Dakar

Guy Dreumont, 1936–2024

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Guy Dreumont

Guy Dreumont, who helped aid injured riders and drivers during the Dakar Rally’s infancy, died on 31 May at the age of 88.

An anesthetist with the Greater Paris University Hospitals system in the 1970s, Dreumont wanted to get involved in racing after noticing a lack of medical support for injured competitors during races he watched on televison. In 1977, he attended the Rallye Côte d’Ivoire–Cote d’Azur rally raid, flying a chartered plane to rescue downed competitors. He founded Assistance Médicale Sports Auto-Moto (AMSAM) upon returning from the event to provide emergency services, including a team of anesthetists and anesthesiologists. Among AMSAM’s clients are races such as the Enduropale de Touquet, Formula One, boat racing, and even non-motorsport like the Tour de France.

In 1979, AMSAM brought a fleet of six vehicles to the inaugural Paris–Dakar Rally to provide assistance. Dreumont and Serge Rafal shared a Peugeot 504 Break, one of four two-wheel-drive 504s used by the team, while they also had a Toyota BJ40 and a Renault 12 Break. Their 504 was nicknamed the “flying ambulance” by future three-time Dakar winner René Metge, who occasionally piloted it on request of race creator Thierry Sabine. All vehicles regardless of their goal are classified in the rankings, meaning medical and support cars are listed in the final results alongside competitors, with Dreumont officially being listed as a retirement.

Dreumont continued his role as AMSAM’s leader at the 1980 and 1981 Dakars in a Citroën Méhari and Lada Niva. While he stopped afterwards, he and his wife Evy remained in Africa and set up a business for tourists visiting Morocco in 1988, which they ran for two decades.

He is survived by Evy and their children Eric, Sophie, Emmanuel, and Sarah.

Share
Avatar photo
3670 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Rainbow Truck Team eschews 2025 Dakar Rally for Africa Eco Race

By
1 Mins read
To celebrate their ten-year anniversary, Rainbow Truck Team will enter the Africa Eco Race in 2025. In preparation, they will race the Rallye du Maroc in October.
DakarPorsche Series

Sylvio de Barros: 1967–2024

By
2 Mins read
Sylvio de Barros, 3× Porsche Cup Brasil champion who raced the Dakar Rally and was the reigning South American Rally Race winner, died Monday after slipping on a waterfall and hitting his head on a rock.
Dakar

Vincent Biau skipping 2025 Dakar Rally

By
1 Mins read
Vincent Biau, who finished 15th in the Original by Motul/Malle Moto class at his maiden Dakar Rally in January, will not return to the race for 2025.