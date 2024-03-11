Preston Campbell, Ricky Brabec crush Mint 400 Motorcycle Race

Ricky Brabec had a heck of a Mint 400 weekend as he got to win on both four and two wheels. After winning his UTV class in the Limited race on Friday, he teamed up with Preston Campbell to dominate the Motorcycle Race on Saturday.
Racing a Honda for JCR Honda, the duo crushed the race with a nineteen-minute advantage over runner-ups Danny Cooper, Chance Fullterton, and Connor Eddy. The trio of Jesse Canepa, Ryan Marshall, and Clayton Roberts were forty-eight-and-a-half minutes behind the #P03.
Campbell, the son of Baja 1000 legend Johnny Campbell, adds a second straight Unlimited Off-Road Racing Series win after claiming the inaugural California 300 bike race last October.
“I got off to a pretty good start,” said Campbell. “Me and Chance battled a little bit but I was able to get in the lead pretty early. I didn’t have to fight the dust but just fighting the shadows and the cold, cold air but it wasn’t too bad.”
The win was Brabec’s second in the Motorcycle Race after claiming the 2019 edition with Kendall Norman. Brabec, also the defending Dakar Rally champion, took over the bike from Campbell for the second half of the six-lap event.
“It was a fun day and was a little bit cold, wasn’t too dusty, but the whoops were bigger and deeper. The last lap was definitely brutal,” commented Brabec. “For me and Preston, we’re both very different in weight. To get the bike working good for both of us was… it wasn’t that difficult, it was actually fairly easy, but yeah, the JCR Honda worked really well.”
The Open Pro Motorcycle class swept the top four, with Kyle Hutcheson‘s #P12 holding off the Open Sportsman Motorcycle of Wyatt Cooper.
On the same day as the Motorcycle Race and the Unlimited race, the Youth 170 and 250 classes held their races. Declan Shields swept boh events, with the former being split into Youth 170 Open and Youth 170 Production classes. Youth 570 and Youth 1000 raced the day prior.
Motorcycle class winners
|Class
|Overall Finish
|Number
|Rider of Record
|Total Time
|1975–1982 Sportsman Motorcycle
|65
|V138
|Nicholas Lapaglia
|3:14:07.171*
|1983–1995 Sportsman Motorcycle
|66
|V269
|Victor Borg
|3:25:50.575*
|201–300cc Pro Motorcycle
|7
|P200
|Tony Nolen
|8:59:24.488
|201–300cc Sportsman Motorcycle
|21
|S258
|Oak Adams
|8:28:51.385*
|Adventure Bike Sportsman Motorcycle
|63
|A26
|Kaden Lehne
|3:00:17.192*
|Hooligan Sportsman Motorcycle
|70
|H69
|Douglas Darrah
|3:55:57.815*
|Ladies Pro Motorcycle
|19
|W01
|Krista Conway
|8:15:16.530
|Open Ironman Sportsman Motorcycle
|10
|I01
|Reed Christensen
|7:31:03.042*
|Open Pro Motorcycle
|1
|P03
|Preston Campbell
|7:37:16.063
|Open Sportsman Motorcycle
|5
|S01
|Wyatt Cooper
|8:41:06.000
|Over 30 Sportsman Motorcycle
|24
|389
|Robbie Silvernail
|8:31:19.316*
|Over 40 Sportsman Motorcycle
|11
|401
|Brett Stevens
|7:40:42.780*
|Over 50 Sportsman Motorcycle
|61
|509
|Craig Janett
|7:45:17.489*
|Over 60 Sportsman Motorcycle
|59
|643
|Steven McQuerry
|6:20:21.912*
Youth class winners
|Class
|Number
|Driver of Record
|Total Time
|Youth 1000
|Y1610
|Mason Cotter
|48:09.674
|Youth 170 Open
|T218
|Preston Zygela
|27:21.175
|Youth 170 Production
|159y
|Declan Shields
|25:38.731
|Youth 200
|Y001
|Cash Martinez
|26:18.623
|Youth 250
|258
|Declan Shields
|25:09.538
|Youth 570
|Y585
|Estella Gaddis
|45:14.100
|Youth 570 Open
|Brody Berhorst
|46:01.923