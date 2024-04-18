Lamborghini Iron Lynx “Highly Motivated” For Home Race In Imola

Lamborghini Iron Lynx are set and ready for the 2024 6 Hours of Imola, the second round in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari is located just over an hour’s drive away from the team’s headquarters and they are eager to put on a good show for their home fans.

The Lamborghini SC63 in action in the Qatar 1812km. Credit: Marius Hecker / DPPI

The Lamborghini SC63 is the Italian marque’s first entry into the Hypercar category in the WEC. The bright green car certainly turned heads at the season opening Qatar 1812km and finished a respectable 13th out of 19 Hypercars on the grid. The car also finished a promising 7th in the 2024 12 Hours of Sebring, where the team experienced what the engineers called probably the toughest conditions the car will face all year.

After completing these races without major issues, the team are focusing on maximising their potential at their home race. Now with race experience under their belts, the team will use that to create a baseline set up during the practise sessions. Reliability and learning remain the top priorities for a programme still so early in its development, but the team are very keen to showcase what they can do in front of their adoring home crowd.

Credit: Lamborghini Iron Lynx

The 4.9km Imola circuit is a favourite for drivers and teams alike, but offers a significant challenge. For the Lamborghini Squadra Corse drivers who share driving duties in the one SC63 competing this weekend, their experience may prove invaluable. Mirko Bortolotti won in GT cars at Imola, Edoardo Mortara competed at the circuit in the early days of his career, while Daniil Kvyat finished 4th in the 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda.

Especially compared to the wide, smooth Lusail International Circuit in Qatar, the tight twists and turns of Imola mean that traffic management and overtaking opportunities in general will be tough for the Hypercars to contend with. Traffic management will be particularly tricky when attempting to negotiate their way past the slower LMGT3 cars with which they share the track.

The Lamborghini SC63 at the Prologue event in Qatar. Credit: Lamborghini Iron Lynx

Lamborghini Iron Lynx Racing Director Emmanuel Esnault is realistic about what to expect this weekend. “There is still a lot to do and a lot to improve” he explained, adding “we look forward to seeing more progress and to continuing the path we started with Mirko, Daniil, and Edoardo.” However, the ever-present allure of racing at home continues to enthral the team. Esnault enthused that “racing so close to home is always special, and it is also beneficial on the operational side with such a new programme. In addition, Imola has outstanding history and character, it’s an extremely fascinating place.”

The Lamborghini Iron Lynx driver line-up of (L-R) Mirko Bortolotti, Edoardo Mortara, and Daniil Kvyat. Credit: Lamborghini Iron Lynx

The 2024 6 Hours of Imola takes place at 13:00 CET on Sunday 21 April 2024. Stay with The Checkered Flag for reports throughout the weekend.