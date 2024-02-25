47 on 2024 Carta Rallye entry list

Forty-seven teams make up the grid for the eighth edition of the Carta Rallye, consisting of nineteen SSVs, fifteen bikes, nine cars, and four trucks.
2023 champions Benoit Fretin (car) and Valentin Serthilanges (bike) will not defend their wins, opening the door for those like Simon Vitse and Amine Echiguer, two major names who are hoping to rebound after being forced to retire from two major rallies in January. Vitse competed in the Dakar Rally that month but exited after the penultimate stage; he is bringing the new MD Optimus EVO 5 with him. The navigating couple of Max and Delphine Delfino also raced the Dakar and will now tackle the Carta with Gilles Lallement and Hugues Lacam, respectively.
Echiguer, the 2022 World Rally-Raid Championship in Rally3, returns after making his Carta Rallye début in 2023. He competed in the Africa Eco Race, held concurrently with the Dakar and following its old route that included legs in Morocco, but did not finish. Carlos Vento headlines the SSV entries after placing third in the AER.
Steff Rowe heads back to Morocco after competing in the W2RC’s Rallye du Maroc in October.
The Dutch Broomans Rally Team will celebrate their tenth anniversary in Morocco after competing in Tunisia. On the truck side, Truck Team Müller enters their maiden desert rally after tearing up the forests of Europe.
The Carta Rallye, which formed a partnership with the Africa Eco Race in 2023, is an amateur rally raid overseen by Chris Armelin and veteran co-driver Sébastien Delaunay. Owing to its amateur status, most competitors race in events like RBI Sport’s Rallye Breslau and Fenix Rally or the Morocco Desert Challenge, though others like the aforementioned also boast experience in the prestigious races such as the Dakar and Rallye du Maroc.
The 2024 edition will start on 3 March in Debdou and wrap up on 9 March in Mhamid.
Route
|Stage
|Date
|Start
|Finish
|1
|3 March
|Debdou
|Bouarfa
|2
|4 March
|Bouarfa
|Bouarfa
|3
|5 March
|Bouarfa
|Merzouga
|4
|6 March
|Merzouga
|Merzouga
|5
|7 March
|Merzouga
|Mhamid
|6
|8 March
|Mhamid
|Mhamid
|7
|9 March
|Mhamid
|Mhamid
Entry list
Bikes
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|101
|Amine Echiguer
|Amine Echiguer
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|102
|Florent Delahaye
|Distance
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|103
|Matthieu Severac
|Matthieu Severac
|GasGas EC 450F
|104
|Jean-Yves Sottiaux
|Jean-Yves Sottiaux
|Yamaha WR450F
|105
|Alexandre Englebert
|Alexandre Englebert
|KTM 500 EXC
|106
|Reijo Karppinen
|Dynaset
|KTM 450 EXC‐F
|107
|David Luce
|David Luce
|Husqvarna FE 450
|108
|Steff Rowe
|Petokask
|KTM 450 EXC‐F
|109
|Cristian Rosu
|Flatwhite
|Husqvarna FE 350
|110
|Felix Predescu
|Haita Motoclub
|Husqvarna FE 501
|111
|Craita Radu
|Haita Deva
|Husqvarna FE 450
|112
|Sam Thamas
|Pirates des Caraibes
|KTM 300 EXC
|114
|Jean-Christophe Thamas
|Pirates des Caraibes
|KTM 450 R
|115
|Max Harsdorf
|MotoMax
|KTM 660 R
|116
|Christopher Cork
|Heavy Enduro Racing
|KTM 990 Adv.
SSV
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|201
|Hugues Lacam
|Delphine Delfino
|Retrospeed
|Can-Am X3
|202
|Philippe Pinchedez
|Loïc Minaudier
|Pinch Racing
|Can-Am X3
|203
|Stéphane Zosso
|Caroline Zosso
|ZZ Racing
|Can-Am X3
|204
|Jerome Pelichet
|Pascal Larroque
|Raid Lynx
|Can-Am MMP T3
|205
|Carlos Vento
|Carlos Ruiz Moreno
|Patriot Racing Team
|Can-Am X3
|206
|Emmanuel Mourlon Beernaert
|Geoffrey Noel de Burlin
|X‐Raids
|Can-Am X3
|207
|Kilian Revueltar
|Gustavo Castro
|Naturhouse Raid Team
|Can-Am X3
|208
|Eric Frey
|Bernard Nanchen
|ZZ Racing
|Can-Am X3
|209
|Frédéric Valverde
|Vincent Ferri
|Pinch Racing
|Can-Am X3
|210
|Fabrics della Barbera
|Pascal Troyon
|Eurojapan Aventures
|Comet R
|211
|Heathcliff Zingraff
|Gregory Revest
|Casteu Trophy
|Can-Am X3 T4
|212
|Justin Geyskens
|Alexander Derikx
|Geyskens Racing Team
|South Racing X3
|214
|Michel Bulteau
|Mikado Despontin
|M&M Motors Sports
|Can-Am X3
|215
|Damien Cousin
|Franck Baes
|Solurent
|Can-Am X3
|216
|Romain Quiot
|Stephanie Quiot
|Historic Driver
|Can-Am X3
|217
|Gilles Lallement
|Max Delfino
|Pinch Racing
|Can-Am X3
|218
|Axel Knauf
|Arnaud Quinet
|McQueen Rally Team
|Can-Am X3
|219
|Kevin Boulenaz
|Charles Perrin
|ZZ Racing
|Can-Am X3
|220
|Emmanuel Lavit
|Hervé Maniglier
|Pinch Racing
|Can-Am X3
Car
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|301
|Simon Vitse
|Frédéric Lefebvre
|Solurent
|MD Optimus EVO 5
|302
|Thierry Bunel
|Stéphane Denecheau
|SetT Racing
|Buggy Fouquet
|303
|Yves Fromont
|Maxime Guillaume
|Team Fromont
|Volkswagen Tarek Buggy
|304
|Kacem Hamsas
|Paul Durame
|Team Hamsas
|SMG Buggy
|305
|Tom Stoker
|Jan van der Elzen
|Stoker Teamsport
|MD Optimus EVO 3
|306
|José Amorim
|Kenzo Deraeve
|ORD Racing
|Bowler Wildcat
|307
|Ronald Broomans
|Wendy Broomans
|Broomans Rally Team
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ 100
|308
|Patrick Le Ho
|Alexis Le Ho
|Alpat Raid
|Toyota Land Cruiser KDJ 120
|309
|Olivier Guerin
|Sandrine Cordier
|Terres et Dunes
|Toyota Land Cruiser KZJ 73
Truck
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Mechanic
|Team
|Vehicle
|401
|William van Groningen
|Jessie van Groningen
|Wesley van Groningen
|Dust Warriors
|IVECO PowerStar
|402
|Andrew Wicklow
|Kirsty Wicklow
|Alan Wilson
|Peake Motorsport
|Tatra 815T
|403
|Antoine Vitse
|Benoit Liefooghe
|Michael Vandewoestyne
|Team Solurent
|Scania Torpedo
|404
|Jeroen Müller
|Gert-Jan Antonie Vredenberg
|Jeroen Assink
|Truck Team Müller
|DAF FAV 75