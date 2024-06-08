Yuki Tsunoda’s Future Confirmed after RB Announcement

Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Visa Cash App RB in 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, after an option was taken on his current contract, the team officially confirmed on Saturday.

It has been confirmed ahead of qualifying for the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix that the Japanese driver will stay with the Oracle Red Bull Racing junior team for at least one more season, after three years with the team.

The announcement comes following an impressive season so far for Tsunoda, consistently scoring points and statistically outperforming his more experienced teammate, Daniel Ricciardo. Going into Round 9 this weekend in Montreal, Tsunoda has already outscored his points total from the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, and will be aiming for more this weekend.

There had been conversations of Tsunoda looking outside of the Red Bull family, potentially to Aston Martin Armaco F1 Team, but this announcement has ended those rumours and the attention turns to who he’ll be driving alongside next season. Will it be Ricciardo? Or will it be a junior driver such as Liam Lawson or Isack Hadjar?

Tsunoda said: “I’m very happy to be staying with Visa Cash App RB and it’s a good feeling to have my future decided so early in the year. For that, I want to thank everyone at Red Bull and Honda who have played such an important role in my career and will continue to do so. The team has a big development project ahead and I’m excited to be part of it. It’s great to know that everyone appreciates all the hard work I have put in and that the team believes I can help it move further up the grid.

“We have already made clear progress this season and that really motivates me to always give of my best and that’s what I’ll continue to do with VCARB. For the moment, I’m concentrating on the remaining races this season, with the aim of bringing home as many points as possible, always growing with the team, laying the groundwork to do even better next year!”

Team principal, Laurent Mekies said: “I watched Yuki’s progress in Formula 1 with interest even before I returned to Faenza and it’s been impressive, year after year. The step up he has made this year is simply phenomenal, and he keeps surprising us all, race after race. There’s no doubting his natural speed to which he has now added a much more mature approach and this combination makes him a very quick and consistent performer, and a great team player.

“We continue to get a better understanding of what he needs from us and vice versa, so we are progressing together, Yuki as a driver and the team, as Visa Cash App RB. We share the same ambitions, so there are several good reasons to continue our journey together. He still has a lot to give!”

Peter Bayer, CEO of RB said: “Yuki is a graduate of both the Red Bull and Honda Junior Driver programmes and it’s thanks to a good job from all parties that he’s been able to reach his current level of performance. As the saying goes, ‘never change a winning team’, so we are delighted to confirm Yuki as part of our future. He is a valuable asset on and off the race track, as his engaging nature has made him very popular with fans around the world. We are excited that he is staying with us.”