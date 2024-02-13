Mohammed Al-Balooshi begins Bajas World Cup title defence with Saudi victory

Yazeed Al-Rajhi‘s hopes of winning the Dakar Rally on his home soil evapourated when he crashed halfway. A month later, while not the World Rally-Raid Championship, he began the FIA World Baja Cup on a strong note when he won the Saudi Baja for the seventh time.

Al-Rajhi set the tone when he won the first stage, but had an off performance in the second stage as he finished fourth, five and a half minutes behind winner João Ferreira. Despite Al-Rajhi’s stumble, Ferreira just narrowly missed out on closing the gap entirely as Al-Rajhi beat him by just thirty-eight seconds.

“It’s always nice to win here,” commented Al-Rajhi. “I never expected that I would become a Baja or a cross-country specialist but my first win here opened my eyes to this kind of racing. I enjoy it a lot.”

Juan Cruz Yacopini lost out to Ferreira in Stage #2 by forty-seven seconds, and was too far back to catch Rokas Baciuška for the final spot on the overall podium. Baciuška, the Stage #1 runner-up, was running his second race in the top-level Ultimate class after the Baja Aragón last summer, improving upon his ninth in that race.

Dania Akeel was sixth in her Ultimate début behind Aliyyah Koloc. Unlike the quartet ahead of them, the two are competing for FIA Middle East Baja Cup points.

Despite not being the Challenger victor, João Dias‘ second-place finish still earned him the win among World Baja Cup racers and he thus leaves Saudi Arabia tied for the outright lead with SSV winner Fernando Álvarez. Amerigo Ventura, third in the 2023 FIA European Cup, suffered a mechanical issue on Friday that knocked him out of the race, though his Quaddy Racing team-mate Ahmed Al-Kuwari won the SSV class in Middle East Baja.

While Nasser Al-Attiyah is not defending his FIA World Baja championship, Mohammed Al-Balooshi‘s hopes of a second consecutive title on the FIM Baja World Cup side are off to a good start as he notched his fourth Saudi Baja win in as many tries. He won Stage #1 ahead of Abdullah Alshatti, and the latter tried to return the favour when he beat him for third the following stage but could not narrow it enough.

“I am very happy to win this rally for the fourth time. I have a perfect record here in Saudi. I have never lost the Saudi Baja,” commented Al-Balooshi after the second stage. “Today was very tricky. It was an easy stage but so simple to make a stupid mistake. Our strategy was to bring the bike to the finish line and secure the win. Thanks to this, I’m leading the FIM Bajas World Cup standings.”

Philip Horlemann was the lone entrant in the FIM’s newly created Trail category for twin-cylinder bikes with over 600cc in engine displacement. Racing the Husqvarna FE 501 enduro bike, his time would have ranked him seventh among all motorcycles.

2024 Saudi Baja results

FIA

Ultimate

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Class Time Margin 1 200 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Timo Gottschalk Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 4:28:53 Leader 2 201 João Ferreira Filipe Palmeiro X-raid Mini JCW Team Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ 4:29:31 + 0:38 3 203 Rokas Baciuška Oriol Vidal Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 4′:30:02 + 1:09 4 202 Juan Cruz Yacopini Daniel Oliveiras Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 4:35:21 + 6:28 5 205 Aliyyah Koloc Sébastien Delaunay Buggyra ZM Racing Red-Lined REVO T1+ T1+ 5:00:43 + 31:50 6 204 Dania Akeel Stéphane Duplé Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 5:08:02 + 39:09 DNS 210 Nasser Al-Ajmi Fares Al-Thefiri Nasser Al-Ajmi Nissan Patrol T1.1 DNS N/A Bold – Competing in World Baja Cup

Underscore – Competing in Middle East Baja Cup

Stock

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Class Time Margin 1 502 Majed Abdulrahman Al-Thunayyan Fahad Sulayym Al-Sufyani Team Al-Thunayyan Racing Nissan Patrol T2.1 8:32:34 Leader

Challenger

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Class Time Margin 1 301 Saleh Al-Saif Nasser Al-Kuwari Dark Horse Team GRally OT3 T3.1 4:47:50 Leader 2 306 João Dias João Miranda Santag Racing Can-Am Maverick T3.1 4:59:31 + 11:41 3 302 Diego Martinez Sergio Lafuente South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick T3.1 5:23:52 + 36:02 4 307 Pal Lonyai Dmytro Tsyro X-raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype T3.1 5:31:37 + 43:47 5 303 Annett Quandt Annie Seel X-raid Yamaha Supported Team Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype T3.1 5:39:44 + 51:54 6 300 Hamad Nasser Al-Harbi Alexey Kuzmich Shegawl Racing Can-Am Maverick T3.1 5:48:18 + 1:00:28 7 308 Maha Al-Hamali Oriol Mena Dark Horse Team Can-Am Maverick T3.1 6:01:35 + 1:13:45 8 304 Khalid Aljafla Andrei Rudnitski Aljafla Racing Can-Am Maverick T3.1 6:16:29 + 1:28:39 9 309 Brad Salazar Marco Guerrón R-X Sport Can-Am Maverick T3.1 6:27:51 + 1:40:01 DNF 305 Eduard Pons Jaume Betriu Past-Racing Taurus T3 Max T3.1 DNF N/A DNF 311 Gunter Hinkelmann Nicolas Falloux Gunter Hinkelmann Taurus T3 Max T3.1 DNF N/A DNF 310 Abdullah Al-Haydan Bader Al-Ajmi Ibex Racing Can-Am Maverick T3.1 DNF N/A

