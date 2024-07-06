Pérez Frustrated after “Letting Team Down” with Q1 Exit at Silverstone

Sergio Pérez suffered another early exit in qualifying after being knocked out in Q1 at the 2024 British Grand Prix.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing driver will start the race in Silverstone down in nineteenth after losing the car at Copse in Q1, leaving himself stuck in the gravel. Reports suggest the Mexican driver is once again under pressure at the Championship leaders, despite only signing a new deal a few races ago. This qualifying result won’t have done anything to relieve those pressures either as he was out-qualified by both Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda in the junior team, Visa Cash App RB for the fourth time in six races.

Speaking to F1TV, he said: “It’s very frustrating, I let my whole team down. I was one of the first to put on the slick tyre and at point I needed all the temperature I could get and as I was approaching Turn 9 and shifted down I locked up the rears, which put me off the track.

“It was completely sinked in water out of 9. I ended up trying to keep it straight but lost the car. The tyres were so cold and I just got caught out by the conditions.

“I was trying to get out [the gravel] but once you’re there it’s really difficult. It’s frustrating. It hurts to let your team down in that way, especially because we’ve had a really strong weekend up until now and unfortunately we didn’t get to show the full pace.”

Pérez may be able to steer his RB20 towards the points in the 2024 British Grand Prix, but it will be tough to be anywhere near his teammate, Max Verstappen, and the race leaders.

Follow everything from race day with the TCF F1 account on X (formerly Twitter).