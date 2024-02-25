World Rally-Raid Championship

47 on 2024 Carta Rallye entry list

Credit: Carta Rallye

Forty-seven teams make up the grid for the eighth edition of the Carta Rallye, consisting of nineteen SSVs, fifteen bikes, nine cars, and four trucks.

2023 champions Benoit Fretin (car) and Valentin Serthilanges (bike) will not defend their wins, opening the door for those like Simon Vitse and Amine Echiguer, two major names who are hoping to rebound after being forced to retire from two major rallies in January. Vitse competed in the Dakar Rally that month but exited after the penultimate stage; he is bringing the new MD Optimus EVO 5 with him. The navigating couple of Max and Delphine Delfino also raced the Dakar and will now tackle the Carta with Gilles Lallement and Hugues Lacam, respectively.

Echiguer, the 2022 World Rally-Raid Championship in Rally3, returns after making his Carta Rallye début in 2023. He competed in the Africa Eco Race, held concurrently with the Dakar and following its old route that included legs in Morocco, but did not finish. Carlos Vento headlines the SSV entries after placing third in the AER.

Steff Rowe heads back to Morocco after competing in the W2RC’s Rallye du Maroc in October.

The Dutch Broomans Rally Team will celebrate their tenth anniversary in Morocco after competing in Tunisia. On the truck side, Truck Team Müller enters their maiden desert rally after tearing up the forests of Europe.

The Carta Rallye, which formed a partnership with the Africa Eco Race in 2023, is an amateur rally raid overseen by Chris Armelin and veteran co-driver Sébastien Delaunay. Owing to its amateur status, most competitors race in events like RBI Sport’s Rallye Breslau and Fenix Rally or the Morocco Desert Challenge, though others like the aforementioned also boast experience in the prestigious races such as the Dakar and Rallye du Maroc.

The 2024 edition will start on 3 March in Debdou and wrap up on 9 March in Mhamid.

Route

StageDateStartFinish
13 MarchDebdouBouarfa
24 MarchBouarfaBouarfa
35 MarchBouarfaMerzouga
46 MarchMerzougaMerzouga
57 MarchMerzougaMhamid
68 MarchMhamidMhamid
79 MarchMhamidMhamid

Entry list

Bikes

NumberRiderTeamBike
101Amine EchiguerAmine EchiguerKTM 450 EXC-F
102Florent DelahayeDistanceKTM 450 EXC-F
103Matthieu SeveracMatthieu SeveracGasGas EC 450F
104Jean-Yves SottiauxJean-Yves SottiauxYamaha WR450F
105Alexandre EnglebertAlexandre EnglebertKTM 500 EXC
106Reijo KarppinenDynasetKTM 450 EXC‐F
107David LuceDavid LuceHusqvarna FE 450
108Steff RowePetokaskKTM 450 EXC‐F
109Cristian RosuFlatwhiteHusqvarna FE 350
110Felix PredescuHaita MotoclubHusqvarna FE 501
111Craita RaduHaita DevaHusqvarna FE 450
112Sam ThamasPirates des CaraibesKTM 300 EXC
114Jean-Christophe ThamasPirates des CaraibesKTM 450 R
115Max HarsdorfMotoMaxKTM 660 R
116Christopher CorkHeavy Enduro RacingKTM 990 Adv.

SSV

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
201Hugues LacamDelphine DelfinoRetrospeedCan-Am X3
202Philippe PinchedezLoïc MinaudierPinch RacingCan-Am X3
203Stéphane ZossoCaroline ZossoZZ RacingCan-Am X3
204Jerome PelichetPascal LarroqueRaid LynxCan-Am MMP T3
205Carlos VentoCarlos Ruiz MorenoPatriot Racing TeamCan-Am X3
206Emmanuel Mourlon BeernaertGeoffrey Noel de BurlinX‐RaidsCan-Am X3
207Kilian RevueltarGustavo CastroNaturhouse Raid TeamCan-Am X3
208Eric FreyBernard NanchenZZ RacingCan-Am X3
209Frédéric ValverdeVincent FerriPinch RacingCan-Am X3
210Fabrics della BarberaPascal TroyonEurojapan AventuresComet R
211Heathcliff ZingraffGregory RevestCasteu TrophyCan-Am X3 T4
212Justin GeyskensAlexander DerikxGeyskens Racing TeamSouth Racing X3
214Michel BulteauMikado DespontinM&M Motors SportsCan-Am X3
215Damien CousinFranck BaesSolurentCan-Am X3
216Romain QuiotStephanie QuiotHistoric DriverCan-Am X3
217Gilles LallementMax DelfinoPinch RacingCan-Am X3
218Axel KnaufArnaud QuinetMcQueen Rally TeamCan-Am X3
219Kevin BoulenazCharles PerrinZZ RacingCan-Am X3
220Emmanuel LavitHervé ManiglierPinch RacingCan-Am X3

Car

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
301Simon VitseFrédéric LefebvreSolurentMD Optimus EVO 5
302Thierry BunelStéphane DenecheauSetT RacingBuggy Fouquet
303Yves FromontMaxime GuillaumeTeam FromontVolkswagen Tarek Buggy
304Kacem HamsasPaul DurameTeam HamsasSMG Buggy
305Tom StokerJan van der ElzenStoker TeamsportMD Optimus EVO 3
306José AmorimKenzo DeraeveORD RacingBowler Wildcat
307Ronald BroomansWendy BroomansBroomans Rally TeamToyota Land Cruiser HDJ 100
308Patrick Le HoAlexis Le HoAlpat RaidToyota Land Cruiser KDJ 120
309Olivier GuerinSandrine CordierTerres et DunesToyota Land Cruiser KZJ 73

Truck

NumberDriverCo-DriverMechanicTeamVehicle
401William van GroningenJessie van GroningenWesley van GroningenDust WarriorsIVECO PowerStar
402Andrew WicklowKirsty WicklowAlan WilsonPeake MotorsportTatra 815T
403Antoine VitseBenoit LiefoogheMichael VandewoestyneTeam SolurentScania Torpedo
404Jeroen MüllerGert-Jan Antonie VredenbergJeroen AssinkTruck Team MüllerDAF FAV 75
