Off Road

Ronnie Anderson scores maiden desert win in Mint 400 Limited

By
5 Mins read
Credit: Anderson Bros.

Ronnie Anderson knows how to win in short course. He can now say he knows how to win in the open desert, and what better place to earn his first desert overall victory at than the legendary Mint 400?

Anderson, racing a Polaris in the UTV Pro Open class, won the Mint’s Limited race on Friday after a frantic late run in which he had to pass numerous lapped cars and chase down classmate Ryan Piplic. Piplic was one of the favourites alongside World Rally-Raid Championship star Mitch Guthrie and 2023 winner Joe Terrana, only to suffer a flat tyre on the final lap. Despite losing a power steering belt as he pulled into pit, Anderson took advantage of Piplic’s issue to set the fastest time.

“It feels amazing, that’s my first desert overall win right there,” said Anderson. “Pretty happy to be able to do it here at the Mint 400. Legendary race and a really, really, really tough one that a lot of people like to win. Super, super excited. So proud of my whole team, they worked their butts off for moments like this. Wouldn’t want to have it any other way.

“We come from a short course background and usually we’re sprinters through and through, but learn pretty quickly here that desert racing is more about the marathon than the sprint. It’s brutal; it actually wasn’t too bad lap one, but over the hundreds of cars going lap after lap after lap, by lap four it was absolutely brutal. There wasn’t a section on the course that wasn’t beat up, wasn’t whooped out, so attrition was definitely a big factor there. That’s where we got a lot of our track position there on lap four, a lot of people fell out there lap three and four, so we just played it smooth, consistent, conservative, and it paid off today.”

Prior to his puncture, Piplic had been leading Anderson by roughly twenty seconds and the Class 10 of Tyler Mills in the overall. Mills was the first car to reach the finish, though Anderson beat him by a minute. Abraham Gutierrez arrived shortly after Mills, coming up four minutes short.

Piplic salvaged a fourth overall and second in UTV Pro Open. While Terrana was unable to repeat the overall, he still topped the UTV Pro class ahead of Tim Fitzpatrick, Matt Burroughs, and Anderson’s brother RJ Anderson.

“The track sure is rough, it got super rough,” Mills commnted. “It felt good, but we just wanted to keep moving. I didn’t have any problem, we didn’t have any flats, nothing. We didn’t stop all day except for fuel and that’s it. I don’t think I passed that many cars ever in a race. There was lappers all over. Everybody got out of the way, everybody was good and we just picked our way.”

Guthrie was not the only W2RC competitor as he and some of his fellow American rally raiders skipped the championship’s Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge last week to focus on the Mint. Ricky Brabec, the Dakar Rally bike champion, and his Monster Energy Honda Rally Team colleague Skyler Howes traded in their handlebars for a steering wheel, a formula that worked to perfection when they won the UTV Pro NA class ahead of new Honda Factory Off-Road Racing driver Michael McFayden. Brabec’s girlfriend and W2RC SSV racer Sara Price, who was RJ Anderson’s team-mate in Extreme E for a brief spell in 2022, was ordered to switch to the UTV Pro class at the last minute because her Can-Am Maverick did not meet regulation for UTV Pro Stock and finished twelfth alongside Cameron Steele. The Brabec/Howes tandem narrowly beat Price and Steele in the overall by one minute.

Unlike the Unlimited race on Saturday that is reserved for trucks, the Limited race boasts a variety of vehicles like Beetles in Class 11 and even military vehicles. The latter was split into Vintage Military and Modern Military categories, with the former’s winner Alex Hernandez in a Humvee from AM General. United States Army contractor Flyer Defense supplied a quartet of General Dynamics Flyer 72s for personnel from the Army’s 5th Special Forces Group, which competed in Modern Military against the likes of Polaris RZRs and Storm SRTVs.

Matt Trainham, the director of vehicle testing for Rivian, completed the race in an electric Rivian R1T.

The race was held a week after the Nitrocross season finale in nearby Las Vegas. Faces from that weekend who appeared Friday included Blake Wilkey, winner of both Nitrocross Baja Bugs and the Mint’s Class 11, and UFC Hall of Famer Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, finishing eleventh in UTV Pro Open. Cerrone will also run the Unlimited event.

