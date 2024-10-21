Joao Ferreira survives, UTVs reign in Baja Portalegre 500

João Ferreira would have certainly preferred for the FIA World Baja Cup‘s return to his native Portugal at the Baja Portalegre 500 to go a little cleaner, but at least he made it home with points and a class win even if not entirely in one piece.

After clearing Francisco Barreto by over two and a half minutes to be the fastest Ultimate car (second overall) on Friday, a myriad of mechanical issues plagued his Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus the following day. He had to stop to change a broken engine belt during the first Selective Section of Saturday, which cost him five minutes, then SS3 saw a flat tyre and malfunctioning killswitch that lost him even more time. By the time he arrived at the finish, his Mini was missing much of its front panelling and bonnet.

Despite the chaos, Ferreira managed to finish third, 3:36 behind winner Alexandre Franco and José Luis García. While he still cleared Franco by four minutes for the overall Ultimate victory, he was fifth among FIA entrants behind three Challenger cars and an SSV.

Although certainly not the outing he would have liked, Ferreira could at least be happy to make some headway in the World Baja Cup’s all-class standings. The four who finished ahead of him are not competing for the WBC, thereby earning Ferreira maximum points in the overall trophy. Fernando Álvarez, who entered the race leading him by twenty-eight points, missed the WBC with a fourth (twenty-first among all drivers) and second for in SSV. Unofficially, their contrasting outings have allowed Ferreira to slice the gap down to nineteen points with three races to go.

“Not the race that we expected but racing is like this,” said Ferreira. “We had a lot of problems today: we had the killswitch problem, the bonnet, in the morning we had the belt. It’s part of racing. We scored good points for the championship.”

The race also counted for the Portuguese Cross-Country Championship (CPTT), where Ferreira was able to gain some breathing room. João Dias, who trailed Ferreira by just nine points for the overall, was leading in Challenger until mechanical issues dropped him to the bottom of the order on the last leg. Dias still clinched the CPTT’s T3 championship, though the margin to Ferreira in the general standings has ballooned with one race to go.

The course took a heavy toll on competitors as early as the Prologue, where heavy rainfall earlier in the week caused mud and water crossings that they had not anticipated. While the rest of the race was in dry conditions, this meant dust was heavier and reduced visibility.

The elements played a heavy role in why Ultimate only saw nine of nineteen cars running at the end. Barreto was forced to retire when the radiator sprung a leak in SS2, while water got into João Ramos‘ engine and knocked him out of the race. Nuno Madeira had a myriad of issues that included breaking both the front and rear transmissions in one leg. Dave Klaassen‘s Nissan Red-Lined exited when a bolt on the tensioner snapped off while heading to the start of SS3.

While the top category struggled, the UTVs of Challenger and SSV had more luck as they swept the podium. The Taurus T3 Max, on the heels of a wildly successful outing at the Rallye du Maroc where they swept the top five positions in Challenger, became the first UTV to win the Baja Portalegre overall as Miguel Barbosa set the only sub-five hour time. Gonçalo Guerreiro and Paulo Rodrigues followed in their Polaris RZR Pro R and Can-Am Maverick X3, respectively, with the latter narrowly holding off Edgar Reis by eighteen seconds for third.

The win was Barbosa’s fourth at Portalegre.

“It was here that I became national champion for the first time, and it was a very difficult race,” recalled Barbosa in his post-race conference. “So it’s fantastic to be back here and win again. This is a truly historic victory because it’s the first time a Challenger, or any car like it, won an overall in the CPTT.”

While Barbosa credited the weather with helping the Challengers and SSVs thrive, he was certainly not going to write off the Ultimates in their uncharacteristically poor outing.

“I think what really made a difference (this year) was the mud and a lot of water,” he continued. “It was also a race with some incidents, as was the case with João Ferreira, who is always a candidate for the victory. Everything came together to make this possible, and we know these cars can jump a bit further in these conditions.

“However, I still think the real stars of the race are the T1+. Every category has its own winner, and that’s how it should be seen. We’re talking about cars with completely different characteristics: weight, power, everything. Nowadays I race with a Challenger, so I look at the Challenger classification.

“Of course, am I happy to win the overall? Absolutely.”

While UTVs occupied the top three for FIA, Pierer Mobility AG enjoyed a podium sweep of their own in the motorcycle class: Martim Ventura and Bruno Santos completed a 1–2 finish for the Husqvarna FE 501 followed by Micael Simão on a GasGas MC 450F. Simão beat António Maio‘s Yamaha WR450F Rally for third by just 1.3 seconds, marking just the second time in the race’s 38-year history that no Japanese manufacturers appeared on the bike podium; the only other instance was in 2020 with Sebastian Bühler on a Hero followed by Joaquim Rodrigues and Santos on a Husqvarna.

Overall results

FIA

Ultimate

Finish Overall Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Class Time Margin 1 5 200 João Ferreira Filipe Palmeiro X-raid Mini JCW Team Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ 5:08:30.2 Leader 2 7 208 Alexandre Franco* Rui Franco Alexandre Franco Mercedes-Benz C 230 T1.1 5:12:37.0 + 4:06.8 3 11 204 João Lourenço* Jorge Monteiro João Lourenço Mitsubishi Racing Lancer T1.1 5:15:24.9 + 6:54.7 4 13 218 José Luis García* Samanta Montel Escudería Villa de Llanes Mini John Cooper Works T1.1 5:17:00.7 + 8:30.5 5 16 202 Edgar Condenso* Nuno Silva Edgar Condenso Ford MO EXR05 Proto T1.1 5:18:26.2 + 9:56.0 6 18 212 Marco Cardoso* André Barras Marco Cardoso Mercedes-Benz A 140 Proto T1.1 5:21:08.7 + 12:38.5 7 33 209 Luis Recuenco* Sergio Peinado GPR Sport Toyota Hilux T1+ 6:35:16.4 + 1:26:46.2 8 34 215 Evangelos Bersis* Konstantinos Exarchos Evangelos Bersis Mitsubishi L200 T1.1 10:26:22.6 + 5:17:52.4 9 37 216 Alberto Morganti* Cesare Rickler Alberto Morganti Mitsubishi Pajero WRC+ T1.1 14:35:23.4 + 9:26:53.2 DNF DNF 201 João Ramos* Jorge Carvalho João Ramos Toyota Hilux EVO T1+ DNF N/A DNF DNF 203 Lino Carapeta* Fábio Carapeta Lino Carapeta Ford Ranger T1.1 DNF N/A DNF DNF 205 Francisco Barreto* Carlos Silva Barata Racing Team Toyota Hilux T1+ DNF N/A DNF DNF 206 Alejandro Martins* David Monteiro Alejandro Martins Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ DNF N/A DNF DNF 210 César Sequeira* Tânia Sequeira César Sequeira Mercedes-Benz 350 SLC T1.1 DNF N/A DNF DNF 211 Paulo Casaca* NelsonRamos Paulo Casaca Volkswagen Amarok T1.1 DNF N/A DNF DNF 213 Jose Rogeira* Paulo Marques Jose Rogeira Ford Ranger T1.1 DNF N/A DNF DNF 214 Nuno Madeira* André Lopes Nuno Madeira Ford Ranger T1.1 DNF N/A DNF DNF 217 Dave Klaassen* Tessa Klaassen DaklaPack Rallysport Red-Lined Nissan Navara VK56 T1.1 DNF N/A DNF DNF 219 Ronald Schoolderman* Mark Salamons 4×4 Centrum Ermelo Mitsubishi ASX T1.1 DNF N/A * – Not competing for FIA World Baja Cup points

Challenger

Finish Overall Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Time Margin 1 1 311 Miguel Barbosa* Paulo Fiúza Miguel Barbosa Taurus T3 Max 4:57:23.9 Leader 2 3 308 Paulo Rodrigues* Sebastian Cesana Paulo Rodrigues Can-Am Maverick X3 5:09:56.7 + 9:32.8 3 4 313 Edgar Reis* Fábio Ribeiro Edgar Reis Taurus T3 Max 5:07:14.6 + 9:50.7 4 9 310 Ricardo Sousa* Jorge Henriques Ricardo Sousa Can-Am Maverick X3 5:15:11.8 + 17:47.9 5 10 306 Alexandre Pinto* Bernardo Oliveira Alexandre Pinto Can-Am Maverick X3 5:15:16.7 + 17:52.8 6 14 318 Filipe Cameirinha* Jérémy Dubois Filipe Cameirinha Can-Am Maverick X3 5:17:33.3 + 20:09.4 7 17 302 Eduard Pons Oriol Mena Pons Rallysport Taurus T3 Max 5:19:05.7 + 21:41.8 8 20 330 Rui Silva* Francisco Albuquerque Rui Silva Can-Am Maverick X3 5:25:16.3 + 27:52.4 9 23 334 Mark Mustermann* Michael Zajc Mark Mustermann Can-Am Maverick X3 5:33:29.6 + 36:05.7 10 25 304 Khalid Aljafla Andrei Rudnitski Khalid Aljafla Taurus T3 Max 5:36:39.9 + 39:16.0 11 26 326 Jose Monroy* João Serôdio Jose Monroy PH Sport Zephyr 5:46:24.3 + 49:00.4 12 28 317 Nuno Faria* João Martins Nuno Faria Can-Am Maverick X3 5:47:05.9 + 49:42.0 13 29 320 Pedro Ruivo* Filipe Rasteiro Pedro Ruivo Can-Am Maverick X3 5:55:03.2 + 57:39.3 14 30 329 Pim Klaassen* Mark Laan DaklaPack Rallysport Taurus T3 Max 5:59:29.7 + 1:02:05.8 15 31 333 Flip Vic* Gerhard Schmiedberger Flip Vic Can-Am Maverick X3 6:13:49.2 + 1:16:25.3 16 35 305 João Dias João Miranda Santag Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 13:42:14.8 + 8:44:50.9 DNF DNF 300 Diego Martinez Sergio Lafuente South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 DNF N/A DNF DNF 301 Ghislain de Mévius Johan Jalet G Rally Team G Rally OT3 DNF N/A DNF DNF 303 Tiago Reis* Candido Carrera Tiago Reis Taurus T3 Max DNF N/A DNF DNF 307 Armindo Araújo* Luis Ramalho Santag Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 DNF N/A DNF DNF 309 Marco Pereira* Eurico Adão Santag Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 DNF N/A DNF DNF 315 Nuno Matos* Ricardo Claro Nuno Matos Volkswagen Amarok PROTO DNF N/A DNF DNF 321 Otávio Leite* Jorge Brandão Santag Racing G Rally OT3 DNF N/A DNF DNF 322 Mário Ferreira* Gonçalo Ferreira Santag Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 DNF N/A DNF DNF 323 Miguel Barbas* Nuno Guilherme Santag Racing G Rally OT3 DNF N/A DNF DNF 324 Daniel Oliveira e Silva* Gonçalo Magalhães Daniel Oliveira e Silva Taurus T3 Max DNF N/A DNF DNF 325 Pedro Carvalho* Romeu Martins Pedro Carvalho Can-Am Maverick X3 DNF N/A DNF DNF 327 Gerald Blanco* Frederic Rubio Gerald Blanco Can-Am Maverick X3 DNF N/A DNF DNF 331 Roberto Rodríguez Gamboa* Herman Rodríguez Gamboa Herrador Factory Team Herrator Inzane 901 DNF N/A DNF DNF 335 John Knight* André Leyh G Rally Team G Rally OT3 DNF N/A DNF DNF 336 Gerben Heisterkamp* Wesley Aaldering South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 DNF N/A DNF DNF 337 Thomas Bell* Dmytro Tsyro Thomas Bell Taurus T3 Max DNF N/A DNF DNF 338 Lasne Romuald* Delphine Delfino Lasne Romuald Can-Am Maverick X3 DNF N/A

