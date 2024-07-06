Silverstone Struggle for Verstappen: Early Off Damages Floor Leaving Pole Hopes Dashed

It was a tricky qualifying session for championship leader, Max Verstappen as he could only manage fourth on the grid due to damage to his floor.

Verstappen will start the 2024 British Grand Prix on the second row, but the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver could’ve spoiled the British party up front if he hadn’t of damaged his floor during Q1, going into the gravel at Copse corner.

The damage taken to the floor left Verstappen in a difficult position and despite the team attempting to make some repairs, it left the three time world champion battling with the car and unable to affect the battle for pole position.

Speaking to F1TV after qualifying, Verstappen said: “It was a bit unlucky in Q1 that it started to rain going into one lap for qualifying.

“I already slowed down but it still lost the car so of course then almost crashed, kept it out the barrier but lots of floor damage from then onwards. The team did a great job to try and repair as much as we could but some bits were missing that you can’t really glue on.

“From there onwards, we were really battling with the balance of the car, naturally as the floor is of course a really important part on the car and at the end of the day I’m really happy to be P4 [on the grid].”

Verstappen is hoping for much more in the race tomorrow but it will be difficult with Lando Norris ahead of him and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton sharing the front row.

He added: “I think for sure [it cost us pole] – if you look at the floor there was lots of damage. Everything is possible, of course I would’ve liked to have started first but at least now we can drive an attacking race and see if we can put them under pressure out front.”

