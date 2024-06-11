World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: 2,492 kilometres from Marrakesh to Mengoub

Credit: ODC Event

Like in 2023, the 2024 Rallye du Maroc will conclude the World Rally-Raid Championship come October. On Monday, organiser ODC Event revealed the route which will stretch 2,492 kilometres with 1,517 km being Selective Sections.

After scrutineering and final technical checks on 5 October, the race begins with the Prologue on 6 October, a loop starting and ending in Marrakesh. The fourth largest city in Morocco, it has hosted legs of the Rallye du Maroc including the final stage in 2014 when it was called the Rallye OiLybia du Maroc. Marrakesh also has a racing scene, hosting Formula E from 2016 to 2022.

Stage #1 takes the rally from Marrakesh to Zagora, a town in the Draa River valley and where the main bivouac was located in 2023. Much like last year, Zagora will host a loop for Stage #2.

Mengoub, a town in eastern Morocco straddling the Algerian border, will be the other bivouac from Stage #3—the longest stage in terms of SS—onwards. It will have two loops on the last pair of days.

The 1,517 kilometres in timed sections make the race slightly longer than in 2023, which had 1,470 km. Including road sections, 2024 also exceeds 2023 by 252 km.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Toby Price are the reigning winners.

2024 Rallye du Maroc route

StageStartFinishSelective SectionsRoad SectionsDate
PrologueMarrakeshMarrakesh26 km57 km6 October
1MarrakeshZagora268 km228 km7 October
2ZagoraZagora318 km158 km8 October
3ZagoraMengoub321 km355 km9 October
4MengoubMengoub312 km62 km10 October
5MengoubMengoub272 km115 km11 October
