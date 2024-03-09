Ronnie Anderson scores maiden desert win in Mint 400 Limited

Ronnie Anderson knows how to win in short course. He can now say he knows how to win in the open desert, and what better place to earn his first desert overall victory at than the legendary Mint 400?

Anderson, racing a Polaris in the UTV Pro Open class, won the Mint’s Limited race on Friday after a frantic late run in which he had to pass numerous lapped cars and chase down classmate Ryan Piplic. Piplic was one of the favourites alongside World Rally-Raid Championship star Mitch Guthrie and 2023 winner Joe Terrana, only to suffer a flat tyre on the final lap. Despite losing a power steering belt as he pulled into pit, Anderson took advantage of Piplic’s issue to set the fastest time.

“It feels amazing, that’s my first desert overall win right there,” said Anderson. “Pretty happy to be able to do it here at the Mint 400. Legendary race and a really, really, really tough one that a lot of people like to win. Super, super excited. So proud of my whole team, they worked their butts off for moments like this. Wouldn’t want to have it any other way.

“We come from a short course background and usually we’re sprinters through and through, but learn pretty quickly here that desert racing is more about the marathon than the sprint. It’s brutal; it actually wasn’t too bad lap one, but over the hundreds of cars going lap after lap after lap, by lap four it was absolutely brutal. There wasn’t a section on the course that wasn’t beat up, wasn’t whooped out, so attrition was definitely a big factor there. That’s where we got a lot of our track position there on lap four, a lot of people fell out there lap three and four, so we just played it smooth, consistent, conservative, and it paid off today.”

Prior to his puncture, Piplic had been leading Anderson by roughly twenty seconds and the Class 10 of Tyler Mills in the overall. Mills was the first car to reach the finish, though Anderson beat him by a minute. Abraham Gutierrez arrived shortly after Mills, coming up four minutes short.

Piplic salvaged a fourth overall and second in UTV Pro Open. While Terrana was unable to repeat the overall, he still topped the UTV Pro class ahead of Tim Fitzpatrick, Matt Burroughs, and Anderson’s brother RJ Anderson.

“The track sure is rough, it got super rough,” Mills commnted. “It felt good, but we just wanted to keep moving. I didn’t have any problem, we didn’t have any flats, nothing. We didn’t stop all day except for fuel and that’s it. I don’t think I passed that many cars ever in a race. There was lappers all over. Everybody got out of the way, everybody was good and we just picked our way.”

Guthrie was not the only W2RC competitor as he and some of his fellow American rally raiders skipped the championship’s Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge last week to focus on the Mint. Ricky Brabec, the Dakar Rally bike champion, and his Monster Energy Honda Rally Team colleague Skyler Howes traded in their handlebars for a steering wheel, a formula that worked to perfection when they won the UTV Pro NA class ahead of new Honda Factory Off-Road Racing driver Michael McFayden. Brabec’s girlfriend and W2RC SSV racer Sara Price, who was RJ Anderson’s team-mate in Extreme E for a brief spell in 2022, was ordered to switch to the UTV Pro class at the last minute because her Can-Am Maverick did not meet regulation for UTV Pro Stock and finished twelfth alongside Cameron Steele. The Brabec/Howes tandem narrowly beat Price and Steele in the overall by one minute.

Unlike the Unlimited race on Saturday that is reserved for trucks, the Limited race boasts a variety of vehicles like Beetles in Class 11 and even military vehicles. The latter was split into Vintage Military and Modern Military categories, with the former’s winner Alex Hernandez in a Humvee from AM General. United States Army contractor Flyer Defense supplied a quartet of General Dynamics Flyer 72s for personnel from the Army’s 5th Special Forces Group, which competed in Modern Military against the likes of Polaris RZRs and Storm SRTVs.

Matt Trainham, the director of vehicle testing for Rivian, completed the race in an electric Rivian R1T.

The race was held a week after the Nitrocross season finale in nearby Las Vegas. Faces from that weekend who appeared Friday included Blake Wilkey, winner of both Nitrocross Baja Bugs and the Mint’s Class 11, and UFC Hall of Famer Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, finishing eleventh in UTV Pro Open. Cerrone will also run the Unlimited event.

Concurrent with the Limited race, Nic Whetstone crushed Unlimited qualifying as the only truck with a time below four minutes; defending champion Eric Hardin qualified third. Kyle Jergensen, the 2022 Mint 400 Unlimited winner, topped Group 1 qualifying for Unlimited Truck SPEC trucks.

The Potts family had a difficult Friday when Carib Potts flipped his Class 10 in the Limited race, then Cole Potts rolled his Unlimited Truck in qualifying; consequently, Cole will start at the back on Saturday as the fifty-eighth truck off the line. In spite of his accident, Carib still mustered a top ten in Class 10 in ninth, albeit completing just a lap. he same could not be said for twenty-three others in the Limited race who failed to reach the finish. UTV Pro Stock drivers Kenneth Clifton, Erik Reynolds, Jesse Sword, and Loni Unser were disqualified for illegal exhausts and other disallowed components for the class. Loni, daughter of Johnny Unser and Pikes Peak International Hill Climb competitor, was making her Mint 400 début and had been leading the class until a “string of bad luck” hit on the final lap.

