser McConnell 3 58 NEOM McLaren XE 9:33.729* Mattias Ekström Cristina Gutiérrez 4 6 Rosberg X Racing 9:42.661* Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky Johan Kristoffersson

Round #2

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 5 E.ON NEXT Veloce Racing 9:05.213* Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 2 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 9:07.170 Fraser McConnell Laia Sanz 3 22 JBXE 9:09.351 Andreas Bakkerud Amanda Sorensen 4 58 NEOM McLaren XE 9:20.230* Cristina Gutiérrez Mattias Ekström

Heat #2