Drivers drown at Italian Baja, Joao Dias leads survivors

Everyone arrived in Italy with hopes of building more momentum towards the FIA European Baja Cup. Many left more drenched than an Olympic swimmer.
The Italian Baja, second round of the 2024 season, took competitors through a multitude of river beds and muddy water crossings. Consequently, attrition was especially high with only four of the ten Ultimate cars and just three of six SSVs reaching the finish.
Although it is the premier subcategory, T1+ cars struggled with only one reaching the finish. Benediktas Vanagas had a hydrolock in his Toyota Hilux’s engine after water got into the system, leaving him stranded on an eyot until his team could pull him out. Stefan Carmans‘ Red-Lined REVO T1+, a new vehicle to the European Cup, suffered a litany of issues that began with the starter failing on the first stage, then the power steering the next, and time expiring on the last.
João Ferreira‘s Mini was the only T1+ to complete the race in second, nearly six minutes behind Manuele Mengozzi. While this entrenched him atop the points standings, he certainly would have liked to close that gap or even leave with the win instead. Ferreira won both Selective Sections on the final day but lost too much time during the first leg to a battery problem.
Andrea Schiumarini‘s rear-wheel-drive Century CR6 also experienced setbacks but managed to join Mengozzi and Ferreira on the class podium. Magdalena Zajac was the only other Ultimate finisher.
With the Ultimates having a hard time, side-by-sides ruled the race. João Dias and his Can-Am Maverick set the best time among all competitors, beating fellow Challenger driver Adam Kus for the overall by over a minute while the SSV of Fidel Castillo Ruiz was third. Mengozzi was the highest-placing Ultimate car in fifth and was also the top driver in the national championship.
Tomasz Białkowski, who won SSV at the season-opening Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura in May, retired after his Can-Am Maverick caught fire. Classmate Amerigo Ventura‘s home race ended with a broken steering rack. The SSV of İsrafil Akyüz was disqualified before the race start after his fuel tank, safety harness, window net were found to be noncompliant.
In total, only fourteen FIA cars finished the race.
The Prologue stage on Friday was named the “Giulia Maroni” in honour of the late navigator who died in an accident in January. Maroni was the 2021 Italian Cross-Country Champion who went on to compete in the European Baja Cup and Dakar Classic.
Overall results
FIA
Ultimate
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Class
|Time
|Margin
|1
|209
|Manuele Mengozzi
|Mirko Brun
|My Racing Autosport
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|T1.1
|4:22:22.0
|Leader
|2
|200
|João Ferreira
|Filipe Palmeiro
|X-raid Mini JCW Team
|Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus
|T1+
|4:27:55.4
|+ 5:53.4
|3
|208
|Andrea Schiumarini*
|Maurizio Gerini
|TH-Trucks Team
|Century CR6
|T1.2
|4:34:11.1
|+ 12:59.1
|4
|205
|Magdalena Zajac
|Błażej Czekan
|Proxcars TME Rally Team
|Toyota Hilux
|T1.1
|4:54:38.9
|+ 32:16.9
|DNF
|201
|Francisco Barreto
|Carlos Silva
|Barata Racing Team
|Toyota Hilux
|T1+
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|202
|Benediktas Vanagas
|Kuldar Sikk
|Toyota Gazoo Racing Baltics
|Toyota GR DKR Hilux
|T1.1
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|203
|Michał Małuszyński
|Łukasz Kurzeja
|Michał Małuszyński
|Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus
|T1+
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|204
|Włodzimierz Grajek
|Michał Goleniewski
|Grajek Rally Team
|Toyota Hilux
|T1+
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|206
|Stefan Carmans*
|Antonius Van Tiel
|Red-Lined Motorsport
|Red-Lined REVO T1+
|T1+
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|207
|Pál Lónyai*
|Gyorgy Toth
|LP Racing Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság
|LPR Porsche Macan
