Carl Cox Motorsport to take 2024 off, focus on Extreme H launch in 2025

Carl Cox Motorsport is the third team to drop out of the Extreme E grid ahead of the 2024 season, but it is only a year off before resuming operations when the series becomes Extreme H in 2025.

The team made their début in 2023, beginning the season with Timo Scheider and Christine GZ as drivers before Lia Block replaced the latter for the second half. CCM finished the season ninth in points with a best finish of third courtesy of Scheider and GZ at the first Hydro X Prix. Scheider has since left for SUN Minimeal Team while Block is focusing on formula racing.

“We’re delighted that our Extreme E drivers have excelled, with Timo launching his own team and Lia moving into the world of F1 Academy,” said team principal Alon Shulman. “With the first officially sanctioned FIA hydrogen race series kicking off in 2025, our preparations for Carl Cox Motorsport Extreme H are firmly underway.”

Besides CCM, Chip Ganassi Racing and X44 have also closed up shop. Although the loss of so many teams might raise concern from fans, it is important to note that the series is entering what is basically a throwaway year as it transitions to Extreme H.

“Being invited to bring Carl Cox Motorsport into the highly-anticipated Extreme H series that launches in 2025 feels like a leap into the future,” Cox stated. “We’ll be working closely with the Extreme E family over the next twelve months as we prepare to launch our championship campaign in the ground-breaking new car. We are most definitely in it to win it.”