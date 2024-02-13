World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: 2,143 km in total from Al Dhannah to Abu Dhabi

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Emirates Motorsports Organization

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge will start on the same day as the 2023 edition, but is slightly shorter in terms of raceable distance at 1,180 kilometres in Selective Sections compared to last year’s 1,286. However, the Emirates Motorsports Organization is making up for the decreased length in the form of a “revamped format” that inludes a second bivouac and updated route.

Although there are 106 fewer kilometres in SS, the 2024 ADDC is longer overall because of its 963 km in liaison sections that boosts the total distance to 2,143. As the race name suggests, 55 percent of the route is in open desert with 35 percent of dunes.

Final technical inspection will take place at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre before the grid heads to the first bivouac in Al Dhannah for the five-km Prologue on 26 February. Al Dhannah is also the site of the opening stage.

The second bivouac is in Mzeer’ah in the Liwa desert. While Liwa already hosts the bulk of the rally, 2024 is the first time that it also has a bivouac. Mzeer’ah will be the start and finish for Stages #3 and #4.

The fifth and final day will take the race back to Abu Dhabi.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Adrien Van Beveren enter as the defending winners. The ADDC is the second round of the World Rally-Raid Championship.

2024 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge route

StageStartFinishSelective SectionsDate
PrologueAl DhannahAl Dhannah5 km26 February
1Al DhannahAl Dhannah249 km27 February
2Al DhannahMzeer’ah239 km28 February
3Mzeer’ahMzeer’ah251 km29 February
4Mzeer’ahMzeer’ah231 km1 March
5Mzeer’ahAbu Dhabi205 km2 March
Share
Avatar photo
3491 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel split

By
1 Mins read
Following a disappointing 2024 Dakar Rally, Nasser Al-Attiyah has parted ways with longtime navigator Mathieu Baumel after a decade together with 3 Dakars and 2 World Rally-Raid Championships.
24 Hours SeriesWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Aliyyah Koloc doing triple duty in W2RC, Middle East Baja, 24H Series

By
2 Mins read
Aliyyah Koloc’s 2024 will see her race over 11,000 kilometres on multiple terrains across the World Rally-Raid Championship, the FIA Middle East Baja Cup, and 24H Series.
DakarOff RoadWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Rally raid bikes eligible for SCORE's new Pro Moto Adventure class

By
2 Mins read
Want to race the bikes that challenge the Dakar Rally at the equally legendary Baja 1000? SCORE International will let you do that in 2024.