47 on 2024 Carta Rallye entry list

Forty-seven teams make up the grid for the eighth edition of the Carta Rallye, consisting of nineteen SSVs, fifteen bikes, nine cars, and four trucks.

2023 champions Benoit Fretin (car) and Valentin Serthilanges (bike) will not defend their wins, opening the door for those like Simon Vitse and Amine Echiguer, two major names who are hoping to rebound after being forced to retire from two major rallies in January. Vitse competed in the Dakar Rally that month but exited after the penultimate stage; he is bringing the new MD Optimus EVO 5 with him. The navigating couple of Max and Delphine Delfino also raced the Dakar and will now tackle the Carta with Gilles Lallement and Hugues Lacam, respectively.

Echiguer, the 2022 World Rally-Raid Championship in Rally3, returns after making his Carta Rallye début in 2023. He competed in the Africa Eco Race, held concurrently with the Dakar and following its old route that included legs in Morocco, but did not finish. Carlos Vento headlines the SSV entries after placing third in the AER.

Steff Rowe heads back to Morocco after competing in the W2RC’s Rallye du Maroc in October.

The Dutch Broomans Rally Team will celebrate their tenth anniversary in Morocco after competing in Tunisia. On the truck side, Truck Team Müller enters their maiden desert rally after tearing up the forests of Europe.

The Carta Rallye, which formed a partnership with the Africa Eco Race in 2023, is an amateur rally raid overseen by Chris Armelin and veteran co-driver Sébastien Delaunay. Owing to its amateur status, most competitors race in events like RBI Sport’s Rallye Breslau and Fenix Rally or the Morocco Desert Challenge, though others like the aforementioned also boast experience in the prestigious races such as the Dakar and Rallye du Maroc.

The 2024 edition will start on 3 March in Debdou and wrap up on 9 March in Mhamid.

Route

Stage Date Start Finish 1 3 March Debdou Bouarfa 2 4 March Bouarfa Bouarfa 3 5 March Bouarfa Merzouga 4 6 March Merzouga Merzouga 5 7 March Merzouga Mhamid 6 8 March Mhamid Mhamid 7 9 March Mhamid Mhamid

Entry list

Bikes

Number Rider Team Bike 101 Amine Echiguer Amine Echiguer KTM 450 EXC-F 102 Florent Delahaye Distance KTM 450 EXC-F 103 Matthieu Severac Matthieu Severac GasGas EC 450F 104 Jean-Yves Sottiaux Jean-Yves Sottiaux Yamaha WR450F 105 Alexandre Englebert Alexandre Englebert KTM 500 EXC 106 Reijo Karppinen Dynaset KTM 450 EXC‐F 107 David Luce David Luce Husqvarna FE 450 108 Steff Rowe Petokask KTM 450 EXC‐F 109 Cristian Rosu Flatwhite Husqvarna FE 350 110 Felix Predescu Haita Motoclub Husqvarna FE 501 111 Craita Radu Haita Deva Husqvarna FE 450 112 Sam Thamas Pirates des Caraibes KTM 300 EXC 114 Jean-Christophe Thamas Pirates des Caraibes KTM 450 R 115 Max Harsdorf MotoMax KTM 660 R 116 Christopher Cork Heavy Enduro Racing KTM 990 Adv.

SSV

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 201 Hugues Lacam Delphine Delfino Retrospeed Can-Am X3 202 Philippe Pinchedez Loïc Minaudier Pinch Racing Can-Am X3 203 Stéphane Zosso Caroline Zosso ZZ Racing Can-Am X3 204 Jerome Pelichet Pascal Larroque Raid Lynx Can-Am MMP T3 205 Carlos Vento Carlos Ruiz Moreno Patriot Racing Team Can-Am X3 206 Emmanuel Mourlon Beernaert Geoffrey Noel de Burlin X‐Raids Can-Am X3 207 Kilian Revueltar Gustavo Castro Naturhouse Raid Team Can-Am X3 208 Eric Frey Bernard Nanchen ZZ Racing Can-Am X3 209 Frédéric Valverde Vincent Ferri Pinch Racing Can-Am X3 210 Fabrics della Barbera Pascal Troyon Eurojapan Aventures Comet R 211 Heathcliff Zingraff Gregory Revest Casteu Trophy Can-Am X3 T4 212 Justin Geyskens Alexander Derikx Geyskens Racing Team South Racing X3 214 Michel Bulteau Mikado Despontin M&M Motors Sports Can-Am X3 215 Damien Cousin Franck Baes Solurent Can-Am X3 216 Romain Quiot Stephanie Quiot Historic Driver Can-Am X3 217 Gilles Lallement Max Delfino Pinch Racing Can-Am X3 218 Axel Knauf Arnaud Quinet McQueen Rally Team Can-Am X3 219 Kevin Boulenaz Charles Perrin ZZ Racing Can-Am X3 220 Emmanuel Lavit Hervé Maniglier Pinch Racing Can-Am X3

Car

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 301 Simon Vitse Frédéric Lefebvre Solurent MD Optimus EVO 5 302 Thierry Bunel Stéphane Denecheau SetT Racing Buggy Fouquet 303 Yves Fromont Maxime Guillaume Team Fromont Volkswagen Tarek Buggy 304 Kacem Hamsas Paul Durame Team Hamsas SMG Buggy 305 Tom Stoker Jan van der Elzen Stoker Teamsport MD Optimus EVO 3 306 José Amorim Kenzo Deraeve ORD Racing Bowler Wildcat 307 Ronald Broomans Wendy Broomans Broomans Rally Team Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ 100 308 Patrick Le Ho Alexis Le Ho Alpat Raid Toyota Land Cruiser KDJ 120 309 Olivier Guerin Sandrine Cordier Terres et Dunes Toyota Land Cruiser KZJ 73

Truck