Dakar

2024 Dakar Rally: Loeb’s Dakar pursuit ends with Stage 11 heartbreak

By
4 Mins read
Share
Credit: Eric Vargiolu/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Sébastien Loeb‘s hunt for his first Dakar Rally win will have to continue for another year. Despite chasing down and eventually closing in on leader Carlos Sainz, disaster struck on the penultimate day when his Prodrive Hunter broke its right-front triangle and suffered five punctured tyres, dropping him to a paltry thirty-sixth in Ultimate and over an hour back of Sainz in the overall.

The A-arm failure occurred 132 kilometres into Stage #11, leaving him stranded for an hour until fellow Prodrive ally Zi Yungang stopped to provide assistance. Loeb suffered more issues such as flat tyres—which pervaded much of the field as the stage took place on rocky terrain—and finished a dismal 1:28:15 behind winner Guerlain Chicherit. To add insult to injury, Loeb also received a one-minute penalty for not having his seatbelts properly fastened shortly after rejoining the race.

Loeb now sits third overall, trailing Sainz by 1:36:02 after being overtaken by Guillaume de Mévius. De Mévius finished the stage runner-up to his team-mate Chicherit, and has a ten-minute gap on Loeb. Of course, he is also too far back to catch Sainz, who simply needs to complete the final stage on Friday to secure his fifth Dakar Rally.

“Still 170 kilometres to go. I know very well that in this rally especially, you need to cross the finish and this is what we are going to try,” said Sainz. “Concentrating tomorrow and have a good look in the car because the stage was super, super rough, and see if we can finish tomorrow.”

While the four-wheel overall is all but wrapped up, the battle has only tightened up in the two-wheel realm as Ross Branch dominated the day to score his second stage win. Rival Ricky Brabec placed second but just thirty-two seconds behind Branch, minimising the stage’s impact on the overall to barely half a minute.

Branch now trails Brabec by 10:22, meaning he will need to either or both set screamers of a time in Stage #12 while Brabec has an off day. Brabec’s Honda team-mate Adrien Van Beveren is the only other rider with a sliver of hope as he sits 14:31 back.

“I had a lot of fun right from the start until the finish,” Branch commented. “I really enjoyed myself out there. The bike was going amazing and I made no mistakes today, which is quite important to stay calm in the race. The leader of the race has a significant lead over me, but I’m really happy with where I am at the moment, and I’m looking forward to the last day tomorrow.”

The biggest bike overall development comes in Rally2, where Romain Dumontier has lost the lead to Harith Noah after finishing ten minutes behind him on Thursday. Noah, the only remaining Sherco factory rider after Rui Gonçalves retired with a shoulder injury from a crash just after the start, placed second to leapfrog the defending winner, and holds a six-minute advantage. Dumontier was fifth, falling at the beginning of the stage and still somewhat off the pace after breaking his swingarm axle the previous day.

Alexandre Giroud‘s goal of three-peating in Quad is in a similar pickle to Branch’s as he held off Manuel Andújar for the stage win, but only by thirty-seven seconds which barely made a dent in the overall. Andújar now leads by 8:14.

Jérôme de Sadeleer defeated Gerard Farrés for the SSV stage win by a mere two seconds but has an opportunity to get by Xavier de Soultrait for the outright win tomorow. De Soultrait finished the day in fourth but he and Sébastien Loeb Racing team-mate Florent Vayssade face penalties for not allowing Sara Price to overtake them despite signalling she was faster. Nonetheless, the margin between de Soultrait and de Sadeleer is 2:49.

Cristina Gutiérrez will need a successful Hail Mary pass on Friday as the only Challenger car within half an hour of leader Mitch Guthrie. Meanwhile, Aleš Loprais won the stage in Truck but is effectively out of contention with Martin Macík Jr. over two hours ahead; interestingly, Macík and Noah both lead their classes with identical times of five hours, thirty-one minutes, forty-five seconds.

Dania Akeel retired from the stage with a broken gearbox after leading Challenger to start the day. Likewise, the Ultimate of Mathieu Serradori led his class before he and co-driver Loïc Minaudier stopped to help Oran O’Kelly navigate through rocky terrain, only for their Century to lost its front triangle which broke off the right-front wheel; team-mate Brian Baragwanath towed them to the end.

Stage #11 winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
Ultimate (T1)211Guerlain ChicheritOverdrive Racing4:43:00
Stock (T2)501Ronald Basso*Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body7:21:02
Challenger (T3)312Nicolás CavigliassoWevers Sport5:19:13
SSV (T4)420Jérôme de Sadeleer*MMP Compétition5:21:36
Truck (T5)602Aleš Loprais*InstaForex Loprais Praga Team5:18:50
RallyGP46Ross BranchHero MotoSports4:51:57
Rally221Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing Team5:00:02
Malle Moto34Emanuel Gyenes*Autonet Motorcycle Team5:38:40
Quad172Alexandre GiroudDrag’on Raly Team6:13:57
Classic702Lorenzo Traglio*Tecnosport9 points
Mission 10001030Jordi Juvanteny*KH7-Ecovergy Team20 points
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Leaders after Stage #11

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
Ultimate (T1)204Carlos SainzTeam Audi Sport46:23:47
Stock (T2)500Akira Miura*Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body76:06:52
Challenger (T3)303Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team51:38:06
SSV (T4)411Xavier de Soultrait*Sébastien Loeb Racing54:35:11
Truck (T5)601Martin Macík Jr.*MM Technology52:31:45
RallyGP9Ricky BrabecMonster Energy Honda Rally Team49:37:57
Rally220Harith Noah*Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team52:31:45
Malle Moto96Tobias EbsterKini Rally Racing Team56:18:46
Quad174Manuel Andújar7240 Team62:11:24
Classic768Carlos Santaolalla*Factory Tub805 points
Mission 10001030Jordi Juvanteny*KH7-Ecovergy Team145 points
Share
Avatar photo
3441 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
Dakar

Mason Klein: "I may not have made it to the finish line, but I definitely had a good ride"

By
4 Mins read
Mason Klein’s début with Kove Moto at the 2024 Dakar Rally was both a adventure and misadventure, but he has high hopes for the marque and captured the hearts of many.
DakarFIA World Rally ChampionshipWRC2

Pierre-Louis Loubet: "Rally raid is really amazing, and I'm having so much fun"

By
2 Mins read
Before he heads back to his usual home in rally, WRC2 driver Pierre-Louis Loubet won five stages in his maiden rally raid at the Africa Eco Race and finished 11th overall.
Dakar

2024 Dakar Rally: Marco Piana fined for national flag on truck

By
2 Mins read
Marco Piana has received a €500 fine for having the French flag on his truck. National flags are banned from vehicles for the 2024 Dakar Rally for what is described as safety reasons (yes, safety).