Concurrent with the Limited race, Nic Whetstone crushed Unlimited qualifying as the only truck with a time below four minutes; defending champion Eric Hardin qualified third. Kyle Jergensen, the 2022 Mint 400 Unlimited winner, topped Group 1 qualifying for Unlimited Truck SPEC trucks.

The Potts family had a difficult Friday when Carib Potts flipped his Class 10 in the Limited race, then Cole Potts rolled his Unlimited Truck in qualifying; consequently, Cole will start at the back on Saturday as the fifty-eighth truck off the line. In spite of his accident, Carib still mustered a top ten in Class 10 in ninth, albeit completing just a lap. he same could not be said for twenty-three others in the Limited race who failed to reach the finish. UTV Pro Stock drivers Kenneth Clifton, Erik Reynolds, Jesse Sword, and Loni Unser were disqualified for illegal exhausts and other disallowed components for the class. Loni, daughter of Johnny Unser and Pikes Peak International Hill Climb competitor, was making her Mint 400 début and had been leading the class until a “string of bad luck” hit on the final lap.

Limited class winners

ClassOverall FinishNumberDriver of RecordTotal Time
4600 Stock884623John Williams8:37:13.614*
Class 1/2-1600381676Travis Reese9:58:50.050
Class 1021008Tyler Mills7:36:44.561
Class 11791157Blake Wilkey7:50:43.826*
Class 12201206Sammy Ehrenberg8:49:31.567
Class 1450401450Don Beaumont10:01:20.867
Class 20001022016Davis Julian10:39:25.502
Class 5 Unlimited17533Tevon Murachanian8:38:12.440
Class 5-160032554Raul Solano9:33:34.122
Class 7S837141James Burman8:20:51.453*
Class 9 Challenger165923Jonathan Harstad3:09:30.180
EV Production171EV100Matt Trainham4:04:11.412*
Gambler 500/Hooptie X Stock168G140Emme Hall3:43:57.659
Jeepspeed Challenge1071733Mike Bosley11:16:18.977
Jeepspeed Trophy864725Jeff Harmonson8:28:24.041*
Modern Military133M968Cole Johnson6:32:31.619*
Modern Vintage200V300Steve GrinterDNF
Open Sportsman658132Kyle Washington6:29:07.442*
Stock Production Truck Full136851Chris Woo7:18:47.696
Stock Production Truck Mini/Mid1327330Chad Hall6:18:49.454*
Trophy Lite476052Shawn Runyon10:19:47.825
UTV Modified67UM930Todd Zuccone6:49:12.672*
UTV Pro7P998Joe Terrana7:54:17.087
UTV Pro Normally Aspirated261991Ricky Brabec9:17:08.717
UTV Pro Open1PO952Ronnie Anderson7:35:48.525
UTV Pro Stock41PS998Nicolas Evans10:03:08.245
UTV Stock61U900Max Hirn12:45:32.371
Vintage130V101Buck Vinson6:15:21.378*
Vintage Military136M22XAlex Hernandez7:48:24.764*
Vintage Open125V233John Griffin5:26:08.761*
* – Did not complete all four laps or full distance not required for class

