2024 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: 2,143 km in total from Al Dhannah to Abu Dhabi

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge will start on the same day as the 2023 edition, but is slightly shorter in terms of raceable distance at 1,180 kilometres in Selective Sections compared to last year’s 1,286. However, the Emirates Motorsports Organization is making up for the decreased length in the form of a “revamped format” that inludes a second bivouac and updated route.

Although there are 106 fewer kilometres in SS, the 2024 ADDC is longer overall because of its 963 km in liaison sections that boosts the total distance to 2,143. As the race name suggests, 55 percent of the route is in open desert with 35 percent of dunes.

Final technical inspection will take place at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre before the grid heads to the first bivouac in Al Dhannah for the five-km Prologue on 26 February. Al Dhannah is also the site of the opening stage.

The second bivouac is in Mzeer’ah in the Liwa desert. While Liwa already hosts the bulk of the rally, 2024 is the first time that it also has a bivouac. Mzeer’ah will be the start and finish for Stages #3 and #4.

The fifth and final day will take the race back to Abu Dhabi.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Adrien Van Beveren enter as the defending winners. The ADDC is the second round of the World Rally-Raid Championship.

2024 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge route