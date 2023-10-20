World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Rallye du Maroc: Yazeed Al-Rajhi completes Toyota T1 season sweep

Credit: Julien Delfosse/DPPI

If three Dakar Rallies and two World Rally-Raid Championships aren’t enough to convince people that the Toyota Hilux is the top rally raid vehicle today, how about the Hilux winning all five W2RC races in 2023?

Toyota had already clinched the manufacturer’s championship at the penultimate round in Argentina, but put the cherry atop their title at the Rallye du Maroc as Yazeed Al-Rajhi recorded his second win of 2023 after the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. He led a 1–2 finish for Overdrive Racing with Denis Krotov in tow, the latter scoring his best career W2RC finish.

Both of Al-Rajhi’s W2RC wins came on consistency as he failed to win any stages but the frontrunners dropped out. Al-Rajhi himself never finished worse than fifth across the five days.

Nasser Al-Attiyah only needed four points to secure the title when he led Al-Rajhi by fifty-one entering Morocco. He and his Hilux quickly achieved that by winning the first two stages, and he looked poised to claim his fourth victory in five races. The latter ended up falling apart in Stage #4 when one of the rear driveshafts broke, forcing him to drive in front-wheel-drive before the resulting strain led to the right front driveshaft giving way too. He bowed out of the rally altogether on the fifth and final leg with a crash just ten kilometres in. The same had occurred in Abu Dhabi when he won the first three stages only to crash out while Al-Rajhi took the win.

While certainly not an ideal end to the season and possibly his Toyota tenure as his free agency status remains in the air for 2024, Al-Attiyah still waltzed away with the title by twenty-four points on Al-Rajhi. Juan Cruz Yacopini finished fourth overall and third among W2RC competitors to secure a Toyota podium sweep of the final standings.

“2023 has been a fantastic year for the TGR W2RC team,” said Toyota Gazoo Racing W2RC boss Alain Dujardyn. “We started by winning the Dakar Rally and, after great determination and excellent teamwork, managed to secure all three W2RC titles. This is the second consecutive year of W2RC success for us, an achievement we’re all very happy to celebrate.

“I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks to all the engineers, mechanics, agencies and sponsors involved in our 2023 campaign. Without their collective efforts, as well as those of the drivers and co-drivers, we would have been able to achieve all our goals. Finally, I would also like to thank the wider Toyota family in the service park, including the privateers who campaign in our cars. Their sportsmanship and camaraderie throughout the season have been without equal, and it is a pleasure to continually push the limits for better together. The GR DKR Hilux T1+ has proven its strength and durability once again, and we look forward to embarking on a further journey with this magnificent car in 2024 and beyond.”

While Toyota reigned supreme for yet another season, Team Audi Sport had plenty to look forward to as they prepare for their swan song Dakar Rally in 2024. After a disastrous Dakar in January and soul searching over the next few months, the team returned to the W2RC with a vengeance in Morocco as Mattias Ekström won the Prologue and beat Al-Attiyah for the Stage #3 win on pace, though he was already out of overall contention due to an hour-long penalty for missing a waypoint on the first stage.

Even with Ekström unable to contend for the overall, team-mate Stéphane Peterhansel picked up the slack by winning Stage #4. It was the Dakar legend’s first stage victory in the world championship since the 2022 Rallye du Maroc‘s final day as an Open Car entry. Peterhansel narrowed the gap to just 3:49 behind Al-Rajhi going into the last stage, only for Audi’s Dakar demons to haunt him again in the first thirty kilometres.

Bahrain Raid Xtreme, Toyota’s primary rival in the championship, skipped Argentina to focus on Morocco even if it meant sacrificing Sébastien Loeb‘s hopes of vying for the title. Unfortunately for the Prodrive programme, Loeb was another Stage #4 victim as he crashed into a ditch while running second overall. Orlando Terranova salvaged the race for the team by winning the next day, though a broken suspension in Stage #2 prevented him from making inroads in the general ranking. Non-championship driver Cristian Baumgart was the lone Prodrive Hunter in the top ten.

Krzysztof Hołowczyc finished twenty-second after his Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus‘s power steering failed from the very first stage. He spent the rest of the rally trying to manage the steering along with suspension issues. While the struggles prevented Hołowczyc from bolstering Mini’s standing in the manufacturer’s championship, Prodrive’s own troubles allowed Mini to hang on for third by just two points.

“It was very hard because we were driving at the limit of our car to see how much we could push the car and where our limits are,” Hołowczyc recapped. “The amazing thing is that all the factory cars had problems, the cars were stopped on the stages due to breakdowns, and we practiced the same. After six days, we are much smarter about the endurance of the car and what we can afford. We have to remember that the Dakar, for which this rally was a test, is very long and we have to make sure the car is in one piece. There the winners are at the finish line. We survived the Rallye du Maroco, Łukasz (Kurzeja) improved navigation a lot and we can say that the next step is done.”

Despite not competing for points, Nani Roma impressed in the maiden W2RC race for the M-Sport Ford Ranger, finishing third overall.

