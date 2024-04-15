Dakar

Team B.R.A. entering both Dakar Rally and Classic in 2025

Credit: Team B.R.A.

Bournezeau Rallye Aventure, also known as Team B.R.A. for short, will be pulling double duty in January 2025 as they plan to enter both the Dakar Rally and the Dakar Classic. Yannick Grèzes will race the former in a Drakart Scorpion while his son Tenessy Grèzes and Julien Bessé enter the latter with a Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80 and Mitsubishi Pajero V6, respectively.

Drakart is an American manufacturer that builds side-by-side vehicles for American desert racing like SCORE International and Best In The Desert, though their vehicles are also FIA compliant and thus eligible for Dakar. In 2017, the company built a rally raid car loosely based on the Ford Edge.

Grèzes’ Drakart Scorpion is a 2WD model eligible to compete in the Challenger category. 2025 will be his first Dakar since finishing ninety-third overall and thirty-third in the H1 class at the 2022 Dakar Classic in a Suzuki Vitara. He previously raced the main Dakar Rally in 2005 and 2007 on a bike and car, respectively. Anthony Drapeau returns as his navigator after working with him in 2022.

Credit: Team B.R.A.

Tenessy, who has shared cars with his dad in French rally competition since he was sixteen, finished eighty-first in the 2022 Classic (thirty-third in H2). He drove a Land Cruiser BJ73, which the family found was within their price range so they opted to race. Lucas Longepe, who has been friends with the younger Grèzes since their early teens, will be his co-driver again.

Bessé’ is the founder of Config-racing.com, an online racing equipment store that sponsored the Grèzes in 2022. Francky Corbeau will serve as co-driver.

Team B.R.A. was formerly known as Team PGTP 85.

