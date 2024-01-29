Michael Docherty on track to recover for Abu Dhabi

Michael Docherty‘s 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship got off to a rough start when he crashed in the opening stage of the season-opening Dakar Rally and hurt his hip. Fortunately, with the next round a month away, his recovery is making progress and he should be good to go for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

After finishing sixteenth in Rally2 in the Prologue, Docherty fell while leading the following day in Stage #1 which eliminated him from contention. The stage, a 405-kilometre run through canyons and volcanic rock, claimed many competitors on both the FIM and FIA sides including Prologue overall bike winner Tosha Schareina and twice defending car champion Nasser Al-Attiyah.

If it was any consolation, the injury happening so early in such a long race gave him two more weeks to heal up.

“Michael is doing pretty well with his recovery and still a bit of pain in the hips,” said Billy Docherty. “Despite this he managed to get back on a bike this week to get the feeling again. Michael has confirmed he will be back in to full time training next week and he will participate in the Next Round of World Rally Championships taking place on the 25th February in Abu Dhabi.”

Docherty had missed the 2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge due to a wrist injury sustained early in that year’s Dakar, but he was able to win three more stages afterwards and finish third overall in class. He also skipped the Sonora Rally before returning to the W2RC at the Desafío Ruta 40, scoring three stage wins but finishing fifteenth general due to an early mechanical failure. His momentum continued with two more victories at the season-ending Rallye du Maroc before crashing on the last day, and he ended the season sixth in Rally2 points.

He retired from his most recent ADDC in 2022, winning the opening stage before dropping out the next day.

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge begins on 25 February and runs through 2 March.