As is customary, the rally serves as a dress rehearsal for those running the 2024 Dakar Rally, meaning T1 was filled with unique names hoping to experiment in new rides. Guillaume de Mévius was one of these drivers as the T3 regular finished twelfth in his first T1 start. Pau Navarro, who had a bigger jump from T4 to T1, quickly impressed as the top T1.1 subcategory driver though was set back by a broken driveshaft and tyre punctures.

T1 overall results

FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamClassTimeMargin
1201Yazeed Al-RajhiTimo GottschalkOverdrive RacingT1+14:49:09Leader
2210Denis KrotovKonstantin ZhiltsovOverdrive RacingT1+15:23:26+ 34:17
3211Nani Roma*Alex Haro BravoM-Sport Ford World Rally TeamT1+15:32:12+ 43:03
4202Juan Cruz YacopiniDaniel OliveirasOverdrive RacingT1+15:46:17+ 57:08
5225Eugenio Amos*Paolo CeciOverdrive RacingT1+15:49:22+ 1:00:13
6205Martin ProkopViktor ChytkaORLEN Benzina TeamT1+15:52:57+ 1:03:48
7223Marcos Baumgart*Kleber CinceaX Rally TeamT1+15:57:28+ 1:08:19
8206Mattias EkströmEmil BergkvistTeam Audi SportT1.U16:34:23+ 1:45:14
9228Lionel Baud*Lucie BaudCentury RacingT1.217:00:59+ 2:11:50
10235Michael Van Eikeren*Jasper RiezebosDakar Team Van EikerenT1.217:25:14+ 2:36:05
11230Jean-Rémy Bergounhe*Lionel CostesMD Rallye SportT1.217:47:47+ 2:58:38
12216Guillaume de Mévius*François CazaletOverdrive RacingT1+18:04:32+ 3:15:23
13227Isidre Esteve*José Maria Villalobos ValcarcelRepsol Toyota Rally TeamT1+18:11:52+ 3:22:43
14209Carlos SainzLucas CruzTeam Audi SportT1.U18:36:02+ 3:46:53
15232Benoit Fretin*Cédric DupléYDEO CompetitionT1.218:55:29+ 4:06:20
16233Urvo Männama*Risto LepikRally Raid EstoniaT1.219:31:45+ 4:42:36
17234Gintas Petrus*Jose MarquesToyota Gazoo Racing BalticsT1.220:22:45+ 5:33:36
18208Stéphane PeterhanselÉdouard BoulangerTeam Audi SportT1.U27:55:11+ 13:06:02
19200Nasser Al-AttiyahMathieu BaumelToyota Gazoo RacingT1+28:59:10+ 14:10:01
20217Jean-Luc CeccaldiThomas GaidellaMD Rallye SportT1.234:21:19+ 19:32:10
21215Orlando TerranovaBernardo GraueBahrain Raid XtremeT1+34:34:28+ 19:45:19
22212Krzysztof HołowczycŁukasz KurzejaX-raid TeamT1+35:08:22+ 20:19:13
23203Sébastien LoebFabian LurquinBahrain Raid XtremeT1+35:12:11+ 20:23:02
24222Cristian Baumgart*Alberto AndreottiX Rally TeamT1+35:12:30+ 20:23:21
25226Simon Vitse*Frédéric LefebvreMD Rallye SportT1.235:35:34+ 20:46:25
26219Pau NavarroGonçalo ReisFN Speed TeamT1.137:20:23+ 22:31:14
27229Maik Willems*Robert Van PeltDakar Team Van EikerenT1.138:51:36+ 24:02:27
DNF207Guerlain ChicheritAlex WinocqOverdrive RacingT1+DNFN/A
DNF214Mathieu SerradoriLoïc MinaudierCentury RacingT1.2DNFN/A
DNF218Magdalena ZajacJacek CzachorProxcars TME Rally TeamT1.1DNFN/A
DNF231Daniel Alonso Villaron*Alejandro Lopez FernandezPast RacingT1.1DNFN/A
DNF236Patrice Étienne*Antoine SanchezYDEO CompetitionT1.2DNFN/A
DNF237Frédéric Tuheil*Jean-Jacques MartinezSodicars RacingT1.1DNFN/A
DNF238Henk de Jong*Pieter van KruijsdijkDakar Team Van EikerenT1.1DNFN/A

T1 stage winners

StageDriverTime
PrologueMattias Ekström10:19.8
Stage #1Nasser Al-Attiyah3:15:32
Stage #2Nasser Al-Attiyah2:52:29
Stage #3Mattias Ekström2:56:36
Stage #4Stéphane Peterhansel3:30:49
Stage #5Orlando Terranova1:57:42

