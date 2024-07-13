Adrien Van Beveren re-signs with Honda through 2026

Adrien Van Beveren has agreed to a two-year contract with Monster Energy Honda Rally Team, keeping him on a Honda CRF450 Rally for the 2025 and 2026 World Rally-Raid Championships and Dakar Rallies. He announced the news on Saturday.

Van Beveren is currently third in the W2RC RallyGP standings with one race remaining. He kicked off the season with a career-best finish of third at the Dakar Rally, notching two stage wins and finally breaking onto the podium after coming up short in his previous eight tries. Honda skipped the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge before returning for the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, where he won the final stage but narrowly missed the podium in fourth (though he was third among points-eligible riders), followed by another third at the Desafío Ruta 40.

He trails points leader Ross Branch by sixteen points and Honda team-mate Ricky Brabec by seven going into the season-ending Rallye du Maroc. Van Beveren finished seventh at the 2023 edition.

The Frenchman joined Honda in June 2022 after Yamaha shuttered their factory rally raid programme following that year’s Dakar Rally. He finished fourth overall in his maiden W2RC start at the Rallye du Maroc before winning the season-ending Andalucía Rally. 2023 saw him win at Abu Dhabi en route to a third in the championship, the highest finishing Honda rider.

Honda currently fields five bikes in RallyGP for Van Beveren, Brabec, Skyler Howes, Pablo Quintanilla, and Tosha Schareina. Save for their absence at Abu Dhabi, the marque has won all three of their entered rounds in 2024 including a 1–2–3–4 at the DR 40 led by Brabec; Brabec also won the Dakar Rally while Schareina claimed the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid. Enetering Morocco, Honda leads Hero in the manufacturer’s standings by twenty-two points.