Unlimited qualifying results

Group 1

PositionNumberDriver of RecordTimeMargin
1222Kyle Jergensen4:14.185Leader
2272Troy Grabowski4:16.845+ 2.660
3284Justin “Bean” Smith4:19.800+ 5.615
4205Trey Gibbs4:22.515+ 8.330
5282Brent Fox4:22.593+ 8.408
6279Cole Hardin4:24.558+ 10.373
7299Sid Mattila4:25.211+ 11.026
8201Jason Coleman4:25.236+ 11.051
9273Jordan Brenthel4:25.396+ 11.211
10219Thor Herbst4:27.548+ 13.363
11267Bret Jeffers4:28.015+ 13.830
12227Jack Olliges4:29.130+ 14.945
13211Thomas St. Peter4:29.567+ 15.382
14277Travis Williams4:29.923+ 15.738
15250Nick Isenhouer4:30.096+ 15.911
16295Pat Gailey4:31.214+ 17.029
17246James Scully4:31.780+ 17.605
18214Donald Cerrone4:35.157+ 20.972
19208Garrett Gentry4:36.093+ 21.908
20263EJ Herbst4:37.160+ 22.975
21224Terry Householder4:37.225+ 23.040
22288Andre Laurin4:37.269+ 23.084
23230Chad Hall4:38.918+ 24.733
24255Kirk Harkey4:39.307+ 25.122
25202Neal Drickey4:45.757+ 31.572
26245Adam Castaneda4:47.096+ 32.911
27254Trevor Brain4:48.097+ 33.912
28274Shane Lewis4:51.010+ 36.825
29204Maxime Losier4:52.341+ 38.156
30266Harrison Weiss4:52.546+ 38.361
31269CJ Faison4:56.092+ 41.906
32233Josh Horschel5:08.201+ 54.016
33210Louis Horschel5:15.228+ 1:01.043
34262Lincoln Day5:19.005+ 1:04.819
35212Paul Kraus5:23.267+ 1:09.081
36271Chase Barbieri8:13.239+ 3:59.054

Group 2

PositionNumberDriver of RecordClassTimeMargin
118Nic WhetstoneUnlimited Truck 2WD3:57.240Leader
2140Conner McMullenClass 14:05.770+ 8.530
379Eric HardinUnlimited Truck 2WD4:06.028+ 8.788
4179Mario Fuentes ZaragozaClass 14:06.603+ 9.363
532Ryan ArcieroUnlimited Truck 2WD4:07.008+ 9.768
611Rob MacCachrenUnlimited Truck 2WD4:07.417+ 10.177
719Tim HerbstUnlimited Truck 2WD4:09.028+ 11.788
824Adam HouseholderUnlimited Truck 2WD4:12.044+ 14.804
96Christian SourapasUnlimited Truck 2WD4:14.202+ 16.962
1097BJ BaldwinUnlimited Truck 2WD4:15.461+ 18.221
1170Kevin ThompsonUnlimited Truck 2WD4:15.567+ 18.327
129Ethan EbertUnlimited Truck 2WD4:17.422+ 20.182
1388David BernsteinUnlimited Truck 2WD4:22.565+ 25.325
1434Brett ComiskeyUnlimited Truck 4WD4:24.777+ 27.537
1527Steve OlligesUnlimited Truck 2WD4:29.220+ 31.980
16129Madix BaileyClass 14:34.574+ 37.334
1791Alexander WackerUnlimited Truck 2WD4:36.030+ 38.790
18111Jay ReichertClass 14:38.028+ 40.787
1944Bill ApgoodUnlimited Truck 2WD4:40.758+ 43.518
2013Michael FryeUnlimited Truck 2WD4:46.268+ 49.029
21L22Robert MaloneUnlimited Truck Legends5:06.218+ 1:08.978
2260Cole PottsUnlimited Truck 4WD10:35.733+ 6:38.493
23127Drew NormanClass 1DNFN/A
24115Dan MyersClass 1DNFN/A
25141Kyle McMullenClass 1DNFN/A
26L23Luis SaenzUnlimited Truck LegendsDNFN/A
2726Jonathan BrenthelUnlimited Truck 4WDDNFN/A
About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
Off Road

Alcan 5000 Rally returns with frozen fervour in fortieth anniversary

By
3 Mins read
The biennial Alcan 5000 Rally, back in 2024, took competitors from Washington State, through Canada, and as far north as Coldfoot, Alaska, before wrapping up in Anchorage.
Off Road

Jon Nelson dies after cancer battle

By
2 Mins read
Jon Nelson, builder of legendary off-road trucks like Larry Ragland’s 4× Baja 1000 winner and future NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson’s first foray into 4-wheelers, died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.
Off Road

Palestinian podium sweep in Jordan 4x4 gives "sign of hope despite ongoing aggression at home"

By
2 Mins read
Emad Khabeis led a Palestinian 1–2–3–4 in the Jordan 4×4 Championship’s season opener in a moment of light during an otherwise grim time for their country.