|T1.1
|DNF
|N/A
Challenger
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Time
|Margin
|1
|302
|João Dias
|João Pedro Ré
|Santag Rally
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|4:08:18.4
|Leader
|2
|301
|Adam Kus
|Marcin Pasek
|GRallyTeam
|GRally OT3
|4:09:11.3
|+ 1:12.9
|3
|304
|Paulo Jorge Rodrigues
|João Filipe Ferreira Miranda
|Santag Rally
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|4:21:47.5
|+ 13:39.1
|4
|300
|Alexandre Pinto
|Bernardo Oliveira
|Old Friends Rally Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|4:23:08.2
|+ 14:49.8
|5
|308
|Andrea Castagnera*
|Elisa Tassile
|Andrea Castagnera
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|4:37:43.8
|+ 30:35.5
|6
|306
|Richard Aczel*
|Allan Harryman
|Richard Aczel
|Arcane T3
|5:03:56.5
|+ 55:48.1
|DNF
|303
|Fernando Álvarez
|Xavier Panseri
|GRallyTeam
|GRally OT3
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|305
|Roberto Rodríguez Gamboa
|Herman Rodríguez Gamboa
|Herrador Factory Team
|Herrator Inzane 901
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|307
|Federico Buttò*
|Alberto Marcon
|Federico Buttò
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|309
|Miklós Trébitsch*
|Sandor Trébitsch
|Bedu Racing
|Bedu Pro X3
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|310
|Jean-Denis Piccini*
|Gilles Mondesir
|Jean-Denis Piccini
|Can-Am Hybrid T3
|DNF
|N/A
SSV
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Time
|Margin
|1
|401
|Fidel Castillo Ruiz
|Fausto Mota
|Ahúja Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|4:10:24.4
|Leader
|2
|402
|Miquel Prat Martínez
|Ion Del Cid Odriozola
|Miquel Prat Martínez
|Yamaha YXZ1000R
|4:30:45.1
|+ 20:20.7
|3
|404
|Yağız Birinci
|Evangelos Sotirchos
|Yağız Birinci
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|4:47:22.1
|+ 38:57.8
|DNF
|400
|Tomasz Białkowski
|Dariusz Baśkiewicz
|Kamena Rally Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|403
|William Buller
|Daniel Jordão
|William Buller
|Yamaha YXZ1000R
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|406
|Amerigo Ventura*
|Erika Mingozzi
|Quaddy Racing
|Yamaha YXZ1000R
|DNF
|N/A
|DNS
|405
|İsrafil Akyüz
|Tepe Mert
|İsrafil Akyüz
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|DNS
|N/A
Stock
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Time
|Margin
|1
|500
|Fernando Barreiros
|Antonio Rui Manuel Pereira
|Fernando Barreiros
|Isuzu D-Max
|7:00:58.0
|Leader
National
CCR
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Class
|Time
|Margin
|1
|209
|Manuele Mengozzi
|Mirko Brun
|My Racing Autosport
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|T1
|2:53:45.3
|Leader
|2
|208
|Andrea Schiumarini
|Maurizio Gerini
|TH-Trucks Team
|Century CR6
|T1
|2:54:25.7
|+ 40.4
|3
|701
|Alfio Bordonaro
|Stefano Lovisa
|888 Team by Ito Motorsport
|Suzuki Grand Vitara
|T1
|3:10:20.0
|+ 16:34.7
|4
|710
|Elvis Borsoi
|Stefano Pelloni
|Elvis Borsoi
|Mini John Cooper
|T1
|3:10:46.6
|+ 17:01.3
|5
|706
|František Brutovský
|Alexandra Gabriela Miklós
|MING Racing Sports
|Ford F-150 EVO T1+
|T1+
|3:15:19.2
|+ 211:33.9
|6
|959
|Lorenzo Traglio
|Sandra Castellani
|Tecnosport
|Nissan R50
|THS
|3:16:32.9
|+ 22:47.6
|7
|950
|Giuseppe Ananasso
|Robert Musi
|Giuseppe Ananasso
|Suzuki Grand Vitara
|TH
|3:28:38.7
|+ 34:53.4
|8
|958
|Simone Grossi
|Daniele Manoni
|Simone Grossi
|Land Rover Defender
|TH
|3:32:13.6
|+ 38:28.3
|9
|952
|Alberto Gazzetta
|Andrea Pizzato
|Rally & Co
|Suzuki Jimny
|TH
|3:37:35.7
|+ 43:50.4
|10
|954
|Filippo Andreetto
|Francesco Proietti
|R Team
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|TH
|3:43:12.0
|+ 49:26.7
|11
|955
|Mauro Cantarello
|Marco Mantovani
|Mauro Cantarello
|BMW X3
|TH
|4:20:12.6
|+ 1:26:37.3
|12
|702
|Emilio Ferroni
|Daniele Fiorini
|Emilio Ferroni
|Suzuki Grand Vitara
|T1
|9:52:14.3
|+ 6:58:29.0
|13
|956
|Andrea Debbi
|Chiara Zoppellarro
|888 Team by Ito Motorsport
|Daihatsu Rocky
|TH
|9:58:5.5
|+ 7:05:13.2
|14
|901
|Gianluca Morra
|Stefano Tironi
|Rally & Co