SSV

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Time Margin 1 402 Fernando Álvarez Xavier Panseri South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 5:13:31 Leader 2 408 Alexander Toril Boquoi Pedro López Chaves Escuderia JMP Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 5:28:14 + 14:43 3 404 Ahmed Al-Kuwari Manuel Luchesse Quaddy Racing Yamaha YXZ1000R SS 5:39:29 + 25:58 4 407 Luis Henderson Bruno Jacomy Luis Henderson Polaris RZR Pro R 5:57;32 + 44:01 5 411 Moaaz Majdy Hariri Tariq Al-Rammah Dark Horse Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 6:25:27 + 1:11:56 6 416 Atif Alzarouni Mohammed Hasan Innab Atif Alzarouni Yamaha YXZ1000R SS 6:26:12 + 1:12:41 7 409 Ibrahim Almuhna Faisal Ibrahim Al-Suwayh Almuhna Racers Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 6:26:14 + 1:12:43 8 401 Mshari Al-Thefiri Michaël Metge Sports Racing Technologies Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 6:49:54 + 1:36:23 9 410 Bader Mohammed Al-Barrak Marco Piana Bader Mohammed Al-Barrak Polaris RZR Pro R 7:41:23 + 2:27:52 10 412 Tullio Versace Corrado Ughetti Tullio Versace Polaris RZR Pro R 9:48:30 + 4:34:59 11 405 Abdulla Ali Al-Khelaifi Abdulaziz Yahya Al-Jabri Quaddy Racing Yamaha YXZ1000R SS 17:14:43 + 12:01:12 12 415 Mathilda Lauwens Syndiely Wade R-X Sport Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 17:33:43 + 12:20:12 DNF 400 Amerigo Ventura Habeeb Al-Shammari Quaddy Racing Yamaha YXZ1000R SS DNF N/A DNF 403 Abdullah Ahmed Al-Shegawi Aleksandr Alekseev Shegawi Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo DNF N/A

FIM

Bike

Finish Number Rider Team Bike Time Margin 1 1 Mohammed Al-Balooshi MX Ride Dubai KTM 450 Rally Replica 7:00:22 Leader 2 3 Abdullah Alshatti MX Ride Dubai Husqvarna 450 Rally 7:02:34 + 2:12 3 6 Abdulhaim Abdullah Masad Al-Mogeera Abdulhaim Abdullah Masad Al-Mogeera KTM 450 Rally Replica 7:13:29 + 13:07 4 22 Hamdan Mohamed Al-Ali Hamdan Mohamed Al-Ali Husqvarna FE 450 7:17:12 + 16:50 5 2 Pedro Bianchi Prata* Pedro Bianchi Prata Honda CRF 450 Rally 7:37:13 + 36:51 6 13 Abdullah Abu Aisheh Abdullah Abu Aisheh GasGas 450 Rally 7:40:29 + 40:07 7 15 Salman Mohamed Humood Farhan Salman Mohamed Humood Farhan Husqvarna FE 450 7:46:50 + 46:28 8 12 Martin Chalmers Martin Chalmers GasGas 450 Rally Replica 7:53:01 + 52:39 9 4 Andrew Houlihan* Andrew Houlihan Husqvarna FR 450 7:57:36 + 57:14 10 5 Ehab Walid Al-Hakeem Ehab Walid Al-Hakeem Yamaha WR450F Rally 8:04:18 + 1:03:56 11 25 Rafic Eid* MX Ride Dubai Husqvarna FE 450 8:33:46 + 1:33:24 12 10 Ahmed al-Jaber Ahmed al-Jaber KTM 450 Rally Replica 9:13:14 + 2:12:52 13 11 Jason Paul Joslin Jason Paul Joslin Husqvarna FE 350 9:40:05 + 2:39:43 14 19 Abdullatif Mohammed Mojadam Abdullatif Mohammed Mojadam Honda CRF 450 Rally 19:21:00 + 12:20:38 DNF 18 Anas Abdullah Al-Rihayani Anas Abdullah Al-Rihayani KTM 450 Rally Replica DNF N/A DNS 9 Badr Mohammed Al-Hamdan Badr Mohammed Al-Hamdan Yamaha WR450F Rally DNS N/A DNS 24 Mohammed Saeed Bawazeer Mohammed Saeed Bawazeer Yamaha WR450F Rally DNS N/A * – Veteran Trophy

Quad

Finish Number Rider Team Quad Time Margin 1 100 Haitham Al-Tuwayjiri Haitham Al-Tuwayjiri Yamaha Raptor 700 7:39:15 Leader 2 101 Hani Al-Noumesi Hani Al-Noumesi Yamaha Raptor 700 8:44:40 + 1:05:25 3 105 Abdulaziz Al-Shayban Abdulaziz Al-Shayban Yamaha Raptor 700 9:05:40 + 1:26:25 4 102 Abdulaziz Al-Atawi Abdulaziz Al-Atawi Yamaha Raptor 700 10:24:18 + 2:45:03 DNS 103 Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Abdullatif Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Abdullatif Can-Am Renegade 800 DNS N/A

Trail