Limited class winners

Class Overall Finish Number Driver of Record Total Time 4600 Stock 88 4623 John Williams 8:37:13.614* Class 1/2-1600 38 1676 Travis Reese 9:58:50.050 Class 10 2 1008 Tyler Mills 7:36:44.561 Class 11 79 1157 Blake Wilkey 7:50:43.826* Class 12 20 1206 Sammy Ehrenberg 8:49:31.567 Class 1450 40 1450 Don Beaumont 10:01:20.867 Class 2000 102 2016 Davis Julian 10:39:25.502 Class 5 Unlimited 17 533 Tevon Murachanian 8:38:12.440 Class 5-1600 32 554 Raul Solano 9:33:34.122 Class 7S 83 7141 James Burman 8:20:51.453* Class 9 Challenger 165 923 Jonathan Harstad 3:09:30.180 EV Production 171 EV100 Matt Trainham 4:04:11.412* Gambler 500/Hooptie X Stock 168 G140 Emme Hall 3:43:57.659 Jeepspeed Challenge 107 1733 Mike Bosley 11:16:18.977 Jeepspeed Trophy 86 4725 Jeff Harmonson 8:28:24.041* Modern Military 133 M968 Cole Johnson 6:32:31.619* Modern Vintage 200 V300 Steve Grinter DNF Open Sportsman 65 8132 Kyle Washington 6:29:07.442* Stock Production Truck Full 136 851 Chris Woo 7:18:47.696 Stock Production Truck Mini/Mid 132 7330 Chad Hall 6:18:49.454* Trophy Lite 47 6052 Shawn Runyon 10:19:47.825 UTV Modified 67 UM930 Todd Zuccone 6:49:12.672* UTV Pro 7 P998 Joe Terrana 7:54:17.087 UTV Pro Normally Aspirated 26 1991 Ricky Brabec 9:17:08.717 UTV Pro Open 1 PO952 Ronnie Anderson 7:35:48.525 UTV Pro Stock 41 PS998 Nicolas Evans 10:03:08.245 UTV Stock 61 U900 Max Hirn 12:45:32.371 Vintage 130 V101 Buck Vinson 6:15:21.378* Vintage Military 136 M22X Alex Hernandez 7:48:24.764* Vintage Open 125 V233 John Griffin 5:26:08.761* * – Did not complete all four laps or full distance not required for class

Unlimited qualifying results

Group 1

Position Number Driver of Record Time Margin 1 222 Kyle Jergensen 4:14.185 Leader 2 272 Troy Grabowski 4:16.845 + 2.660 3 284 Justin “Bean” Smith 4:19.800 + 5.615 4 205 Trey Gibbs 4:22.515 + 8.330 5 282 Brent Fox 4:22.593 + 8.408 6 279 Cole Hardin 4:24.558 + 10.373 7 299 Sid Mattila 4:25.211 + 11.026 8 201 Jason Coleman 4:25.236 + 11.051 9 273 Jordan Brenthel 4:25.396 + 11.211 10 219 Thor Herbst 4:27.548 + 13.363 11 267 Bret Jeffers 4:28.015 + 13.830 12 227 Jack Olliges 4:29.130 + 14.945 13 211 Thomas St. Peter 4:29.567 + 15.382 14 277 Travis Williams 4:29.923 + 15.738 15 250 Nick Isenhouer 4:30.096 + 15.911 16 295 Pat Gailey 4:31.214 + 17.029 17 246 James Scully 4:31.780 + 17.605 18 214 Donald Cerrone 4:35.157 + 20.972 19 208 Garrett Gentry 4:36.093 + 21.908 20 263 EJ Herbst 4:37.160 + 22.975 21 224 Terry Householder 4:37.225 + 23.040 22 288 Andre Laurin 4:37.269 + 23.084 23 230 Chad Hall 4:38.918 + 24.733 24 255 Kirk Harkey 4:39.307 + 25.122 25 202 Neal Drickey 4:45.757 + 31.572 26 245 Adam Castaneda 4:47.096 + 32.911 27 254 Trevor Brain 4:48.097 + 33.912 28 274 Shane Lewis 4:51.010 + 36.825 29 204 Maxime Losier 4:52.341 + 38.156 30 266 Harrison Weiss 4:52.546 + 38.361 31 269 CJ Faison 4:56.092 + 41.906 32 233 Josh Horschel 5:08.201 + 54.016 33 210 Louis Horschel 5:15.228 + 1:01.043 34 262 Lincoln Day 5:19.005 + 1:04.819 35 212 Paul Kraus 5:23.267 + 1:09.081 36 271 Chase Barbieri 8:13.239 + 3:59.054

Group 2