SSV

Finish Overall Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Time Margin 1 2 409 Gonçalo Gurreiro* José Sá Pires JB Racing Polaris RZR Pro R 5:02:037.9 Leader 2 6 405 João Monteiro* Filipe Alves South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 5:10:30.5 + 7:52.6 3 8 408 Rui Serpa* Rui Pitas Santag Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 5:13:31.5 + 10:53.6 4 12 407 José Óscar Nogueira* Arcélio Couto José Óscar Nogueira Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 5:16:18.7 + 13:40.8 5 15 403 Amerigo Ventura Erika Mingozzi Quaddy Racing Yamaha YXZ1000R 5:18:20.5 + 15:42.6 6 19 410 Filipe Lopes* Fábio Santos Filipe Lopes Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 5:23:02.5 + 20:24.6 7 21 400 Fernando Álvarez Xavier Panseri South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 5:29:34.0 + 26:56.1 8 22 406 Rúben Rodrigues* Rui Paulo Rúben Rodrigues Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 5:30:53.7 + 28:15.8 9 24 401 Miguel Toril Jan Rosa Viñas Escudería JMP Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 5:35:52.9 + 33:15.0 10 27 412 Afonso Oliveira* Pedro Cação Afonso Oliveira Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 5:46:43.7 + 44:05.8 11 32 404 Claude Fournier Max Delfino MMP Compétition Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 6:22:25.8 + 1:19:47.9 12 36 402 Alexander Toril Pedro López Chaves Escudería JMP Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 13:55:05.9 + 8:53:28.0 DNF DNF 411 Cristiano Batista* Fausto Mota Santag Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR DNF N/A

Moto class winners

Moto

Class Overall Finish Number Rider Team Vehicle Total Time MTT1 6 34 Pedro Oliveira Old Friends Rally Team KTM 250 EXC-F 4:53:38.3 MTT2 3 8 Micael Simão Micael Simão GasGas MC 450F 4:41:40.4 MTT3 1 84 Martin Ventura Old Friends Rally Team Husqvarna FE 501 4:36:59.8 MTT4 45 111 Gregorio Hernandez Vazquez Gregorio Hernandez Vazquez Yamaha Ténéré 700 Rally 5:45:57.1 Moto Junior 1 84 Martin Ventura Old Friends Rally Team Husqvarna FE 501 4:36:59.8 Moto Veteran 6 34 Pedro Oliveira Old Friends Rally Team KTM 250 EXC-F 4:53:38.3 Moto Promo 14 54 Pedro Carrilho Pedro Carrilho Yamaha WR450F 5:02:07.0 Moto Women 28 55 Bruna Antunes Bruna Antunes GasGas EC 250F 5:27:03.1 Moto Trail 45 111 Gregorio Hernandez Vazquez Gregorio Hernandez Vazquez Yamaha Ténéré 700 Rally 5:45:57.1

Quad

Class Overall Finish Number Rider Team Vehicle Total Time Quad 1 151 Luis Fernandes Bitracing Yamaha YFZ450R 5:01:11.4 Quad Junior 3 154 Rodrigo Alves Moto Gardunha Yamaha YFZ450R 5:08:39.9 Quad Veteran 7 171 Carlos Reguinga Bitracing Can-Am Renegade XXC 1000R 5:26:15.2 Quad Pro 4 183 Tiago Gomes OFT Racing KTM XC 450 5:14:58.7

SSV