Preston Campbell, Ricky Brabec crush Mint 400 Motorcycle Race

Ricky Brabec had a heck of a Mint 400 weekend as he got to win on both four and two wheels. After winning his UTV class in the Limited race on Friday, he teamed up with Preston Campbell to dominate the Motorcycle Race on Saturday.

Racing a Honda for JCR Honda, the duo crushed the race with a nineteen-minute advantage over runner-ups Danny Cooper, Chance Fullterton, and Connor Eddy. The trio of Jesse Canepa, Ryan Marshall, and Clayton Roberts were forty-eight-and-a-half minutes behind the #P03.

Campbell, the son of Baja 1000 legend Johnny Campbell, adds a second straight Unlimited Off-Road Racing Series win after claiming the inaugural California 300 bike race last October.

“I got off to a pretty good start,” said Campbell. “Me and Chance battled a little bit but I was able to get in the lead pretty early. I didn’t have to fight the dust but just fighting the shadows and the cold, cold air but it wasn’t too bad.”

The win was Brabec’s second in the Motorcycle Race after claiming the 2019 edition with Kendall Norman. Brabec, also the defending Dakar Rally champion, took over the bike from Campbell for the second half of the six-lap event.

“It was a fun day and was a little bit cold, wasn’t too dusty, but the whoops were bigger and deeper. The last lap was definitely brutal,” commented Brabec. “For me and Preston, we’re both very different in weight. To get the bike working good for both of us was… it wasn’t that difficult, it was actually fairly easy, but yeah, the JCR Honda worked really well.”

The Open Pro Motorcycle class swept the top four, with Kyle Hutcheson‘s #P12 holding off the Open Sportsman Motorcycle of Wyatt Cooper.

On the same day as the Motorcycle Race and the Unlimited race, the Youth 170 and 250 classes held their races. Declan Shields swept boh events, with the former being split into Youth 170 Open and Youth 170 Production classes. Youth 570 and Youth 1000 raced the day prior.

Motorcycle class winners

Class Overall Finish Number Rider of Record Total Time 1975–1982 Sportsman Motorcycle 65 V138 Nicholas Lapaglia 3:14:07.171* 1983–1995 Sportsman Motorcycle 66 V269 Victor Borg 3:25:50.575* 201–300cc Pro Motorcycle 7 P200 Tony Nolen 8:59:24.488 201–300cc Sportsman Motorcycle 21 S258 Oak Adams 8:28:51.385* Adventure Bike Sportsman Motorcycle 63 A26 Kaden Lehne 3:00:17.192* Hooligan Sportsman Motorcycle 70 H69 Douglas Darrah 3:55:57.815* Ladies Pro Motorcycle 19 W01 Krista Conway 8:15:16.530 Open Ironman Sportsman Motorcycle 10 I01 Reed Christensen 7:31:03.042* Open Pro Motorcycle 1 P03 Preston Campbell 7:37:16.063 Open Sportsman Motorcycle 5 S01 Wyatt Cooper 8:41:06.000 Over 30 Sportsman Motorcycle 24 389 Robbie Silvernail 8:31:19.316* Over 40 Sportsman Motorcycle 11 401 Brett Stevens 7:40:42.780* Over 50 Sportsman Motorcycle 61 509 Craig Janett 7:45:17.489* Over 60 Sportsman Motorcycle 59 643 Steven McQuerry 6:20:21.912* * – Did not complete all six laps or full distance not required for class

Youth class winners