|Suzuki Grand Vitara
|T2
|42:18:00.0
|+ 39:24:14.7
|DNF
|703
|Sergio Galletti
|Daniele Fontana
|R Team
|Suzuki Grand Vitara
|T1
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|705
|Imre Varga
|Toma József
|Varga Racing Team
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|T1
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|707
|Andrea Toro
|Paolo Manfredini
|Toro Buggy
|Toro Buggy
|T1
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|708
|Riccardo Benettolo
|Alessandro Grandin
|Riccardo Benettolo
|Isuzu Trooper
|T1
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|709
|Stefano Sabellico
|Andrea Taloni
|Stefano Sabellico
|Suzuki Grand Vitara
|T1
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|900
|Alberto Spinetti
|Lara Giusti
|R Team
|Suzuki Grand Vitara
|T2
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|902
|Lorenzo Codecà
|Gilberto Minetti
|Lorenzo Codecà
|Suzuki Grand Vitara
|T2
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|951
|Claudio Allegranzi
|Roberto Marzocco
|Claudio Allegranzi
|Suzuki Grand Vitara
|TH
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|953
|Luciano Andreetto
|Gianluca Sbaraglia
|R Team
|Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution
|TH
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|957
|Paolo Semeraro
|Giuditta Viganò
|Paolo Semeraro
|Suzuki Jimny
|TH
|DNF
|N/A
SSV
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Class
|Time
|Margin
|1
|854
|Garamvölgyi Zoltán
|Antal Takács
|Garilla Racing
|Garilla X3 EVO
|T4N
|2:55:36.3
|Leader
|2
|859
|Szilárd Kánnár
|Viktoria Horvath
|Garilla Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|T4N
|2:58:19.8
|+ 2:43.5
|3
|864
|Norbert Liszi
|Dorottya Kapitány
|M1 Motorsport
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|T4N
|2:59:57.0
|+ 4:20.7
|4
|860
|Robert Masior
|Damian Syty
|Robert Masior
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|T4N
|3:04:04.4
|+ 8:28.1
|5
|899
|Fabrizio Edoardo
|Fabrizio Pietranera
|Fabrizio Edoardo
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|TM
|3:04:16.8
|+ 8:40.5
|6
|862
|Norbert Nemeth
|Palma Nemeth
|Garilla Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|T4N
|3:04:21.3
|+ 8:45.0
|7
|308
|Andrea Castagnera
|Elisa Tassile
|Andrea Castagnera
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|T3
|3:08:28.5
|+ 12:52.2
|8
|858
|Tomasz Fuchs
|Wojciech Waleczek
|Tomasz Fuchs
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|T4N
|3:13:57.4
|+ 18:21.1
|9
|856
|Kevin Manocchi
|Giada Manocchi
|Giada Manocchi
|Yamaha YXZ1000R
|T4N
|3:24:09.2
|+ 28:32.9
|10
|800
|Richard Bruzsa
|Nikolett Szoke
|Speedy Motorsport
|Bedu Pro X3
|T3
|3:26:07.5
|+ 30:31.2
|11
|851
|Andrea Tomasini
|Angelo Mirolo
|Andrea Tomasini
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|T4N
|3:27:48.0
|+ 32:11.7
|12
|307
|Federico Buttò
|Albert Marcon
|Federico Buttò
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|T3
|9:40:24.2
|+ 6:44:47.9
|13
|863
|Bartłomiej Kotwica
|Arkadiusz Jędrzejewski
|Grupa Pbi
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|T4N
|9:49:57.5
|+ 6:54:21.2
|14
|855
|Szabolcs Kollár
|Agnes Ruff
|M1 Motorsport
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|T4N
|20:39:28.1
|+ 17:43:51.8
|15
|853
|Michele Manocchi
|Nicola Bellotto
|Michele Manocchi
|Yamaha YXZ1000R
|T4N
|25:48:54.2
|+ 22:53:17.9
|DNF
|406
|Montecamozz Ventura
|Erika Mengozzi
|Quaddy Racing
|Yamaha YXZ1000R
|T4
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|850
|Alessandro Bonetto
|Matteo Castellina
|Alessandro Bonetto
|Yamaha YXZ1000R
|T4
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|852
|Balázs Molnár
|Gabriella Molnár
|M1 Motorsport
|M1 Xe
|T4N
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|857
|Marek Kubiczek
|Filip Golka
|Marek Kubiczek
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|T4N
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|861
|Tamás Szántó
|Aniko Szántó
|Garilla Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|T4N
|DNF
|N/A