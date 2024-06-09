2024 Desafio Ruta 40: Budassi, Alcorta, Palomba, Stratico navigate to Ansenuza wins

The Desafío Ansenuza is a navigation-based rally series that partners with the World Rally-Raid Championship whenever it arrives in Argentina for the Desafío Ruta 40. This continued for 2024 as twelve competitors across four categories took to the mountains.
2023 Ansenuza bike champion Ariel Budassi was the top dog on the two-wheel side, setting the fastest time for four of five stages and beating Nicolas Vaschetto by over six hours. Most of this margin was built in Stage #4, when Budassi finished within six hours while Vaschetto was second with a time of over nine and a half hours.
Prologue winner Juan Nimo finished third. A paraplegic rider who races with a special frame that keeps him upright while saddled, he had Eduardo Parra and Agustín Pedersen race alongside him as shadow riders; although Parra and Pedersen had their own numbers, the three are classified together as a single entity.
Three of the four Quad riders won a stage with Juan José Alcorta finishing ahead by an hour.
Nicolas Stratico, who won the 2024 Desafío Ansenuza’s season opener in Villa Mercedes in May, continued his hot streak in his new Toyota Hilux to win the Cars.
N5 champion Jonatan Palomba went back and forth with Omar Gandara for the UTV win. The closest battle came in Stage #4 when Gandara beat Palomba by just eleven seconds, but he finished half an hour behind in the overall.
Desafío Ansenuza overall results
Moto
|Finish
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Time
|Margin
|1
|703
|Ariel Budassi
|Ariel Budassi
|22:34:26
|Leader
|2
|705
|Nicolas Vaschetto
|Nicolas Vaschetto
|28:55:41
|+ 6:21:15
|3
|700
|Juan Nimo*
|Juan Nimo
|31:20:56
|+ 8:46:30
|4
|706
|Sebastián Reartes Neri
|Sebastián Reartes Neri
|34:25:43
|+ 11:51:17
Quad
|Finish
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Time
|Margin
|1
|721
|Juan José Alcorta
|Juan José Alcorta
|22:07:09
|Leader
|2
|724
|Jorge Hernan Vazquez
|Jorge Hernan Vazquez
|23:45:03
|+ 1:37:54
|3
|723
|Victor Hugo Brusadin
|Victor Hugo Brusadin
|25:43:35
|+ 3:36:26
|4
|720
|Juan Pablo Díaz
|Juan Pablo Díaz
|36:49:02
|+ 14:41:53
Auto
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Time
|Margin
|1
|742
|Nicolas Stratico
|Fabián Aguzzi
|Toyomec Sport Racing
|23:43:04
|Leader
|2
|743
|Eduardo Mastantuono
|Alejandro Schilling
|Eduardo Mastantuono
|31:17:05
|+ 7:34:03
UTV
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Time
|Margin
|1
|741
|Jonatan Palomba
|Daniel Annetta
|Jonatan Palomba
|18:29:13
|Leader
|2
|740
|Omar Gandara
|Joaquín Wior
|Omar Gandara
|18:58:41
|+ 29:28
Desafío Ansenuza stage winners
Moto/Quad
|Stage
|Bike
|Time
|Quad
|Time
|Prologue
|Juan Nimo
|14:05
|Juan Pablo Díaz
|14:09
|Stage #1
|Ariel Budassi
|5:52:10
|Juan José Alcorta
|5:23:38
|Stage #2
|Ariel Budassi
|3:41:16
|Juan José Alcorta
|3:26:00
|Stage #3
|Ariel Budassi
|3:06:50
|Victor Hugo Brusadin
|4:16:13
|Stage #4
|Ariel Budassi
|5:50:36
|Victor Hugo Brusadin
|3:57:46
|Stage #5
|Nicolas Vaschetto
|4:00:41
|Victor Hugo Brusadin
|3:39:56
Auto/UTV
|Stage
|Auto
|Time
|UTV
|Time
|Prologue
|Nicolas Stratico
|14:13
|Omar Gandara
|14:03
|Stage #1
|Nicolas Stratico
|5:59:13
|Jonatan Palomba
|5:21:48
|Stage #2
|Eduardo Mastantuono
|3:50:17
|Jonatan Palomba
|3:12:22
|Stage #3
|Nicolas Stratico
|3:59:10
|Omar Gandara
|3:30:06
|Stage #4
|Nicolas Stratico
|5:58:42
|Omar Gandara
|3:04:36
|Stage #5
|Nicolas Stratico
|3:54:14
|Jonatan Palomba
|3:06:44