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
T1201Yazeed Al-RajhiToyota Gazoo Racing14:49:09
T2251Ronald Basso*Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body22:14:17
T3315Marek GoczałEnergyLandia Rally Team16:22:12
T4403João FerreiraSouth Racing Can-Am18:26:24
T5506Michiel Becx*Team de Rooy21:32:34
RallyGP8Toby PriceRed Bull KTM Factory Racing15:56:43
Rally232Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing Team17:06:37
Rally3164Cheikh Yves JacquemainAfrica Rallye Team23:42:39
Quad186Alexandre Giroud*Drag’on Rally Team21:07:24
Open Auto601Jérôme Cambier*MD Rallye Sport21:21:46
Open SSV653Tomas Mickus*BRO Racing21:42:23
Road to Dakar Bike71Toby Hederics*BAS World KTM Racing Team19:11:16
Road to Dakar SSV420William Grarre*Team Horizon Off-Road21:50:39

W2RC standings

Unlike T3 and T4, T1 does not have its own standings and instead uses a championship in which the aforementioned categories can also earn points based on their finishes among all FIA W2RC entries.

Drivers’ standings

RankDriverPointsMargin
1Nasser Al-Attiyah205Leader
2Yazeed Al-Rajhi181– 24
3Juan Cruz Yacopini132– 73
4Sébastien Loeb112– 93
5Sebastian Halpern89– 116
6Martin Prokop81– 124
7Mattias Ekström #77– 128
8Denis Krotov64– 141
9Guerlain Chicherit56– 149
10Seth Quintero48– 157
11Austin Jones43– 162
12Mitch Guthrie38– 167
T-13Cristina Gutiérrez31– 174
T-13Guoyu Zhang31– 174
T-13Wei Han31– 174
16Rokas Baciuška #24– 181
17Mathieu Serradori22– 183
18João Ferreira #20– 185
19Marek Goczał #19– 186
20Francisco Lopéz Contardo15– 190
21Carlos Sainz11– 194
T-22Stéphane Peterhansel10– 195
T-22Claude Fournier10– 195
T-24David Zille9– 196
T-24Zi Yunliang9– 196
T-24Pau Navarro #9– 196
T-24Orlando Terranova9– 196
T-28Kees Koolen #8– 197
T-28Eryk Goczał8– 197
30Dania Akeel7– 198
31Aliyyah Koloc6– 199
32Jean-Luc Ceccaldi5– 200
33Shinsuke Umeda2– 203
34Michal Goczał #1– 204
Erik Van Loon #0– 205
# – Competed in multiple classes
Italics – T3 entry
Underscore – T4 entry

Co-drivers’ standings

Co-drivers do not earn points if their driver is not competing for the W2RC.

RankCo-DriverDriverPointsMargin
1Mathieu BaumelNasser Al-Attyah205Leader
2Timo GottschalkYazeed Al-Rajhi162– 43
3Daniel OliveirasJuan Cruz Yacopini132– 73
4Fabian LurquinSébastien Loeb112– 93
5Bernardo GraueSebastian Halpern, Orlando Terranova98– 107
6Viktor ChytkaMartin Prokop81– 124
7Emil Bergkvist #Mattias Ekström #77– 128
8Konstantin ZhiltsovDenis Krotov64– 141
9Alex WinocqGuerlain Chicherit56– 149
10Dennis ZenzSeth Quintero48– 157
11Gustavo GugelminAustin Jones43– 162
12Kellon WalchMitch Guthrie38– 167
T-13Ma LiWei Han31– 174
T-13Pablo Moreno HueteCristina Gutiérrez31– 174
15Oriol Mena #Eryk Goczał #, Guoyu Zhang29– 176
16Oriol Vidal Montijano #Rokas Baciuška #24– 181
17Loïc MinaudierMathieu Serradori22– 183
T-18Dirk Von ZitzewitzYazeed Al-Rajhi19– 186
T-18Maciej Marton #Marek Goczał #19– 186
20Filipe Palmeiro #João Ferreira #12– 193
T-21Bruno JacomyHernán Garcés, Lucas Del Rio*11– 194
T-21Szymon Gospodarczyk #Michal Goczał #, Claude Fournier11– 194
T-21Lucas CruzCarlos Sainz11– 194
T-24Jean-Pierre GarcinGuoyu Zhang10– 195
T-24Édouard BoulangerStéphane Peterhansel10– 195
T-26François Cazalet #Guillaume de Mévius, Pau Navarro9– 196
T-26Sha HeZi Yunliang9– 196
T-26Sebastian CesanaDavid Zille9– 196
T-29Manuel PoremJoão Ferreira, Rui Carneiro*8– 73
T-29Wouter RosegaarKees Koolen8– 73
31Sébastien Delaunay #Erik van Loon #7– 74
32Stéphane DupleAliyyah Koloc6– 199
33Cédric Duplé #Jean-Luc Ceccaldi, Benoit Fretin*5– 200
34Juan Pablo LatrachFrancisco López Contardo, Hernán Garcés*4– 201
35Maurizio DominellaShinsuke Umeda2– 203
Alex Haro BravoOrlando Terranova, Nani Roma*0– 205

Manufacturers’ standings

RankManufacturerPointsMargin
1Toyota230Leader
2Mini127– 103
3Prodrive125– 105
BAIC0– 230
