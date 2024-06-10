World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Desafio Ruta 40: Romain Dumontier claims Rally2 in Honda debut

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Edoardo Bauer/DPPI

After racing with Husqvarna, Romain Dumontier made the switch to Honda for the Desafío Ruta 40. But whether on a Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica or a Honda CRF450 Rally, the World Rally-Raid Championship‘s Rally2 points leader only knows how to win.

Dumontier traded blows with championship rival and defending race winner Bradley Cox throughout all five stages, the former claiming three straight stages with the latter’s two sandwiching them. Cox’s Stage #1 victory gave him the early edge over Dumontier by 1:23 before the Frenchman came to life with his back-to-back-to-back wins. Although this allowed him to build up some space between them, Cox never finished outside the podium to keep the margin.

Nineteen-year-old Edgar Canet, who impressed at the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid in April, was also part of the conversation as he and Cox swapped second and third place during the three days. Entering the fifth and final day, the top three were separated by just 13:30. Although Cox won the stage, he failed to make up the seven-minute deficit to Dumontier as he only won by twenty-nine seconds.

The victory provides only the slightest of breathing room in the championship with one round remaining as Dumontier increases his lead over Cox from three to eight points.

“It’s my second time here and my first win with a new bike, a Honda,” said Dumontier. Coupled with Ricky Brabec in RallyGP, Honda was the first manufacturer of 2024 to win two class overalls in a given rally. “Very happy with the new team; the bike is fantastic. The rally was great with three stage wins. Stages #3 and #4 were the most complicated; I had to stay very focused on the roadbook, and it went very well for me.”

Prologue winner Jeremías Pascual was too far back to catch the top three, but held a seven-minute edge over 2023 Rallye du Maroc Road to Dakar winner Toby Hederics going into Stage #5. This mattered little as he ended up retiring, moving Hederics up to fourth. David Casteu rounded out the top five and won the Veteran Trophy.

Konrad Dąbrowski is the only other rider still mathematically in contention for the Rally2 championship as he trails Dumontier by twenty-three, but faces an uphill battle as he had been behind by eleven after Portugal. He struggled in Argentina from the start when he finished eleventh in class in the Prologue after struggling to ride through the fog, followed by an electrical problem that knocked him out of Stage #1. Dąbrowski recovered over the next four stages with a finish as high as fifth in the second, though the early trouble relegated him to seventeenth and last among finishers.

Jatin Jain and Ramiro Barco, the only riders entered on Kove and Hero bikes, retired due to crashes. Jain had a misadventure in Argentina that he described as “like a journey to the centre of the Earth,” having landed in Córdoba only to learn his return flights were cancelled; once the race began, a rock knocked his bike’s chain off in Stage #1 and resulted in a delay before a crash two days later resulted in terminal engine damage. Barco, a new test rider for RallyGP team Hero MotoSports, fractured his tibia in a Stage #3 accident.

Rally2 overall results

FinishNumberRiderTeamTimeMargin
116Romain DumontierTeam Dumontier Racing18:57:19Leader
218Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing Team19:03:50+ 6:31
369Edgar Canet*Xraids Experience19:10:36+ 13:17
421Toby Hederics*BAS World KTM Racing Team20:05:40+ 1:08:21
532David Casteu*Xraids Experience20:33:03+ 1:35:44
658Robbie Wallace*Xraids Experience20:43:03+ 1:45:44
766Rolando Martinez*Xraids Experience22:49:44+ 3:52:25
885Leonardo Cola*Leonardo Cola23:05:28+ 4:08:09
999Juan Santiago Rostan*Xraids Experience23:13:29+ 4:16:10
1033Carlos Malo Peña*MED Racing Team23:32:56+ 4:35:37
1131Alvaro Coppola*MED Racing Team24:15:33+ 5:18:14
1270José Pablo Curletto*Xraids Experience24:18:32+ 5:21:13
1320Jiří BrožBAS World KTM Racing Team24:35:44+ 5:38:25
14144Fabián von Thuengen*Fabián von Thuengen24:36:21+ 5:39:02
1523Nathan Rafferty*BAS World KTM Racing Team24:40:34+ 5:43:15
1643Ferran Zaragoza*Pedregà Team28:42:39+ 9:45:20
1726Konrad DąbrowskiDUUST Rally Team32:08:02+ 13:10:43
DNF19Ramiro Barco OlivaHero MotoSportsDNFN/A
DNF45Jatin Jain*Xraids ExperienceDNFN/A
DNF63Jeremías Pascual*Pedregà TeamDNFN/A
DNF83Gustavo Milutín VilaMax Clean Rally TeamDNFN/A
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship
Bold – Junior Trophy
Italics – Veteran Trophy

Rally2 stage winners

StageRiderTime
PrologueJeremías Pascual*17:29.4
Stage #1Bradley Cox4:13:32
Stage #2Romain Dumontier4:24:27
Stage #3Romain Dumontier3:27:20
Stage #4Romain Dumontier3:47:59
Stage #5Bradley Cox2:43:23

W2RC Rally2 standings

For readability, competitors registered for the championship who have not earned points are excluded.

RankRiderPointsMargin
1Romain Dumontier83Leader
2Bradley Cox75– 8
3Konrad Dąbrowski60– 23
4Jean-Loup Lepan57– 26
5Jan Brabec35– 48
6Mathieu Dovèze33– 50
7Toni Mulec20– 63
8Jiří Brož16– 67
9Diego Llanos15– 68
10Tobias Ebster14– 69
11Charan Moore12– 71
12Sébastien Herbet11– 72
13Charlie Herbst8– 75
14David McBride6– 77
15Oran O’Kelly5– 78
16Sebastián Urquía3– 80
17Rachid Al-Lal Lahadil2– 81
Share
Avatar photo
3690 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Desafio Ruta 40: Manuel Andujar clinches championship in Quad swan song

By
3 Mins read
Manuel Andújar, in his final race as a Quad rider, went out on top as he won the World Rally-Raid Championship a round early in his home country. He and his fellow Argentines finished 1–2–3–4.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Desafio Ruta 40: Ricardo Ramilo scores SSV overall win, points picture shaken up

By
2 Mins read
Ricardo Ramilo is a World Rally-Raid Championship overall race winner, while Sebastián Guayasamín is now the SSV points leader with one round to go.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Desafio Ruta 40: John Medina escapes with Rally3 victory

By
2 Mins read
John Medina chased Fernando Hernández for the first half of the Desafío Ruta 40 until the latter crashed, and Medina survived the final leg to win in Rally3.